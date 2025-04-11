Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola

A New Hellboy And The BPRD From Mike Mignola And Giuseppe Manunta

A New Hellboy and The BPRD one-shot comic from Mike Mignola and Giuseppe Manunta, Professor Harvey is Gone.

Article Summary Explore Hellboy's past in a new one-shot from Mignola and Manunta, hitting shelves on August 27th.

Join Hellboy and B.P.R.D. in a thrilling search for a missing professor with painterly art by Giuseppe Manunta.

Artist Giuseppe Manunta brings stunning visuals to Mignola's reimagined tale from Weird Tales magazine.

Dark Horse Comics presents this classic Hellboy adventure with charm and excitement in 32 pages.

Mike Mignola is working with artist Giuseppe Manunta of Artemis and Sherlock Holmes And The Mystery Of Haut-Koenigsbourg for a new one-shot out in August, Hellboy And The B.P.R.D.: Professor Harvey is Gone One-Shot. Written by Mignola, drawn and coloured by Manunta, and lettered by Clem Robins, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Professor Harvey is Gone One-Shot delves into Hellboy's past as the paranormal investigator takes up the search for a missing antiquities professor.

"I'm a big fan of Giuseppe's work so I was thrilled when he told me he wanted to do a Hellboy story—The only problem was that I had sort of (finally) run out of Hellboy stories," says Mike Mignola. "My head is so much in my new LANDS UNKNOWN series now that for a while I was really drawing a blank. Then I remembered a plot I had given to Chris Golden a while back. He wrote it up as a Hellboy story for Weird Tales magazine (THE CITY IN THE SEA—Weird Tales issue 367) but that was an unillustrated prose story and there were (I thought) some terrific visuals in that story so I thought Giuseppe would be a terrific artist to put those on paper. So I reworked that original story and idea and turned it over to Giuseppe to work his magic." "When a paranoid antiquities professor goes missing, Hellboy and the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense leap into action, but their search takes a dangerous turn as whoever was after the professor sets their sights on Hellboy. This thrilling one-shot features all of the charm and excitement of a classic Hellboy adventure and introduces audiences to Manunta's breathtaking, painterly artwork."

The 32-page one-shot Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Professor Harvey is Gone is due out on the 27th of August 27 from Dark Horse Comics.

