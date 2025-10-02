Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brzrkr, keanu reeves, new york comic con, NYCC, peach momoko, Sometyhing Is Killing The Children

A Monster Hunter Walks Into NYCC With Boom Studios Cover Variants

A Monster Hunter Walks Into New York Comic Con with Boom Studios Cover Variants for the show

Article Summary BOOM! Studios brings exclusive cover variants to NYCC, headlined by A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1.

Special variants include works by Peach Momoko, Jenny Frison, Sveta Shubina, and other top artists.

Collectors can grab individual convention exclusives, mystery packs, and limited-edition box sets all weekend.

Release schedule features daily comic drops, big signings, and sought-after Power Rangers and BRZRKR items.

As well as packed together…

As well as a few signings through the show…

Here's the release schedule

Release Day Title Cover Artist Cover Treatment All Days Single SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Dressed Variant Peach Momoko Cardstock All Days Single BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 G BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Spot UV All Days Single Power Rangers Prime #10 K BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant Flops Full Foil All Days Single Marian Heretic #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Shubina Exclusive Convention Variant Sveta Shubina Spot UV All Days Single Hello Darkness #15 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Shubina Exclusive Convention Variant Sveta Shubina None All Days Pack NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack) Multiple Multiple All Days Pack SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar Comic 121 Proof Box (5 mystery pack hobby box w/insert limited to box) Multiple Multiple All Days Pack BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Comic Mystery Pack (2-book mystery pack) Multiple Multiple All Days Pack BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Treasure Chest (Complete set of all BRZRKR ashcans, limited insert comic, 3x signed BRZRKR HC, and Bloodlines Vol. 1 SC) Multiple Multiple All Days Collections BRZRKR: Bloodlines Vol. 1 BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison SC (2023 Specials) Jenny Frison N/A All Days Collections Hollow OGN SC Naomi Franq N/A All Days Collections Hollow: The Woman in White OGN SC Naomi Franq N/A Thursday Drop Mary Sue #1 F BOOM! Direct Reserve Howell Convention Exclusive Variant Corin Howell None Friday Drop Marian Heretic #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Full Foil Weekend Drop Hello Halloween #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Glow-in-the-dark Sunday Drop BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive B&W Convention Variant Jenny Frison Red Spot Foil Pack Breakdown NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack) Book 1 (1 of 2) SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 K BOOM! Direct Reserve Dell'Edera Exclusive Convention Variant Werther Dell'Edera Spot Holo Foil SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 O BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant Jenny Frison Full Foil Book 2 (1 of 9) SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 AB BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention GITD Alt Variant Flops Glow-in-the-dark SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 I BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Foil Variant Peach Momoko Full Foil SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 L BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant Flops Spot UV SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 M BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Corner Box Variant Flops Glow-in-the-dark SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 N BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention GITD Variant Peach Momoko Glow-in-the-dark SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 P BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention B&W Variant Jenny Frison Red Spot Foil SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 Q BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Dark Variant Andrew K. Currey Spot UV SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 R BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Variant Andrew K. Currey Spot UV SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 S BOOM! Direct Reserve Currey Exclusive Convention Inks Variant Andrew K. Currey Cardstock SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar Comic 121 Proof Box (5 mystery pack hobby box w/insert limited to box) NYCC SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar Pack (2-book mystery pack) x 5 SIKTC: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar #1 J BOOM! Direct Reserve Momoko Exclusive Convention Inks Variant Peach Momoko Cardstock BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan Comic Mystery Pack (2-book mystery pack) Book 1 (1 of 1) BRZRKR #1 ZD 7th Printing BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant Flops Full Foil Book 2 (1 of 5) BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 A BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Dressed Convention Variant John Giang Red Spot Foil BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 B BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot UV Convention Variant John Giang Spot UV BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 C BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Bloody Spot UV Convention Variant John Giang Spot UV BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 D BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot UV Convention Variant John Giang Spot UV BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 E BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot Foil Convention Variant John Giang Red Spot Foil BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Treasure Chest BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 F BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot Foil Convention Variant John Giang Red Spot Foil BRZRKR Deluxe Edition HC LE w/ Slipcase Signed BRZRKR: Bloodlines Vol. 1 BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison SC (2023 Specials) BRZRKR #1 ZD 7th Printing BOOM! Direct Reserve Flops Exclusive Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 A BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Dressed Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 B BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot UV Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 C BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Bloody Spot UV Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 D BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive B&W Spot UV Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 E BOOM! Direct Reserve Giang Exclusive Spot Foil Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 H BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive B&W Convention Variant BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide Ashcan #1 G BOOM! Direct Reserve Frison Exclusive Convention Variant

