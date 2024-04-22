Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

A Trailer For Ibrahim Moustafa's New Graphic Novel, Cyn

A Trailer for Ibrahim Moustafa's new Graphic Novel from Humanoids, Cyn, out in June.

Article Summary New graphic novel 'Cyn' by acclaimed creator Ibrahim Moustafa set for June release.

'Cyn' weaves a sci-fi and Western tale focusing on themes of redemption and survival.

Main character Meris's violent past collides with her quest for a peaceful future.

Trailer, preview images, and author comments highlight the anticipation for 'Cyn'.

This is a trailer for Ibrahim Moustafa of RetroActive and Mother Panic: Gotham A.D's new graphic novel, Cyn, with colourist Brad Simpson and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. A Western-tinged sci-fi tale of "savagery and salvation, where one woman's road to redemption leads through a distant frontier as harsh and unforgiving as her own past" in the same universe as his previous graphic novel Count.

Fleeing her bloody past as the masked cybernetic government enforcer known as Cyn, Meris is discovered unconscious by a former medic and his two adopted daughters. As they nurse her back to health and she struggles to adapt to a world far from the brutal life she was forced to lead as Cyn, two things become clear: her past isn't ready to let her go, and she isn't the only one whose dark, secret history is threatening to destroy their present. "CYN is a project that's very dear to me. It's a much more personal work than my previous books, made during a very trying time in my life," said Moustafa. "At its core it's a story about someone figuring out who they are after they've lost a piece of themselves, and finding the strength to move forward while the past claws at their heels. I'm very excited and grateful for the opportunity to tell it." Ibrahim Moustafa is an illustrator and writer from Portland, Oregon. He is best known for his critically acclaimed Humanoids graphic novels COUNT and RetroActive, the Eisner Award-nominated comic book JAEGER, and his work with several comics publishers including Marvel, DC, Image, and Dark Horse.

Cyn by Ibrahim Moustafa is published on the 4th of June from Humanoids.

"Haunted by her past lives, both as a human and as the cybernetic enforcer known as Cyn, Meris is desperate to live a peaceful existence. Drawing from sci-fi and Western influences, Cyn is a thrilling meditation on redemption, self-sacrifice, and found family from the mind of acclaimed comics creator Ibrahim Moustafa (RetroActive, Mother Panic: Gotham A.D.) A cloaked figure stumbles from a cargo ship, a wreckage of would-be attackers in her wake. What should have killed her only proves what she already knows – Her body will not let her die. Fleeing her bloody past as the masked government enforcer known as Cyn, Meris is discovered unconscious by a former Union medic and his two adopted daughters. As they nurse her back to health and she struggles to adapt to a world far from the brutal life she was forced to lead as Cyn, two things become clear: her past isn't ready to let her go, and she isn't the only one whose dark, secret history is threatening to destroy their present. From acclaimed comics creator Ibrahim Moustafa (RetroActive, Mother Panic: Gotham A.D.) comes a Western-tinged sci-fi tale of savagery and salvation, where one woman's road to redemption leads through an interstellar frontier as harsh and unforgiving as her own past.

A preview runs below if you can see it… the Cyns of the future…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!