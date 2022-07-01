A Spider-Man #1 From Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, In Norman Osborn's Suit

Spinning out of the Edge Of Spider-Verse event kicking off next week from Marvel Comics, Dan Slott and Mark Bagley will be launching a new Spider-Man ongoing series from the 5th of October 2022, simply named Spider-Man, for the character's 60th anniversary since being created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. It will see the return of Morlun. And it will run alongside the current Amazing Spider-Man by Zeb Wells and John Romita. And wearing what appears to be a new Norman Osborn-designed Spider-Man suit, as teased in Amazing Spider-Man.

The two Spidey masterminds will be teaming up for the first time on Spidey to unleash the full potential of the Spider-Verse and its beloved heroes in SPIDER-MAN #1! The new saga will kick off when a threat emerges that will change the fate of Peter Parker and all his fellow Spider icons such as Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more, including the new heroes that will debut in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE. The series will also tie directly into the events of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run, picking up plot elements such as Spidey's new costume and his mysterious association with Norman Osborn!

Morlun is back and he is not alone. Allied with one of the most powerful beings known to the Spider-Verse, the scariest Spider-Villain of all time is making his biggest play and no Spider is safe. Especially not the Chosen Spider himself, Peter Parker. With Peter working for Norman Osborn and using a glider…does he have it coming?

Here's what Slott had to say about his grand return to Spider-Man: "How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable! Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly– adjectiveless– SPIDER-MAN title! "We are not going to let you down. We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!

"THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE will see Peter, Miles, and your favorite characters from previous Spider-Verse stories, along with all-new characters from the upcoming EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE mini, slam them all together, and bring the entire SPIDER-VERSE saga to a fiery close! It's going to have lots of action, surprises, but most of all, it's going to have a lot of heart! Even though this story will be epic, it will also have a profound effect on Peter Parker. You are not going to want to miss this!" "Dan and I have been wanting to work together for years, and having the opportunity to be the artist that is there to wrap up his Spider-verse storyline is really exciting," Bagley added. "Further, I'm thrilled to see where this book takes us from there."

An unadjectiveless Spider-Man has popped up every now and then, since Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man thirty-plus years ago, and one featuring Miles Morales as the lead. It's generally quite a thing…