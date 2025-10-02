A Monster Hunter Walks Into New York Comic Con with Boom Studios Cover Variants for the show
A Monster Hunter Walks Into NYCC With Boom Studios Cover Variants
Article Summary
- BOOM! Studios brings exclusive cover variants to NYCC, headlined by A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1.
- Special variants include works by Peach Momoko, Jenny Frison, Sveta Shubina, and other top artists.
- Collectors can grab individual convention exclusives, mystery packs, and limited-edition box sets all weekend.
- Release schedule features daily comic drops, big signings, and sought-after Power Rangers and BRZRKR items.
As well as packed together…
As well as a few signings through the show…
Here's the release schedule
|Release Day
|Title
|Cover Artist
|Cover Treatment
|All Days Single
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Dressed Variant
|Peach Momoko
|Cardstock
|All Days Single
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 G BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant
|Jenny Frison
|Spot UV
|All Days Single
|Power Rangers Prime #10 K BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant
|Flops
|Full Foil
|All Days Single
|Marian Heretic #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Shubina Exclusive Convention Variant
|Sveta Shubina
|Spot UV
|All Days Single
|Hello Darkness #15 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Shubina Exclusive Convention Variant
|Sveta Shubina
|None
|All Days Pack
|NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack)
|Multiple
|Multiple
|All Days Pack
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar Comic 121 Proof Box (5 mystery pack hobby box w/insert limited to box)
|Multiple
|Multiple
|All Days Pack
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Comic Mystery Pack (2-book mystery pack)
|Multiple
|Multiple
|All Days Pack
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Treasure Chest (Complete set of all BRZRKR ashcans, limited insert comic, 3x signed BRZRKR HC, and Bloodlines Vol. 1 SC)
|Multiple
|Multiple
|All Days Collections
|BRZRKR: Bloodlines Vol. 1 BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison SC (2023 Specials)
|Jenny Frison
|N/A
|All Days Collections
|Hollow OGN SC
|Naomi Franq
|N/A
|All Days Collections
|Hollow: The Woman in White OGN SC
|Naomi Franq
|N/A
|Thursday Drop
|Mary Sue #1 F BOOM! Direct Reserve Howell Convention Exclusive Variant
|Corin Howell
|None
|Friday Drop
|Marian Heretic #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant
|Jenny Frison
|Full Foil
|Weekend Drop
|Hello Halloween #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant
|Jenny Frison
|Glow-in-the-dark
|Sunday Drop
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive B&W Convention Variant
|Jenny Frison
|Red Spot Foil
|Pack Breakdown
|NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack)
|Book 1 (1 of 2)
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 K BOOM! Direct Reserve Dell'Edera Exclusive Convention Variant
|Werther Dell'Edera
|Spot Holo Foil
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 O BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant
|Jenny Frison
|Full Foil
|Book 2 (1 of 9)
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 AB BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention GITD Alt Variant
|Flops
|Glow-in-the-dark
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Foil Variant
|Peach Momoko
|Full Foil
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 L BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant
|Flops
|Spot UV
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 M BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Corner Box Variant
|Flops
|Glow-in-the-dark
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 N BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention GITD Variant
|Peach Momoko
|Glow-in-the-dark
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 P BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention B&W Variant
|Jenny Frison
|Red Spot Foil
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 Q BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Dark Variant
|Andrew K. Currey
|Spot UV
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 R BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Variant
|Andrew K. Currey
|Spot UV
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 S BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Inks Variant
|Andrew K. Currey
|Cardstock
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar Comic 121 Proof Box (5 mystery pack hobby box w/insert limited to box)
|NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack) x 5
|SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 J BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Inks Variant
|Peach Momoko
|Cardstock
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Comic Mystery Pack (2-book mystery pack)
|Book 1 (1 of 1)
|BRZRKR #1 ZD 7th Printing BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant
|Flops
|Full Foil
|Book 2 (1 of 5)
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 A BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Dressed Convention Variant
|John Giang
|Red Spot Foil
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 B BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot UV Convention Variant
|John Giang
|Spot UV
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 C BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Bloody Spot UV Convention Variant
|John Giang
|Spot UV
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 D BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot UV Convention Variant
|John Giang
|Spot UV
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 E BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot Foil Convention Variant
|John Giang
|Red Spot Foil
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Treasure Chest
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 F BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot Foil Convention Variant
|John Giang
|Red Spot Foil
|BRZRKR Deluxe Edition HC LE w/ Slipcase Signed
|BRZRKR: Bloodlines Vol. 1 BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison SC (2023 Specials)
|BRZRKR #1 ZD 7th Printing BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 A BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Dressed Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 B BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot UV Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 C BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Bloody Spot UV Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 D BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot UV Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 E BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot Foil Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive B&W Convention Variant
|BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 G BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant
