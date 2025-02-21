Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Abin Sur, absolute

Abin Sur Comes To The Absolute DC Comics Solicits for May 2025

Abin Sur, Mister Freeze and Brainiac come to the Absolute DC Comics solicits and solicitations for May 2025

Article Summary Abin Sur, Mister Freeze, and Brainiac join DC's Absolute line, expanding its universe.

Discover Brainiac's dark secrets in Absolute Superman #7, released on May 7.

Wonder Woman faces a new challenge in Absolute Wonder Woman #8, debuting May 28.

Batman battles icy foes in Absolute Batman #8, a thrilling new chapter on May 14.

We have the DC Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicitations in full… but here's a focus on the Absolute line, now numbering six titles… and with Abin Sur, Mister Freeze and Brainiac arriving on the scene.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #7

THE HORRORS OF ABSOLUTE BRAINIAC, REVEALED!

ALL IN ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #7

Written by JASON AARON

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:50 cover by DAN PANOSIAN

$4.99 US [32 pages] Variant $5.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/25

His stolen alien technology is at the heart of Lazarus Corp's global success. But he operates out of a seedy lair, packed with bottled cities…cities he tortures relentlessly, just to hear the faint chorus of screams. Who is the mysterious Brainiac? And why is he so interested in the Last Son of Krypton?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #8

"AS MY MOTHERS MADE ME," PART ONE!

ALL IN ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #8

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by STEPHANIE HANS and SANFORD GREENE

1:25 variant cover by MEREDITH MCCLAREN

1:50 variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

$4.99 US [32 pages] Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

The Tetracide was a much greater threat than Wonder Woman had imagined for her first battle on the surface—but The Tetracide was child's play compared to navigating the complexities and evils of man's world. The mysterious Black Box Maze will be Diana's greatest test yet…and what she finds inside will shock you!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #8

ALL IN ABSOLUTE BATMAN #8

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by MARCOS MARTÍN

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and MARCOS MARTÍN

1:25 variant cover by RAMÓN VILLALOBOS

1:50 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$4.99 US [32 pages] Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/14/25

Batman is in the fight for his life against this icy new threat. But in the end, what terrifying truth will be unearthed about Ark M and…Joker?

ABSOLUTE FLASH #3

ALL IN ABSOLUTE FLASH #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant cover by HAINING

Variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$4.99 US [32 pages] Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/21/25

Wally's back is up against the wall as the Rogues bear down on him. Can he evade capture and harness some of his newfound speed, or is he already at the finish line?

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3

ALL IN ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by IAN BERTRAM and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US [32 pages] Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/28/25

It's a trip through the psychosphere of Middleton as newly-minted partners John Jones and the Martian follow the trail of whoever—or whatever—is responsible for the surprising, destructive behavior of people all across the city—and the world!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #2

ALL IN ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA and TK

Connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

$4.99 US [32 pages] Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/7/25

Abin Sur has arrived, and he is here to judge all

