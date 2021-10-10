A Thing Called Thank FOC It's Sunday, 10th of October

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors, Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the current printing crisis. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Hellboy Bones Of Giants #1 by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Matt Smith launches from Dark Horse Comics.

and launches from Dark Horse Comics. Dark Horse are publishing a Deluxe Hardcover Edition of LaGuardia by Nnedi Okorafor and Tana Ford for Black History Month.

and for Black History Month. Stranger Things gets a Winter Special One-Shot by Chris Roberson and Abel.

and How did Arkham City: The Order Of The World #1, Star Trek Mirror War #1, DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #1, Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter Of Death #1, Black Panther Legends #1, Star Wars: High Republic: Trail Of Shadows #1, Unsmooth #1, and Jennifer Blood #1 do? They all have #2 up for FOC. Retailers will have to guess how Batman: The Imposter #1 and Nubia And The Amazons #1 will do before ordering #2 tonight.

DC Comics has the Batman/Superman: Authority #1 oneshot that makes the Morrison series semi-canon. By Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Trevor Hairsine, Jonathan Glapion and Ben Templesmith.

Image Comics launches A Thing Called Truth #1 by Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers. As well as Newburn #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Nadia Shammas, Jacob Phillips, and Ziyed Yusuf Ayoub and returnable,

and with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers. As well as Newburn #1 by and and returnable, What's The Furthest Place From Here #1 had its vinyl variant edition allocated to retailers. Those missing copies may want to grab a second printing going to the press.

The delayed Black Panther #1 by John Ridley and Juan Cabal is finally getting its FOC date, with 1:25, 1:50, and 1:100 variant covers.

and is finally getting its FOC date, with 1:25, 1:50, and 1:100 variant covers. Darkhold Wasp #1 by Jordie Bellaire and Claire Roe gets her one-shot, as part of the Darkhold event, Jordie Bellaire's first written comics for Marvel. Also, it's dropped a dollar from the solicited price of $4.99 to $3.99, with 1: 10 and 1:25 covers.

and gets her one-shot, as part of the Darkhold event, Jordie Bellaire's first written comics for Marvel. Also, it's dropped a dollar from the solicited price of $4.99 to $3.99, with 1: 10 and 1:25 covers. Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 recreated the original Fantastic Four #1 by modern creators – and gives Jack Kirby an equal writing credit to Stan Lee on Fantastic Four #1 for the first time.

an equal writing credit to on Fantastic Four #1 for the first time. Knighted #1 (Of 5) by Gregg Hurwitz, Mark Texeira, Brian Reber launches from Artists Writers & Artisans Inc, with an increased discount for retailers for the first issue of 75%.

Marvel launches Dark Knights Of Steel #1 with a 1:25 cover and a minimum 250 copy variant.

Robin & Batman #1 launches by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen with a 1:25 and 1:50 cover

and with a 1:25 and 1:50 cover Getting Dizzy #1 by Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote launches from Boom Studios., with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers.

and launches from Boom Studios., with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers. Guillem March 's Laura #1 launches from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 variant covers.

's Laura #1 launches from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 variant covers. Watch Dogs Legion #1 launches from Behemoth Comics b y Sylvain Runberg, Gabriel Germain with a tyrannical London, and the people rising up against the militia. Consider it a British version of Batman: Future State with a touch of V for Vendetta… with 1:10 and 1:25 covers.

with a tyrannical London, and the people rising up against the militia. Consider it a British version of Batman: Future State with a touch of V for Vendetta… with 1:10 and 1:25 covers. DC launches Justice League Incarnate #1 by Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, Andrei Bressan, Brandon Peterson

Sheena Queen Of The Jungle #1 launches from Dynamite by Stephen Mooney and Jethro Morales with more variant covers than I can count. Oh go on then 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and a bunch more on top.

and with more variant covers than I can count. Oh go on then 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and a bunch more on top. Aggretsuko Out Of Office #1 from Oni Press Inc by Brenda Hickey gets another new series for Aggretsuko as the media profile rises even further…

gets another new series for Aggretsuko as the media profile rises even further… Heathens #1 launches from Aftershock Comics by Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio, and Sami Kivela. Cullen Bunn has been responsible for a number of break out hits, is this his latest? With a 1:15 free variant cover.

What's on your FOC?

