Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: cyborg, teen titans

A New DC Universe History For Cyborg, Justice League & Teen Titans

A New DC Universe History For Cyborg, Justice League and the Teen Titans (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Victor Stone, Cyborg, first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980 ahead of the launch of the New Teen Titans, and was a central member of that team, now all grown up as Titans.

Played by Lee Thompson Young in Smallville and Ray Fisher in Batman vs Superman and Justice League and Joivan Wade in Doom Patrol and Titans. He has been a major DC Comics player in recent years. Much of this also stemmed from the DC new 52 reboot which instead has Cyborg as a founder member of the Justice League instead, and not a member of the Titans, Teen, New or otherwise.

Fighting a parademon army launched by Darkseid, he joined the other new superheroes in the team, alongside Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman and The Flash, inspiring the lineup for the Zack Snyder movie.

The DC Rebirth relaunch of 2016 restored that, courtesy of the Metal crossover, with the memories of Cyborg being a founding member of Teen Titans was restored to the DC Universe. Even though "his team" was still the Justice League, of which he was still a founding member.

Then having Wally West remember his past, and the rest of the Titans remembering him, with Cyborg on the team in memories at least, in the Flash Annual #1.

Something re-established in the Dawn Of DC era in Teen Titans Academy. Again, a founder of the New Teen Titans. And it was hard to square that away in terms of continuity. Well, this week, Mark Waid is doing his best in the New History Of The DC Universe #2 by Mark Waid, Brad Walker and Michael Allred published by DC Comics this Wednesday.

In which it is established that, yes, Cyborg was part of the New 52 parademon battle that formed the Justice League, and it was that attack that harmed him and saw his father turn him into Cyborg to save him. But then, rather than join the League, he was placed in status for "further healing". All his future storylines with the Justice League have been wiped out, leaving him free to form the New Teen Titans at a later stage. And it's only the addition of Martian Manhunter and Black Canary, that formalises the Justice League as a team. But not, as we said yesterday, "of America".

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #2 (OF 4)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Brad Walker, Michael Allred (CA) Chris Samnee

SUPERMAN CRASH-LANDS AND BATMAN EMERGES! The DC Universe as we know it begins to take shape as a mysterious ship crash-lands in Smallville, and years later, Superman makes his debut. Meanwhile, in Gotham City, Batman emerges from the shadows to clean its crime-ridden streets, and after years of isolation from Man's World, Wonder Woman leaves the paradise of Themyscira for modern society. A new age of heroes dawns as Barry Allen recounts the formation of the Justice League through the events up to and leading to his death during the Crisis on Infinite Earths! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!