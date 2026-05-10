Posted in: Avengers, Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, anticipated titles, siktc, tmnt, transformers, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame
Absolute Batman #20 Tops The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
Absolute Batman #20 and Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 top the week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics... whatever state they come in
DC Comics sees two Absolute titles, Absolute Batman #20 and the pen-Ultimate Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 (whatever state they arrive in), top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with the new Transformers beating out the pen-Ultimate Endgame, strong performances for Something Is Killing The Children and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles…
- Absolute Batman #20 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Transformers #32 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Ultimate Endgame #4 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Action Comics #1098 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Uncanny X-Men #28 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Captain America #11 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Something Is Killing the Children #47 – $4.99 – BOOM! Studios
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #18 – $4.99 – IDW Publishing
- Iron Man #5 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Wolverine #20 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Spawn #375 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- The Fury of Firestorm #2 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Geiger #23 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Bleeding Hearts #4 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Supergirl #13 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- The Mortal Thor #10 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Black Cat #10 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
- D'Orc #4 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- The Department of Truth #37 – $4.99 – Image Comics
- Emperor Aquaman #17 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Magik and Colossus #4 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
- W0rldtr33 #20 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral – Body Count #1 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Green Lantern Corps #16 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Knull #5 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Doctor Strange #6 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
- Ghost Pepper #11 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #328 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Undiscovered Country #36 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Hello Darkness #21 – $5.99 – BOOM! Studios
- Witchblade #21 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Space Ghost #11 – $4.99 – Dynamite
- Blood & Thunder #13 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Tigress Island #3 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- The Thing on the Doorstep #4 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #5 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
- Mega Man X #3 – $4.99 – UDON
- Godzilla vs. America: Texas #1 – $7.99 – IDW Publishing
- Archie x The Army of Darkness #4 – $4.99 – Dynamite
- The Witcher: Blood Stone #4 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
- ThunderCats X SilverHawks #2 – $4.99 – Dynamite
- Voyeur #5 – $4.99 – Ignition Press
- The Forged #10 – $6.99 – Image Comics
- The Olympus Saga: Megalith #1 – $5.99 – Bad Idea Comics
- Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks #3 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
- Innards #1 – $4.99 – Ignition Press
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?