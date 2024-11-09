Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

All The Absolute Batman #2 Previews Pages And Leaks We Can Find

This week sees the publication of Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, the first Absolute comic to put out a second issue.

This week sees the publication of Absolute Batman #2. The new Absolute line from DC Comics has been a real shot in the arm of the comic book industry, getting record sales and record sellouts to match. Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is the first Absolute comic book to put out a second issue. And Bleeding Cool has managed to hoover up all that we can find about the comic ahead of its publication on Wednesday from DC Comics… so, yes, there will be spoilers. Come on now, get with the programme. First, there is the actually released preview for the comic in question.

Back in the Gotham Zoo, where Thomas Wayne is dying, saving his son from a shooter attack. And Bruce Wayne is trapped in the bat aviary.

And contrasting that with the Party Animals assault on Gotham, which Absolute Batman continues to oppose. With vigour.

And Alfred Pennyworth, ex-MI6 operative, narrates and collaborates from the wings. As it were.

And while in issue 1, he was chopping off arms, this time he's looking to dissolve smaller extremities.

But because this is Bleeding Cool we find a way to go further than the preview.

Batman AF. Which is what Scott Snyder really wanted to call this comic book all along. Except it didn't stand for advance forward then. So some more panels of the battle… including the new Batmobile.

And away from the action, a couple more pages that have made it out… with the many multiple panel pages that shpudl define Snyder and Dragotta's approach to this series. As the Gotham Rogues play cards with Bruce Wayne, their long and loyal friend.

"Crime has gotten so bad under Mayor Gordon that people are looking to an actual criminal for help." Feel free to join any dots you choose.

But Absolute Batman is in the hook for upping the actions of the Party Animals by his mere presence. Superheroes fight supercrime, but also breed it in response… Absolute Batman #2 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is publised on Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SNYDER AND DRAGOTTA'S BRAND-NEW TAKE ON THE DARK KNIGHT RAMPAGES ON! Batman was born out of violence – a horrible tragedy that shaped the trajectory of his future. But when a vigilant MI6 agent starts tracking the lonely life of Bruce Wayne, he discovers the interconnectivity between a hero's shell life and the many layers of the Black Mask Gang. It's Batman versus Alfred Pennyworth! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

