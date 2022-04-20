Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider

Spider-Man's relationships and morality is up in the air in the new series launching soon from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. He has alienated his friends, his family and his superheroic peers – we looked at some of the gossip behind what might be happening over here. But it seems his relationship with Norman Osborn may have improved. This is not necessarily a good thing, of course. But it appears he may be getting a new suit out of it.

Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, is a scientist businessman who has died a couple of times, though it never seems to take. And when designing new suits, just as Tony Stark always adds repulsors, Doc Ock always adds arms and Norman Osborn always throws in a glider. A Spider-Glider.

As designed, in real life, from Patrick Gleason. The manual control looks a bit of a W. Heath Robinson job though. Time to add this to the Frankensteined solicitations, I suppose.

Next week, Marvel Comics will honor 60 years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN with the launch of a legendary new run by writer Zeb Wells and definitive Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. From the first issue, fans will see the makings of a bold era in the life of Peter Parker. On the outs with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and even Aunt May, the question that will be on everyone's mind will be: WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO? The new saga will take another wild turn in July's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 when Norman Osborn returns with big plans for Peter and ushers in one of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years… Courtesy of Oscorp?! Spider-Man will be getting a new suit complete with accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7 Design Variant Cover by Patrick Gleason

