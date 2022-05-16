A.X.E.: Judgment Day: Marvel Drops August Crossover Solicitations

With the Civil War super-mega-crossover event in 2006, Marvel Comics invented one of the most important new technologies to come to the comics industry since the die-cut holofoil variant cover: heroes vs. heroes super-mega-crossover event. It's a concept that served Marvel well in the ensuing years. Avengers vs. X-Men. X-Men vs. Inhumans. Civil War 2. Wolverine's dick vs Wolverine's other dick. To be honest, since then, comic publishing technology has mostly stagnated… until now. Launching in July, A.X.E.: Judgment Day will rock the comic book publishing industry to its foundations, leaving nothing the same again, when it introduces the future of super-mega-crossover events: hereos vs. heroes… vs. heroes. You've done it again, House of Ideas!

Marvel has just revealed the solicitations for all the A.X.E.: Judgment Day comics and tie-ins hitting stores in August (you know, as long as they have the paper to print them).

Written by comics mastermind Kieron Gillen and drawn by acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti, this latest Marvel Comics crossover event begins when the Eternals target mutantkind and the Avengers find themselves struggling to prevent an apocalyptic war between two of the strongest factions on the planet. The saga will pay off various plot threads that have defined these franchises in recent years, including mutantkind's newfound immortality, the Eternals' discovery of long-hidden truths about their species, and the Avengers' intense dealings with the Celestials.

Check out the solicits below:

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 AND #4

In A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 and #4, the Celestial known as the Proginator will rise to usher in the second act of the event where various heroes and villains stand for judgment. Defending their past actions and mistakes in fascinating ways, these hard-hitting stories will impact various ongoing titles in thrilling tie-in issues. Read on to learn more about what's to come! A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/3 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/17

FANTASTIC FOUR #47

Writer David Pepose and artist Juann Cabal kick off a two-part arc guest arc spotlighting the Invisible Woman in FANTASTIC FOUR #47. With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when Oubliette Midas sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing — but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building. Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe. FANTASTIC FOUR #47

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 8/10

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Find out as Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck dare to confront Sebastian Shaw's misdeeds in IMMORTAL X-MEN #6. IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 8/10

MARAUDERS #6

The Progenitor pays a visit to the Marauders in writer Steve Orlando and artist Andrea Broccardo's MARAUDERS #6. Who will prove their right to life? Who will fail? And how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this…and Detective Lockheed! MARAUDERS #6

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 8/10

WOLVERINE #24

The Hand's Hellbride returns for revenge on Wolverine and Solem in writer Benjamin Percy and artist Federico Vicentini's WOLVERINE #24. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope! WOLVERINE #24

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 8/17

X-MEN RED #6

One of the event's key battles rages on in writer Al Ewing and artist Stefano Caselli's X-MEN RED #6. Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws…but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born? X-MEN RED #6

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 8/17

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 (OF 3)

Event architect Kieron Gillen's continues his bold work on the Eternals mythology alongside artist Guiu Vilanova in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2. The Celestials said, "Correct excess deviation." Now, the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse? A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

On Sale 8/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

It's time for Spider-Man to be judged in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 and fans won't be surprised to see which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings. You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 8/24

AVENGERS #60

The Avengers' ace archer is back in AVENGERS #60 by guest creative team writer Mark Russell and artist Greg Land. As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar. AVENGERS #60

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by GREG LAND

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 8/24

X-FORCE #31

Kraven's mutant hunt continues in writer Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill's X-FORCE #31. Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for Kraven to prove once more he's the apex predator. Don't miss this Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come. X-FORCE #31

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 8/24

X-MEN #14

Are ANY of the X-Men right? Writer Gerry Duggan and artist C.F. Villa explore one of the most heated X-Men debates in X-MEN #14. Only one can judge them and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill, and the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done. X-MEN #14

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 8/24