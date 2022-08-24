A New Host For Mutant Symbiote Zzxz (Marauders X-Spoilers)

First appearing in X-Men: Kingbreaker #2, Zzxz is a mutant symbiote of the Venom hive family, who feeds on host's brains rather than their adrenaline, captured by the Shi'ar Empire as one of the Empire's most dangerous criminals, jumping from host to host, though failing to bond with Empress Lilandra.

For a time, Zzxz was bonded with the Starjammer Raza Longknife, while Nova tried to separate the two, and used as a weapon against the corrupted Charles Xavier of the Cancerverse.

In the recent time-travelling Maurauders series, we learnt that Zzxz was lobotomized by the Kin Crimson, a secret Shi'ar society a secret society seeking to control the Empire and who used the DNA of Zzxz to create the Wet Skin tech to weaponize their own blood for aggressive purposes. Until they met Cassandra Nova, that is, who turned that against them.

Now Cassandra Nova has travelled back in time with the rest of the Marauders, though almost killed by a past Nemesis, and has found a way to ally with the Zzxz of the past.

A Zzxz powered by feeding on the brain of the twin of Professor Xavier, Cassandra Nova.

And while Cassandra Nova may not make much a long-term host, back in the present day, ZZxz gets a new longtime host.

Warbird, former ally of the X-Men, and current member of the Sh'Ar Empire, and now a new symbiote gestalt being. Presumably one to keep an eye on?

MARAUDERS #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220899

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Kael Ngu

HELL CAN WAIT!

Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn't agree more! It's a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: $3.99