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Absolute Batman #20 Tops The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Absolute Batman #20 and Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 top the week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics... whatever state they come in

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DC Comics sees two Absolute titles, Absolute Batman #20 and the pen-Ultimate Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 (whatever state they arrive in), top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the new Transformers beating out the pen-Ultimate Endgame, strong performances for Something Is Killing The Children and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

  1. Absolute Batman #20 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  2. Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  3. Transformers #32 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  4. Ultimate Endgame #4 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  5. Action Comics #1098 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  6. Uncanny X-Men #28 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  7. Captain America #11 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  8. Something Is Killing the Children #47 – $4.99 – BOOM! Studios
  9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #18 – $4.99 – IDW Publishing
  10. Iron Man #5 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  11. Wolverine #20 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  12. Spawn #375 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  13. The Fury of Firestorm #2 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  14. Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  15. Geiger #23 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  16. Bleeding Hearts #4 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  17. Supergirl #13 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  18. The Mortal Thor #10 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  19. Black Cat #10 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
  20. D'Orc #4 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  21. The Department of Truth #37 – $4.99 – Image Comics
  22. Emperor Aquaman #17 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  23. Magik and Colossus #4 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
  24. W0rldtr33 #20 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  25. Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral – Body Count #1 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  26. Green Lantern Corps #16 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  27. Knull #5 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  28. Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  29. Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  30. Doctor Strange #6 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
  31. Ghost Pepper #11 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  32. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #328 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  33. Undiscovered Country #36 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  34. Hello Darkness #21 – $5.99 – BOOM! Studios
  35. Witchblade #21 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  36. Space Ghost #11 – $4.99 – Dynamite
  37. Blood & Thunder #13 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  38. Tigress Island #3 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  39. The Thing on the Doorstep #4 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  40. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #5 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
  41. Mega Man X #3 – $4.99 – UDON
  42. Godzilla vs. America: Texas #1 – $7.99 – IDW Publishing
  43. Archie x The Army of Darkness #4 – $4.99 – Dynamite
  44. The Witcher: Blood Stone #4 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
  45. ThunderCats X SilverHawks #2 – $4.99 – Dynamite
  46. Voyeur #5 – $4.99 – Ignition Press
  47. The Forged #10 – $6.99 – Image Comics
  48. The Olympus Saga: Megalith #1 – $5.99 – Bad Idea Comics
  49. Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks #3 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
  50. Innards #1 – $4.99 – Ignition Press

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

Absolute Batman #20 Tops The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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