A New Horror From The Creator Of 30 Days Of Night- Satan's Swarm

Dubbed Jurassic Park meets Arachnophobia, Satan's Swarm is a new graphic novel written by 30 Days Of Night co-creator Steve Niles, drawn by previous 30 Days Of Night artist Piotr Kowalski, coloured by Lovern Kindzierski and lettered by Nate Piekos. And out from Dark Horse Comics in April next year.

Dr. Philip Morgan invites entomologists, young influencers, and a reporter, amongst others, to his secluded coastal research facility for a mysterious and bizarre study. What they find is a zoo of death, where local residents have been eaten to the bone, and the specimens they have come to understand have them on the menu next.

Recommended for fans of Hellblazer or Witchfinder, Satan's Swarm will be published in bookstores on the 2nd of April, 2024 and in comic shops the day after on the 3rd of April, 2024.

Other comics he has written that have been optioned for film include Criminal Macabre, Freaks of the Heartland, Breath of Bones, In the Blood, Aleister Arcane and Wake the Dead. Wake the Dead will be the next to enter production with Jay Russell as director. Freaks of the Heartland is being adapted by Peter Sattler and Geoff Davey, with David Gordon Green planned to direct. Andrew Adamson is attached to direct the film adaptation of Breath of Bones, and Jim Carrey still plans to star in Eli Roth's film adaptation of Aleister Arcane for Amblin Entertainment. Whether Satan's Swarm will join them all in developmental hell, we are yet to learn.

Piotr Kowalski is a comic book writer and artist from Poland whose work includes Robocop, Gail, Marvel Knights: Hulk, Dark Tower, What If? Age of Ultron, Bloodborne, Nightbreed, Terminal Hero, Dark Tower, and is co-creator of Sex with Joe Casey. And now back with his 30 Days Of Night creative compatriot.

