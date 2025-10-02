Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , , , ,

A Monster Hunter Walks Into NYCC With Boom Studios Cover Variants

A Monster Hunter Walks Into New York Comic Con with Boom Studios Cover Variants for the show

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • BOOM! Studios brings exclusive cover variants to NYCC, headlined by A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1.
  • Special variants include works by Peach Momoko, Jenny Frison, Sveta Shubina, and other top artists.
  • Collectors can grab individual convention exclusives, mystery packs, and limited-edition box sets all weekend.
  • Release schedule features daily comic drops, big signings, and sought-after Power Rangers and BRZRKR items.

As well as packed together…

As well as a few signings through the show…

Here's the release schedule

 

Release Day Title Cover Artist Cover Treatment
       
All Days Single SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Dressed Variant Peach Momoko Cardstock
All Days Single BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 G BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Spot UV
All Days Single Power Rangers Prime #10 K BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant Flops Full Foil
All Days Single Marian Heretic #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Shubina Exclusive Convention Variant Sveta Shubina Spot UV
All Days Single Hello Darkness #15 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Shubina Exclusive Convention Variant Sveta Shubina None
All Days Pack NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack) Multiple Multiple
All Days Pack SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar Comic 121 Proof Box (5 mystery pack hobby box w/insert limited to box) Multiple Multiple
All Days Pack BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Comic Mystery Pack (2-book mystery pack) Multiple Multiple
All Days Pack BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Treasure Chest (Complete set of all BRZRKR ashcans, limited insert comic, 3x signed BRZRKR HC, and Bloodlines Vol. 1 SC) Multiple Multiple
All Days Collections BRZRKR: Bloodlines Vol. 1 BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison SC (2023 Specials) Jenny Frison N/A
All Days Collections Hollow OGN SC Naomi Franq N/A
All Days Collections Hollow: The Woman in White OGN SC Naomi Franq N/A
Thursday Drop Mary Sue #1 F BOOM! Direct Reserve Howell Convention Exclusive Variant Corin Howell None
Friday Drop Marian Heretic #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Full Foil
Weekend Drop Hello Halloween #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Glow-in-the-dark
Sunday Drop BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive B&W Convention Variant Jenny Frison Red Spot Foil
Pack Breakdown NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack)
Book 1 (1 of 2) SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 K BOOM! Direct Reserve Dell'Edera Exclusive Convention Variant Werther Dell'Edera Spot Holo Foil
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 O BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Full Foil
Book 2 (1 of 9) SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 AB BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention GITD Alt Variant Flops Glow-in-the-dark
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Foil Variant Peach Momoko Full Foil
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 L BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant Flops Spot UV
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 M BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Corner Box Variant Flops Glow-in-the-dark
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 N BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention GITD Variant Peach Momoko Glow-in-the-dark
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 P BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention B&W Variant Jenny Frison Red Spot Foil
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 Q BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Dark Variant Andrew K. Currey Spot UV
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 R BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Variant Andrew K. Currey Spot UV
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 S BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Inks Variant Andrew K. Currey Cardstock
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar Comic 121 Proof Box (5 mystery pack hobby box w/insert limited to box)    
  NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack) x 5
  SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 J BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Inks Variant Peach Momoko Cardstock
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Comic Mystery Pack (2-book mystery pack)    
Book 1 (1 of 1) BRZRKR #1 ZD 7th Printing BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant Flops Full Foil
Book 2 (1 of 5) BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 A BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Dressed Convention Variant John Giang Red Spot Foil
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 B BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot UV Convention Variant John Giang Spot UV
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 C BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Bloody Spot UV Convention Variant John Giang Spot UV
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 D BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot UV Convention Variant John Giang Spot UV
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 E BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot Foil Convention Variant John Giang Red Spot Foil
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Treasure Chest    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 F BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot Foil Convention Variant John Giang Red Spot Foil
  BRZRKR Deluxe Edition HC LE w/ Slipcase Signed    
  BRZRKR: Bloodlines Vol. 1 BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison SC (2023 Specials)    
  BRZRKR #1 ZD 7th Printing BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 A BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Dressed Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 B BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot UV Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 C BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Bloody Spot UV Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 D BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot UV Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 E BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot Foil Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive B&W Convention Variant    
  BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 G BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant  

 

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.