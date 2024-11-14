Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Abigail Jill Harding, thought bubble

Abigail Jill Harding's Parliament Of Rooks Debut At Thought Bubble

Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings will be at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, with Parliament Of Rooks exclusives.

Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings will be at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, at the Travelling Man Hall tables A5 and A6 with Parliament Of Rooks exclusives, a Parliament Of Rooks Prelude ashcan with sketch covers, a Corvus sketchbook by Harding and a Rosa pin.

The existence of Parliament Of Rooks, which was first broken by Bleeding Cool after looking through my 2023 Thought Bubble notes…. is to be published by Ablaze, the first issue scheduled for December 2024. But you can get an earlier look at Thought Bubble…

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #1 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

AUG241004

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A/CA) Abigail Jill Harding

After waking from a strange dream, architect Darius Ravenscar makes plans to head to the city of Eborvik to show the princess the designs she had commissioned. However, at the masquerade ball it becomes clear that something is terribly wrong. ABLAZE is proud to present this Eisner-nominated Gothic Horror for the first time in print! In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #2 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

SEP241067

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A/CA) Abigail Jill Harding

The May Day festival is in full swing and, in the wake of Darius' sudden affliction, an old yet familiar face steps foot in Ravenscar Hall, possessing a diary that belonged to his late mother. With rumors speaking of a strange creature seen skulking around the city, Darius visits the Great East Window, fearful but determined to find out the truth. ABLAZE is proud to present this Eisner-nominated Gothic Horror for the first time in print! In Shops: Jan 08, 2025 SRP: $4.99

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #3 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT241000

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A/CA) Abigail Jill Harding

Seeking answers of her own, Seraphina arrives at the Ravenscar residence. Reminiscing on the past and the tormenting words of a demon, Darius loses sight of himself, threatening all those closest to him.In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99

