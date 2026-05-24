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SIVGA Rolls Out The New Retro-Inspired M260 Wired Earbuds

SIVGA has a new pair of earbuds on the market with a retro design to them, as they have released the M260 Wired Earbuds

Article Summary SIVGA M260 wired earbuds pair a retro earbud design with modern hi-fi tuning for stylish everyday listening and gaming.

A 14.2mm dynamic driver, bio-diaphragm, CCAW coil, and N50 magnet deliver clear vocals, balance, and low distortion.

With 20Hz–20kHz response, 118dB sensitivity, and 16Ω impedance, SIVGA M260 is easy to drive on phones and laptops.

MMCX detachable cables add flexibility, while the USB-C model includes a Realtek DAC, mic, and controls for calls.

SIVGA has unveiled a new pair of earbuds to join their lineup, as they went retro with the design of the M260 Wired Earbuds. Their design brings a new hi-fi methodology to the pair as they went with a basic design that features the latest tech, from the wiring to the drivers to the sleek-looking finish. These were crafted to give you great audio and look pretty awesome in the process. We have more info about them below from the company, as they're currently on sale for about $45.

Go Retro In Design With The SIVGA M260 Wired Earbuds

Drawing inspiration from the golden era of portable audio, the M260 features a classic earbud form factor reminiscent of vintage cassette players and early portable CD systems. The metallic finish and exposed grille design give the M260 a distinctive retro character, while its lightweight construction ensures comfort for extended listening sessions. Whether paired with a modern smartphone, laptop or handheld gaming device, the M260 bridges generations of audio design – offering a timeless look with contemporary performance. At the heart of the M260 is a 14.2mm dynamic driver, engineered to provide an expansive soundstage and impressive clarity. The copper-ring composite bio-diaphragm enhances diaphragm control, reducing distortion and improving overall tonal balance.

This results in a balanced tuning with smooth, non-fatiguing sound and natural vocal presentation, ideal for everything from streaming playlists and podcasts to immersive gaming sessions. Subtle in-game cues, dialogue clarity, and layered soundtracks are reproduced with precision, giving gamers and everyday listeners alike a reliable wired performance free from latency. To further optimize performance, SIVGA has implemented a lightweight CCAW (Copper-Clad Aluminum Wire) voice coil for faster transient response and improved clarity. A N50 neodymium magnet provides powerful drive and precise control across the frequency range, contributing to the M260's dynamic yet controlled presentation.

With a frequency response of 20Hz–20kHz, 118dB sensitivity, and 16Ω impedance, the M260 is easy to drive directly from smartphones, computers, and laptops, and handheld gaming consoles. The M260 features an MMCX detachable cable system, allowing users to swap cables easily for flexible sound customization. The included 4N silver-plated OFC cable ensures clean and detailed signal transmission while enhancing durability. The USB-C version includes a built-in Realtek ALC5686 DAC supporting up to 32-bit/384kHz Hi-Res audio. The high-sensitivity microphone features multi-function controls for calls, music playback, and volume, making it an excellent companion for gaming, video calls, and everyday communication.

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