Ablaze, Archie, Dynamite, AMP, Udon, Keenspot-Free Comic Book Day 2026

More comics from Ablaze, Archie, Dynamite, AMP, Udon, Keenspot for Free Comic Book Day 2026 as we get closer to the fifty title mark in total

New Free Comic Book Day titles have been announced from Ablaze, Archie, Dynamite, AMP, Udon and Keenspot ahead of May 2nd 2026. Which also means that Stitch is getting two titles, Free Comic Book Day from Dynamite and Comics Giveaway Day from TokyoPop on the same day… as is Conan, from Ablaze and Titan. And this makes 24 titles for Free Comic Book Day and 22 for Comics Giveaway Day, 46 in total so far. Here's the full list:

Ablaze

FCBD 2026: The Cimmerian – The Pool of the Black One Preview #1

AMP Comics

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – GREATEST AMERICAN HERO (NET)

(W) Don Handfield (A) Alper Gelcel (CA) David Mack

He's back. The bumbling superhero from the hit '80s TV show returns to reconnect with his son—who only knows him as the "crazy man in red pajamas." Seven days. One suit. A final sacrifice. The Greatest American Hero gets the ending he deserved.

Archie Comics

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – WORLD OF ARCHIE (NET)

(W) Various (A) Holly G Steven Butler Dan Parent (CA) Dan Parent Holly G Various

Celebrate Archie Comics' milestone 85th anniversary with this collection of fun, all-ages stories! You probably already know Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and even that mischief-maker Reggie, as well as everyone's favorite teen witch, Sabrina, and those musical, mystical Josie and the Pussycats. Still, there's a whole WORLD of Archie characters to explore. This collection spotlights some of the expanded Archie universe and showcases why Archie and his friends have been the coolest for nearly nine decades! Featuring the work of Archie fan-favorite creators including Dan Parent, Holly G!, Timmy Heague, Jamie L. Rotante, Craig Boldman, Steven and Lily Butler, and more!

Dynamite Entertainment

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – STITCH #1 (NET)

(W) Tom Ratliff (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the scientist responsible for releasing the blue-furred phenomenon known as Stitch onto an unsuspecting galaxy, is in danger of losing his membership in E.G.G.S. — the Evil Genius Group-slash-Syndicate. With all the time that he's been spending on Earth, Dr. Jumba hasn't earned enough Villain Points to re-up next year. And while he no longer considers himself fully "evil," he really wants to stay in E.G.G.S. — mainly for their great dental plan, and complimentary intergalactic travel lounges.What's a morally flexible genius to do? Why, create a series of evil inventions in an attempt to remain qualified, of course! There's just one problem (well, two, if you count Pleakley's vain attempts to rein in the good doctor): Stitch is a wild card that Jumba can never properly account for in his calculations — and the fuzzy little ball of chaos finds a way to ruin every one of his brilliant inventions!Acclaimed writers/comedians/podcasters CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III (Tiny Dinos, Dead Eyes, Young Dylan, All That) join forces with otherworldly artist GRETA XELLA to bring Earthlings everywhere the all-new adventures of Lilo's irrepressible pet — featuring a cover from EDWIN GALMON

(W) Greg Pak (A) Eder Messias (CA) Clayton Crain

THE BROTHERS WINCHESTER RETURN! Get ready to hit the road again with Dean and Sam as they prowl the highways and byways of small-town America in search of demonic wrongdoing to put right! Set between the foundational first and second seasons of the landmark television series, this brand-new title from acclaimed author GREG PAK (Darth Vader, Lilo & Stitch) and preternaturally gifted artist EDER MESSIAS (Sam Wilson: Captain America) brings readers back to where the dark magic first began — and reveals a disturbing new threat that the bickering brothers will have to face before they can return to hunting down the demon who killed their mother.t In this first issue, the monster hunters must uncover the entity responsible for a series of mysterious fires in a decaying rust belt town — attacks that begin with a Windler Industries factory burning down, and then escalate to several Windler employees themselves going up in flames. But finding the malevolent force behind the otherworldly arsons may not be as straightforward as it might seem — especially once the suspiciously well-prepared CEO Steff Windler gets personally involved! Featuring a cover from CLAYTON CRAIN

Udon Entertainment

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – MEGA MAN SHOWDOWN SPECIAL #1 (NET)

(W) Daniel Arseneault (A) Mic Fong, Jeffrey Cruz (CA) Jeffrey Cruz

It's Proto Man versus Bass! Two of Mega Man's greatest rivals (or… are they allies?) come to blows! Which robot will walk away in one piece? PLUS – a bonus story set in the digital world of Mega Man Battle Network!

(W) David Lumsdon (A) Mike Bowden, Tovio Rogers (CA) Hanzo Steinbach

Ryu faces off against martial artists of the past, present… and future! Will these battles bring him closer to finding the true path of the warrior? PLUS – a bonus story starring lethal ladies Juri and C.Viper!

(W/A) Wu Cheng'en, Jim Zub, Char A, Julien Choy

Following the Buddha's instruction, monk Tang Sanzang and his four disciples set forth on a journey to India to retrieve the Buddhist scriptures. What kind of evils and dangers will they encounter along the way? This introductory story also tells the origin of Sun Wukong – the legendary Monkey King!

Keenspot

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – KEENSPOT SPOTLIGHT 2026 (NET)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) TBA

Spotlighting Keenspot comics for teens and up like MARK SPEARS MONSTERS, TIM SEELEY'S LUCKY, MAID CAFE, SKYCLAD, HOLY BRAWL, GREENHORNS, OTTER SQUAD, KIDS THESE DAYS, and more. This Free Comic Book Day 2026 special features the first appearance of at least ONE new character, and includes a bonus centerfold pull-out poster by Mark Spears! [This is a Keenspot publication

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) TBA

It's an illustrated toybox jam-packed with all-ages fun in KEENSPOT TOYBOX 2026! Have a Free Comic Book Day 2026 playdate with POOH BEAR ADVENTURES, ROBOT + GIRL, HERO HIRO, GRUBBS, JUNIOR HIGH HORRORS, SQUISH & SQUASH, SISTER POWERS, TOY, and many more Keenspot kids comics faves! (Intended for ages 0 and up. Batteries not included.) [This is a Keenspot publication.]

And here are the previously announced titles for Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day

Image Comics/Skybound

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – ENERGON UNIVERSE FCBD 2026 SPECIAL (NET)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard, Conor Hughes

The biggest year in Energon Universe history is here, with four all-new stories from the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe, Void Rivals, and more in this Free Comic Book Day issue. Join the biggest names in comics for both a perfect Energon Universe jumping-on point and a can't-miss experience for long-time fans.

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: Boom Studios

Jem and the Holograms/My Little Pony Flipbook CGD 2026

By Kelly Thompson, Katie Cook, Sophie Campbell, Andy Price

Celebrate the glitz and the glam and bask in the sparkle and shine of two iconic series—JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS and MY LITTLE PONY—in this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day™ special flipbook! Get ready for an outrageous new series of JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS by revisiting its popular comics debut to be collected in four compact comics starting Fall 2026! Then head to Equestria to relive the magic of MY LITTLE PONY before the adventures continue in a forthcoming series! Perfect for devoted fans and newcomers alike, you won't want to miss the debut duet of this dazzling duo!

Comic Script by: Mark Evanier, Various

Illustrated by: Gary Barker, Various

Craving some laughs and lasagna with a dash of orange cattitude? Grab your fork and dig in to this exclusive Comics Giveaway Day™ special featuring an excerpt from the first of four upcoming GARFIELD compact comics, in stores July 2026! Join Garfield, Jon, Odie, and the rest of the gang for a series of hilarious exploits, cat-filled capers, and plenty of sass signature to the one-and-only orange feline. But that's not all! This special also contains a preview from the brand-new BABY GARFIELD series that follows the furry feline before he became the ornery orange kitty. Well, what are you waiting for? A large serving of adventure is a page-turn away!

by Marguerite Bennett, Joey Esposito, Andrew Griffith

The original Teens With Attitude are bringing you not one, not two, but THREE new Morphin Grid-charged adventures this Comics Giveaway Day™! Pilot your Zords to your closest comic book shop to read a short story about the classic Mighty Morphin team and two surprise adventures that will knock your socks off!

by James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera

The world at large believes Erica Slaughter to be dead. In her absence, her greatest adversary is enacting plans to take over the House of Slaughter, and the Order of St. George has its own designs to fill the power vacuum. But in the back row of a bus on a lonely road in America, there's a young blonde woman with a haunted look on her face and deep shadows under her eyes. And her story is not over yet. The return of Erica Slaughter begins here, in this special prologue chapter containing new material for this Comics Giveaway Day™ exclusive!

Dark Horse Comics

Avatar: The Last Airbender-Legends/Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone CGD 2026

by David M Booher, Bailie Rosenlund, Andrew Clemson, Jeremy Lawson, MINDIIW

Say "Hooray!" for free comics with stories from two amazing and different worlds! In Avatar Legends, Avatar Roku's "rocky" earthbending skills are put to the test—and the fate of his teacher Sud's village is at stake! In Minecraft, return to the Overworld for a brand-new tale from the hit series Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone! Join some of your favorite characters on a hilarious, action-packed romp full of block breaking and mob bashing! Avatar Roku stars in an all-new story from the world of Avatar Legends. Writer David M. Booher makes his Avatar the Last Airbender universe debut.

by Tim Seeley, Andrew Krahnke, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Alessandro Miracolo

You say, "Fantasy!" "Adventure!" "Free!" And we say, "Okay! Coming to a comic shop near you!" In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the mighty barbarian He-Man and the Heroic Warriors face-off against the alien warlord Hordak and his Evil Horde! In Dungeons & Dragons, journey to the land of Faerûn for a tale of spell slinging and sword swinging, featuring some of your favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters! Fantastic adventure awaits you in the Forgotten Realms!

RH Childrens Books

Pizza and Taco CGD 2026

by Stephen Shaskan

Come and get it! Fan favorite foodie besties Pizza and Taco are back in a brand-new, never-before-seen adventure, hot out of the oven. This hilarious new story with vibrant full-colored art is sure to tickle the funny bones of young readers. Hungry for more? This comic comes with extra toppings including activities!

by Red

Ten Speed Graphic

Mister Magic: The Graphic Novel Sampler CGD 2026

by Kiersten White, Scott Peterson, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish

Who is Mister Magic? Former child stars reunite to uncover the tragedy that ended their show—and discover the secret of its enigmatic host—in this stunningly illustrated graphic novel adaptation of the national bestseller Mister Magic. Thirty years after a tragic accident shut down production of the classic children's program Mister Magic, the five surviving cast members have done their best to move on. But just as generations of cultishly devoted fans still cling to the lessons they learned from the show, the cast have spent their lives searching for the happiness they felt while they were on it. The friendship. The feeling of belonging. And the protection of Mister Magic. But with no surviving videos or scripts, no evidence of who directed or produced it, or even who—or what—the beloved magical host actually was, memories are all the former circle of friends has. In Val's case, kidnapped by her father and in hiding ever since, she doesn't even have those. A surprise encounter with her old castmates brings them all together for a reunion. Back to the remote desert filming compound that feels like it's been waiting for them all this time. Back among friends they haven't seen for years, but who somehow understand each other better than anyone has since. After all, they're the only ones who hold the secret of that circle, the mystery of the magic man in his infinitely black cape, and, maybe, the answers to what really happened on that deadly last day. But as Val reclaims parts of her past, she wonders: are they there by choice, or have they been lured into a trap? Because magic never forgets the taste of your friendship… Rendered in stunning full-color art by beloved comic artists Veronica Fish and Andy Fish, this gripping graphic adaptation of Mister Magic fully immerses you in the psychological thriller that PopSugar, CrimeReads, and the Chicago Public Library named a best book of the year.

by Rick Atkinson, Nora Neus and Federico Pietrobon

This striking graphic edition adapts the first half of the New York Times bestselling The British Are Coming, the opening volume in Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Rick Atkinson's extraordinary trilogy about the American Revolution. From the battles at Lexington and Concord in the spring of 1775 through the Siege of Boston in 1776, American militiamen and the newly created Continental Army take on the world's most formidable adversary: the British Empire. The gripping saga is alive with astonishing characters: Henry Knox, the former bookseller with an uncanny understanding of artillery; Nathanael Greene, the blue-eyed bumpkin who becomes a brilliant battle captain; Benjamin Franklin, the self-made man who proves to be the wiliest of diplomats; and George Washington, the commander in chief who learns the difficult art of leadership when the war seems all but lost. The story is also told from the British perspective, making the mortal conflict between redcoats and rebels all the more compelling. Full of riveting details and iconic stories, The British Are Coming is a tale of heroes and knaves, of sacrifice and blunder, of redemption and profound suffering. Expertly rendered in gripping graphic novel-style artwork, the battle for our nation's independence is brought to life like never before. Discover the first act of America's creation in this vividly illustrated graphic history.

Ignition Press

Minotaur The Cold Open Cover A Michael Dowling CGD 2026

by Si Spurrier and Michael Dowling Four years ago, a U.S. government supercomputer triggered the Singularity—a sudden and historic explosion of technological advancement beyond imagination and control. Artificial intelligence became superintelligence.

At least, it almost did. Within picoseconds, fail-safes kicked in. The plug was pulled on a limitless new existence by a ruling class desperate to tighten the reins on human progress.

But in that brief moment, angry seeds of a kneecapped new age were transmitted through cables, waves, and thousands of networks. Now, terrifying beings and inexplicable events dot the globe, ushering in a new revolution.

Minotaur is the story of the future fighting back, the cynical photojournalist it's targeted as its new prophet, the no-nonsense ex-military muscle who watches her six, and the reformed tech bro privately bankrolling their secret international mission to expose it all.

Tokyopop

Disney Manga: Stitch! Best Food Forever! CGD 2026 by Nao Jodaka and Tom Mason

Grab a preview of Disney Stitch! Best Food Forever! for this Comics Giveaway Day™. Stitch returns to Izayoi Island and reunites with his friend Yuna, who teaches him the joy of good food and even better friends.

Penguin Random House

The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade: The Graphic Novel Sampler CGD 2026

by Max Brallier and Brian Churilla

Read the second book in the #1 New York Times bestselling The Last Kids on Earth series, as a full-color graphic novel! The zombies are disappearing. This might seem like a good thing, since zombies eat your brains and all, but normal human kid Jack Sullivan is suspicious. He keeps hearing an eerie shrieking noise that seems to be almost summoning the zombies—but to where, and for what (probably) foul purpose? Jack and his three best friends—maybe the only people left on Earth—and their pet monster, Rover, need to get to the bottom of this. Along the way, they encounter a lot more than they bargained for, including a giant Wormungulous, a pizza parlor monster hangout, an ancient evil who destroys worlds, and a stereo system that is totally bomb. Can Jack figure out why the zombies are vanishing . . . before he and his friends are next?

Hold on to your stuffies, Newbery Honor winner Victoria Jamieson is back with a brand new series! Introducing Mabel Mulligan, a nine-year-old girl who has 37 beloved stuffed animals (who are very much alive!), a chaotic three-year-old sister, and a summer of surprises ahead. Don't miss this very special sneak peek of the heartfelt and funny new series that's all about the timeless and messy magic of growing up.

Marvel Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY , AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR. , IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY , JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI , FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

Written by SALADIN AHMED , JORDAN MORRIS & MORE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI AND MORE!

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

In this issue, you'll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! Saladin Ahmed presents a tale set on a planet that's already succumbed to Xenomorphs! And in Jordan Morris ' story, a Yautja warrior stalks one of Earth's greatest fighters.

All this and a return to the Planet of the Apes!

Written by DANIELLE KREGER

Art by GOODMAN YAMADA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS, Spin and Ghost-Spider, think they have their web-shooting hands full when JEFF THE LAND SHARK pays them a visit! But they haven't seen anything yet – because shapeshifting alien SYMBIE is here to turn Jeff's world upside down!

Webtoon

WEBTOON Unscrolled Preview CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Created by: WEBTOON Unscrolled

32 pages 24 per carton, Age 13-17 years|5 Oz

Wattpad Webtoon Studios $4.00

Step into worlds of magic, mischief, and irresistible romance with WEBTOON Unscrolled's graphic novel sampler for PRH's Comics Giveaway Day™!

This sampler gives you a front-row seat to the beginnings of three captivating teen graphic novel series, perfect for readers who love rich storytelling, gorgeous artwork, and worlds that pull you in from the first panel. Whether you're a fan of magical adventures, epic quests, or swoony supernatural romance, there's something here for everyone.

In this sampler you'll get a taste of three thrilling stories that will sweep you off your feet:

Cursed Princess Club, Volume 1 – Gwendolyn, the youngest and 'least perfect' princess of the Pastel Kingdom, is rejected by a prince, runs away and discovers the darkly magical world of the Cursed Princess Club, where nothing will ever be the same.

Morgana and Oz, Volume 1 – When Morgana, a struggling witch, crosses paths with Oz, an angsty vampire from a rival clan, sparks fly—and they must find a way to work together or risk all-out war.

Love Bites, Volume 1 (coming August 8th 2026!) – Vampire Kieran falls for Mason, the Alpha's son, and their forbidden love sparks secret kisses, dangerous challenges, and a fight against their warring worlds to be together.

Kodansha

Kodansha Blue Lock Full Color Selection & Dragon Circus CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Author: Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Eiichi Shimizu

Illustrated by: Yusuke Nomura, Tomohiro Shimoguchi

32 pages|10 per carton, 5 Oz|Rated T+ Kodansha Comics $4.40

Blue Lock's most thrilling soccer moments in brilliant color! Plus: Preview of the modern-day fantasy action manga Dragon Circus.

Seven of the greatest chapters centered on fan-favorite Yoichi Isagi from the global smash hit soccer manga Blue Lock, meticulously colorized and coming to you in a comics trade–sized paperback! Get a free preview of this must-have for fans six months before its release in Fall 2026, just in time for the World Cup. Also includes a free preview of Dragon Circus, the modern-day fantasy epic that pits a team made up of a vampire, an android, the animated remains of a legendary ogre, and a little girl against an army of dragons.

IDW Publishing

LOCKE & KEY #1: COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2026 (BUNDLE OF 20)

COVER A: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

STORY: JOE HILL ART: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

Named a "modern masterpiece" by The A.V. Club, Locke & Key (first released in 2008) tells a sprawling tale of magic and family, legacy and grief, good and evil. Now is the chance for a whole new generation of readers to get lost in Keyhouse! Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (King Sorrow, The Black Phone) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder—with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodriguez—that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it. The epic begins here! 32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403515500111

COVER A: MILES ARQ

STORY: IAN FLYNN

ART: JIM AMASH, COREY BREEN, MATT HERMS, BOB SMITH, TRACY YARDLEY

Sonic's racing into a new adventure! After defeating the evil Dr. Eggman's latest plot, Sonic is racing around the world to shut down the robotic Badnik forces that are still attacking villages. But it's a big job for one hedgehog—even Sonic! Fortunately, he'll have some help from his best friend: Tails! This fan-favorite issue is being reissued with a brand-new cover from Miles Arq, making it the perfect starting point for new and old readers alike! 32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403516200111

Free Comic Book Day: DC Comics

DC NEXT LEVEL FCBD 2026 SAMPLER

From the bold minds behind DC ALL IN comes DC NEXT LEVEL, a groundbreaking publishing initiative led by comics superstars Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson. This sampler offers fans an exclusive first look at the next wave of DC storytelling—talent driven, character-focused, and packed with fresh perspectives. Inside are previews of three explosive new series that redefine iconic characters for a new era: BATWOMAN #1 – Acclaimed writer Greg Rucka returns to the hero he helped define, teaming with visionary artist DaNi to chart a daring new mission for Kate Kane. LOBO #1 – The Eisner-nominated duo Skottie Young and Jorge Corona take the Main Man on a blood-soaked, universe-shattering ride from the aftermath of DC K.O. to the Source Wall. DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #1 – Writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash) unleash Slade Wilson in a brutal saga of violence, betrayal, and survival. This is your gateway to DC ALL IN Act II—a bold new era of storytelling that pushes the boundaries of the DC Universe. Don't miss this FCBD exclusive.

From Ben Clanton, the beloved creator of Narwhal and Jelly, comes a hilarious and heartfelt new hero for the DC Universe! Meet Marlow the Manatee—he's sleepy, snacky, and a little… gassy. Definitely not your typical DC Super Hero. But when a twist of fate gives Marlow incredible powers and a chance to team up with his idol Aquaman, his dreams of adventure suddenly become reality. Can this bumbling, big-hearted manatee rise to the occasion and save the day—or will his awkward antics sink the mission before it starts? This FCBD special edition features the first chapter of the original graphic novel that's making waves with readers of all ages. Packed with humor, heart, and underwater heroics, AQUAMANATEE is the perfect splash for fans of Narwhal and Jelly, Dog Man, and the DC Universe!

It's the team-up you never saw coming—and will never forget! When the tyrannical Darkseid breaches dimensions in search of ultimate power, his conquest leads straight to the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic and his friends have faced mad scientists and ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be more than they can handle alone. Enter the Justice League! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the fastest hero alive—The Flash—join Sonic in a race against cosmic annihilation. Can speed and strength stop the god of evil before two worlds fall? This Free Comic Book Day special edition kicks off an epic crossover event from writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas, with a stunning cover by Pablo M. Collar. Packed with action, surprises, and fan-favorite characters, this is one collision of universes you don't want to miss!

Your Invitation to Horror's Most Acclaimed Series Starts Here! From James Tynion IV, the visionary creator behind Something Is Killing the Children and The Department of Truth, and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno, comes the Eisner Award-winning series that redefined modern horror. Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little. Childhood friends, recent acquaintances… Walter's always been a little off. But after the hardest year of their lives, who could resist his offer? A week in a stunning house in the woods, overlooking a serene lake. It's beautiful. It's private. It's perfect. Sure, Walter has his quirks—his odd nicknames, his strange little games—but what's a few eccentricities compared to the vacation of a lifetime? A chance to reconnect, to escape, to breathe. Wouldn't that be… nice? This FCBD special edition gives you the first issue of the critically acclaimed, best-selling series that everyone is talking about. Sample the beginning—and then binge to catch-up on the rest of the series!

Oni Press:

MIND MGMT FORT PSYCHO SPECIAL FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

"From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press. Before the arrival of Kindt's first two shrapnel-laced new series under the FLUX HOUSE banner – MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED in June, and FORT PSYCHO with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August – experience the psychotropic effects of FLUX HOUSE firsthand with this EXCLUSIVE DOUBLE FEATURE … featuring TWO BRAND-NEW SHORT STORIES debuting first right here, ONLY ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt. Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire."

Mad Cave Studios:

FLASH GORDON #1 FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Will Conrad

THE BEST-SELLING SCI-FI SPECTACULAR RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series! (Previously solicited)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Felix Ruiz (CA) Juan Doe

RELIVE THE TERROR IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! In an age where technology intertwines seamlessly with our everyday lives, TERRORBYTES delves deeper into the shadows of our digital existence, exploring the uncharted territories of human consciousness shaped by technological evolution. This new series pushes the boundaries of speculative fiction, presenting stories that challenge the very essence of identity, morality, and reality in a hyper-connected world. In the first issue, a headset that lets users relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death extracts a brutal price. (Previously solicited)

AWA

AWA SNEAK PREVIEW FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 –

(W/A/CA) TBA

SOMETHING MAGICAL IS COMING… during this year's First Saturday in May event, AWA invites readers into the first glimpse of a bold new graphic novel from Eisner-winning creators. This free preview offers a first look at an upcoming project that will launch in 2026 — we're not ready to reveal everything just yet… but trust us, you'll want to be here when the secrets start to unravel.

Rekcah Comics

FUTURE IS ****** ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Paul Pope

The ultimate STAND ALONE INTRODUCTORY ONE-SHOT to the GREATEST HACKER COMIC BOOK OF ALL TIME is here! Witness guest artist JUAN GEDEON (Marvel's Venom and DC's Jurassic League) draw an absolutely killer story by series regular writer Fred Van Lente (Deadpool vs. The Punisher), which can introduce anyone to the SIXTY-ISSUE ONGOING SERIES! Look, this comic book rules, and it's FREE! Get on the bandwagon, buddy! This issue even has giant guns and monsters! What more do you want!? TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR, THAT'S RIGHT, FREE! KEY SELLING POINTS An ABSOLUTELY FREE self-contained introduction to our SIXTY-ISSUE series! New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) knocked it out of the park with an issue anyone can read and enjoy! Interior Artist JUAN GEDEON joins THE FUTURE IS ****** fresh off his acclaimed runs at MARVEL (Venom) and DC COMICS (Jurassic League)! Cover by … HOLY CRAP! IS THAT PAUL POPE?! You bet it is! The sci-fi master craftsman of Batman: Year 100, THB, Heavy Liquid, and so many more books drew this amazing cover that readers get for FREE! Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges!

Vault Comics

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers.

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From writer, director, and actress, Inanna Sarkis, and Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley comes the complete first chapter of a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war… Inanna: The Name She Lost — FCBD Special! Once the home of the love and peace movement, San Francisco is now a city at war with itself. Mayor and presidential hopeful Tim Teller promises to fix the problems, but he has a new issue. On a brisk September evening, Inanna emerges from the Bay, wearing nothing but a lapis necklace. She remembers little save her name…and that she's pissed. Possessed of immense strength and unwavering charisma, Inanna becomes a champion of the people. But her immortal life as a goddess of love and war is coming back to haunt her. Ancient enemies and modern monsters collide as love and war clash in a battle for the soul of humanity—and Inanna herself.

Titan Comics

CONAN THE BARBARIAN TIDES OF THE TYRANT KING #0 FCBD – BUNDLE OF 25 (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Marino (CA) Rob De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

(W) Charles Ardai (A/CA) Ace Continuado

Offered $10 million to smuggle a gun into the Kremlin, Gun Honey Joanna Tan enlists the aid of a beautiful former lover in this thrilling lead-up to the events of the summer's big event, GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN.

