Absolute Batman #17 Preview: Ivy's Revenge is Rooted

Absolute Batman #17 hits stores Wednesday as Poison Ivy escapes Ark-M with a burning desire for revenge on the city that locked her away.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #17 releases February 18th, featuring Poison Ivy’s vengeful escape from Ark-M in Gotham.

Batman faces a harrowing labyrinth of botanical horrors as he hunts Ivy, confronting a monster Gotham created.

Written by Scott Snyder with art by Eric Canete, this issue promises suspense, revenge, and dark city secrets.

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

DC Comics

1225DC0073

1225DC0074 – Absolute Batman #17 Clayton Crain Cover – $5.99

1225DC0075 – Absolute Batman #17 Dan Panosian Cover – $5.99

1225DC0076 – Absolute Batman #17 Cover – $5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created.

In Shops: 2/18/2026

SRP: $4.99

