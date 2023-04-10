A Reunion For Philippus And Hippolyta (Lazarus Planet Spoilers) Over three thousand years old, Philippus is the Amazonian personal protector of Queen Hippolyta and the mentor of Princess Diana.

Over three thousand years old, Philippus is the Amazonian personal protector of Queen Hippolyta and the mentor of Princess Diana on the island of Themyscria, or Paradise Island. After Hippolyta's death, Philippus became chancellor of Themyscira, leading the Amazons in Diana's absence but now she continues to serve as Diana's personal bodyguard and ally. Recently, and probably against Human Resources guidelines, Hippolyta and Philippus have been portrayed as in a romantic relationship, with both regarding Diana as their daughter, and they were married during Gail Simone's run on the title.

But then of course, it all went away. There have been deaths, destruction and much deliberation, but Lazarus Planet has taken away powers, granted powers and revived all manner of folk. And now, with the return of Hippolyta, it is time for a very important reunion with Philippus that many have been waiting for. Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #2 is out from DC Comics tomorrow…

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #3 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino, Alitha Martinez (CA) Guillem March

Is Wonder Woman responsible for the destruction wrought by the gods she's worshipped all her life? Back in Man's World at last, Diana sees the horrors of the gods' war and questions all she's done to ensure the Amazons' survival. Is it too late to turn the tide and achieve peace? Meanwhile, Olympus itself trembles as Shazam's wizard takes revenge on his former champion! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/11/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #4 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Guillem March

Written by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Josie Campbell Art by Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez, and others! The identity of humanity's mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/25/2023