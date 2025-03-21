Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: pride, We Are Yesterday

The Full DC Comics June 2025 Solicits… More Than Just Batman

The Full DC Comics June 2025 solicits and solicitations, more than just Batman. But right now, not too much more.

Article Summary Discover what's new in DC Comics June 2025 solicits, including exciting Batman stories and more.

Dive into Trinity's miniseries by Tom King, with a time-bending adventure and Crisis of Infinite Corgis.

Uncover Barry Allen's journey in 'New History of the DC Universe' by Mark Waid starting June 25th.

Celebrate DC Pride 2025 as heroes face new worlds, love, and loss in Gotham's iconic tavern.

The Full DC Comics June 2025 solicits and solicitations have hit… with more Batman Hush 2 of course, new series for Trinity, The History Of The DC Universe, DC Pride and the end of We Are Yesterday and a look at to what is coming next. Images uploading…

BATMAN #161

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant covers by LEINIL YU, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and FRANK CHO Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

George Perez Postcard Variant by GEORGE PEREZ

1:25 cover by CLAY MANN

1:50 variant cover by STEVE SKROCE

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 6/25/25

Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2 #1

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant covers by DAN MORA, ALAN QUAH, and GABRIEL HARDMAN Foil variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:25 Cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

1:50 Variant cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

1:100 Variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

In the aftermath of last year's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Task Force X launches a plan to develop hybrid Titans that Amanda Waller can control to guard against future titan attacks on our Earth. To stop Task Force X, the Justice League travels to Legendary Earth and must face the dangers of the Hollow Earth, Kong, and Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #2

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, TONY S. DANIEL, and STEVE BEACH 1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

Superman faces a brave new world—radical change sweeps the globe, and the ramifications of the Kryptonite asteroid reach a fever pitch! The epicenter of this new Kryptonite power reverberates from the Emerald City—a nation-state positioned atop a massive stockpile of this incredible natural resource and ruled with an iron fist by the Kryptonite King and his dreaded Krypto-Knights! Can Superman hope to continue his fight for truth and justice with Kryptonite flooding the streets with danger? Plus: the Daily Planet's expansion continues, and Gorilla City's representative joins the team!

SUPERMAN #27

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, and MARC ASPINALL

DC Pride variant cover by RACHEL STOTT

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

George Perez Postcard Variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

Nothing can stop Superman's Red K infection, so Lois Lane goes to the people who infected the Man of Steel in the first place…the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad. Dr. Pharm and Mr. Graft make a shocking return! Don't miss a key issue for the future of Superman and Lex Luthor!

WONDER WOMAN #22

Written by TOM KING

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

DC Pride variant cover by KEVIN WADA

George Perez Postcard Variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

As the stage is set for our next tale, Diana tells their daughter the story of one of their greatest adventures together. The maniacal Mouse Man debuts looking to prove himself against the Amazon Princess and severely underestimates how powerful she and her allies truly are. Could his humiliating defeat have repercussions for Diana in the future?

Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman 1 (Ortega)Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman 1 1-25 (Hipp)Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman 1 1-50 (Tirso)Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman 1 OTO (Leirix)

Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman 1 OTO (Mora)Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman 1 OTO (Talaski)

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI, DAN MORA, and LEIRIX 1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 variant cover by TIRSO

Foil variant cover by LEIRIX

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Back by popular demand and now with her own miniseries…Trinity! It

all begins when the daughter of Wonder Woman embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet to enter the timeline to find her father. As the young hero knows, messing with time has its consequences, but that doesn't mean she learned her lesson the first time. Things are about to get ruff and the Super Sons have gone to the dogs. Prepare for a Crisis of Infinite Corgis!

Writer Tom King and artist Belén Ortega return to Trinity after their celebrated run of backup stories in the pages of Wonder Woman. Trust us, you won't want to miss Lizzie's first full-size adventure!

Absolute Batman 9 1-25 Variant – Dustin NguyenAbsolute Batman 9 1-50 (hipp)Absolute-Batman-ZaffinoAbsolute Batman 9 OTO2 Variant – Tirso Cons

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO and TIRSO

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE!

The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M—a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #8

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by CLAYTON CRAIN and BRANDON PETERSON

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

The next big arc of this red-hot series begins here, as Superman finds himself caught between the opposing forces of the nefarious Lazarus Corp and the mysterious Omega Men. But Kal-El just wants to be left alone in the only place on this planet where he's ever felt safe. A place called Smallville.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #9

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by INHYUK LEE and REIKO MURAKAMI 1:25 variant cover by IVAN TALAVERA

1:50 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

The temptation of everything Diana has ever wanted lies just inside, but also, untold horrors and no known escape. Diana has entered the maze, and nothing will ever be the same again.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #4

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by A.L. KAPLAN

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by HAINING and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by ANDREW MacLEAN

1:50 variant cover by HAINING

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

Wally's on the run and looking for any safe space to hide out. He finds himself in Central City and meets a kindly man who offers him a place to crash at the youth mission. But is anyone truly safe when the fastest kid alive comes to their city?

Absolute Martian Manhunter 4 1-25 (Rossmo)-minAbsolute Martian Manhunter 4 OTO 2 – ChewAbsolute Martian Manhunter 4 OTO1 Variant – Tirso

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #4

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by TIRSO and DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

It's a heatwave in Middleton, as tempers and temperatures run hot all over the city! In the white-hot heat, normally minor conflicts between neighbors turn deadly at the drop of a hat! Can John Jones and the Mar-tian cool things down before Middleton erupts into chaos?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #3

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and MICHAEL WALSH

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

Hal Jordan has been overcome by his curse and has turned his sights on Jo! Can the new Lantern figure out how to hold her ground, or will her light be extinguished for good?

SUPERGIRL #2

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, PABLO VILLALOBOS,

and SAOWEE

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:50 variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Discover Lesla's transformation from an awkward nerd in Kandor to a bombshell superbabe. Who knew Supergirl's quest for good could inspire such evil?!

Back in Midvale, our hero faces a gigantic problem with kryptonite-like powers. Titano the super-ape is here to take over the idyllic town! To defeat him, Supergirl will have to rely on an unexpected new ally from Metropolis…Lena Luthor! The houses of El and Luthor join for good in this action-packed second issue!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1098

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and CHRIS STEVENS

1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

DC Pride variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

Batman and the Penguin have found themselves unlikely allies on a mission that has taken them out of Gotham and into an entirely unexpected new location! But even with their powers combined, will they be able to unravel the sinister schemes of a (literally) bloodthirsty immortality cult?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #8

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by EJIKURE, TIAGO DA SILVA, and SALVADOR LARROCA

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

DC Pride variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

George Perez Postcard Variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART six (of six)

The Justice League Unlimited stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long? Plus: the fate of Gorilla Grodd and a significant step toward the next major DCU event in the grand finale of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #6

Written by RYAN PARROTT and JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by AARON BARTLING and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

It's the pulse-pounding finale to the Atom Project, as the fate of the future for metahuman power in the DCU hangs in the balance! As our heroes stand shoulder to shoulder with the US military against the common enemy of Inferno, new alliances are forged in the most unlikely of places. Plus, Dr. Ray Palmer's greatest scientific breakthrough leads to an existential crisis for everyone on planet Earth—and a fork in the road for the Justice League Unlimited. Do not miss this epic conclusion to one of the most pivotal stories of the year!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DCU #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by JERRY ORDWAY and TODD NAUCK

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by DAN MORA and RYAN SOOK

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHO

Foil variant covers by RYAN SOOK and STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Legacy variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Wraparound Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

In celebration of 90 years of DC, super fan and writer Mark Waid turns back time to the very beginning of the DC Universe in a four-issue miniseries drawn by some of DC's greatest artists and told by the newest chronicler of time, Barry Allen, the Flash! In our debut issue, Barry takes us from the very birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society. The Golden Age of heroes begins here!

AQUAMAN #6

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by MICHAEL SHELFER

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by MARCIO TAKARA and AFU CHAN

1:25 variant cover by PARIS ALLEYNE

George Perez Postcard variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Can the power of Thalassa, the Trilance Saber, be enough to unite Aquaman and his people?! It'd better be, because if King Arthur is to have a prayer of seeing Atlantis again, he's going to need to hurry! The mystery of the pearl deepens, the power of the Dark Tide grows, and a major step on the path to the next big DCU event is taken in this epic chapter of the Dark Tide Saga!

THE NEW GODS #7

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant covers by DAN MORA and CLAYTON HENRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

New Genesis has fallen, and the New Gods have found themselves without a home. Their fates have sent them to Earth, a planet with its own inhabitants, protectors, and immortals. Will these Gods without a world be welcomed to Earth as refugees or rejected as invaders?

ACTION COMICS #1087

Written by MARK WAID

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI and LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Witness Mark Waid's triumphant return to the title alongside rising star artist Skylar Patridge as they take Clark Kent back to his early years on Kent Farm. This can't-miss story, with ties to the present, takes the Boy of Steel to unexpected heights as he figures out what being a hero truly means. First stop: Metropolis's Expo of Tomorrow! Will Clark be able to blend into the crowd, or is Superboy about to make his public debut?!

HARLEY QUINN #52

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and NOOBOVICH

Connecting DC Pride variant cover by BETSY COLA

1:25 variant cover by ROBIN HIGGINBOTTOM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

When that crappy but kinda hot Althea Klang attempts to drive me and Mrs. Grimaldi out of our minds by installing a phone charging station (a.k.a. a hipster loiterer magnet) right outside of our home, we take things straight to court! But as we try to plead our very endearing and straightforward case, we're derailed

by an avalanche of differing opinions as a cadre of concerned citizens make their numerous differing opinions known.

Every story has two sides, except for some (like this one) which have something like seven sides. It's a classic she said, she said, she said, she said case!

POISON IVY #34

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY and TRAN NGUYEN

DC Pride variant cover by BETSY COLA

1:25 variant cover by HELEN MASK

1:50 variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

The GCPD descends upon Marshview with its sights set on everything Pamela Isley has built over the last year. With her freedom shattered, her trust betrayed, and her home under assault…just how far is Poison Ivy willing to go in order to protect what's hers?

CATWOMAN #77

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by NOOBOVICH

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

The explosive final act of Catwoman's international adventure begins here! With her list of suspects narrowed down, Selina circles in on the mystery person with their finger on the trigger. But when an ally is unexpectedly kidnapped, Catwoman finds herself on her hind legs as her cat-and-mouse game with the Belovs approaches its fiery conclusion.

NIGHTWING #127

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and JUAN FERREYRA

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

When the former Titans Tower is taken over by something monstrous, Nightwing is forced to partner with his enemies at Spheric Solutions to save those trapped inside. But what is this terrible thing that has come to Blüdhaven…and why does it seem to be after Nightwing himself?

THE FLASH #22

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant covers by E.M. GIST and YASMINE PUTRI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

With Eclipso taking on a new, evolved form as a fire elemental, and the Rogues' blitzkrieg across the moon claiming more and more of the Flash's copies, Wally West has to split himself even further—but there is dissension amongst the Temp Flashes!

GREEN ARROW #25

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by DAVID AJA and JACOB PHILLIPS

Blank sketch variant cover

George Perez Postcard variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

Oliver Queen has mentored many a hero, but he also once unknowingly mentored a villain—Herb Vaney, the crime lord impersonating a socialite, who took Ollie's training and became the Crimson Archer. Now, as Oliver tries to build a fairer Star City for everyone in the wake of the Fresh Water Killings, the Crimson Archer reappears with their own plans!

GREEN LANTERN #24

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMÁNICO

Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and V KEN MARION

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS CAMPANA

George Perez Postcard variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

While Kyle's team finds itself pulled to a desolate part of the universe, a lost ally's attempts to reveal itself will shock you! Meanwhile, the Starbreaker Corps amasses its forces as the last pieces of its plan come into being and threaten the universe—but what does this mean for Hal Jordan and Carol Ferris? Love will be tested like never before in this latest installment of the Fractured Spectrum Saga!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #5

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Art by V KEN MARION

Variant covers by V KEN MARION and LUCAS MEYER

1:25 variant cover by MONTOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

The Oa station crew and the field team converge as Simon Baz and Teen Lantern Keli Quintela meet up with Guy Gardner and his new partner, Lantern Narf, as they all race to escape the crooks of Necrocopia in one piece! All this, plus Space Cabbie!

KRYPTO: THE LAST DOG OF KRYPTON #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Blank Sketch Cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

There will come a day when Krypto stands beside Superman, helping him fight off monsters, aliens, and supervillains—a day when this dog will save his adoptive world thanks to the incredible powers granted him by Earth's strange yellow sun. But he's not there yet. Today, Krypto is a normal puppy on Krypton, spending each happy, snoozy, endless day alongside his family: Jor-El, Lara, and baby Kal-El. But when a rocket test goes wrong, Krypto finds himself lost in space—and soon crash-landing, all alone, on a strange and alien world called "Earth."

SECRET SIX #4

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by LEIRIX and LAURA BRAGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

Just when their unconcealed hatreds (looking at you, Black Alice and Gossamer) and repressed attractions (don't get us started) are set aside long enough for their first mission, the Secret Six separate, and an unlikely few of their members get snatched off the chessboard. Hopefully, the fraction of the Six still standing find and rescue them, instead of just sending a thank you card to their captors. Meanwhile, some-one's digging ever closer to the deadly trove of secrets walled off in Waller's brain, and the Squabbling Six are the only people on Earth with a chance to stop them!

MR. TERRIFIC: YEAR ONE #2

Written by AL LETSON

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

In the past, Michael Holt violently lost his very last lifeline to the outside world—and he's certain that it's entirely his fault. Guilt and grief bring him to the Gateway City bridge in an effort to put an end to the pain once and for all, where the Spectre awaits to render divine judgment…and perhaps even salvation!

And in the present, Mr. Terrific's investigation into a mysterious new rift in his old city brings him face-to-face with an unexpectedly Apokoliptian foe!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #40

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by TIRSO and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

STEPHEN COLBERT celebrity cameo variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

A menace is loose in Metropolis, but Superman and Batman can't do anything about it until Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne find a way to escape…a talk show? Will it be up to their friends—Perry White, Lois Lane, Commissioner Gordon, and Alfred Pennyworth—to step in and help save the day? Also featuring an all-new cameo variant cover appearance by late night icon Stephen Colbert!

BATGIRL #8

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by ISAAC GOODHART

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by JESSICA FONG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

Sandra and Carolyn Wu-San have taken to the streets of Detroit and become the champions of Chinatown—but what happens when they meet the deadly fists of Richard Dragon and the Bronze Tiger? Meanwhile, who is the dark shadow that stalks the young Lady Shiva by day and haunts her dreams by night, and how do its revelations affect Cassandra Cain in the present?

Get ready for the deadliest, most action-packed issue of Batgirl yet!

TITANS #24

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art and cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by HOMARE and TYLER KIRKHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

It's a Terra-ble day for the Titans, who are attacked by a Terra-fying villain intent on Terra-rizing our heroes. Yes, we're unearthing a classic Titans villain for this landmark issue, one who is not afraid to fight dirty. Of course, we can't tell you who the villain is, but—just maybe—if you are a genius-level comic book reader, there is a small, almost infinitesimal, chance that you just might be able to figure it out.

JSA #8

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

DC Pride variant cover by DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

A tale from the early days of the Justice Society of America! As the dust from World War II settles, the JSA makes its way into Europe to recover the powerful artifact that prevented it entering the warfront…the Spear of Destiny!

ROBIN & BATMAN: JASON TODD #1

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant covers by JEFF LEMIRE and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Foil variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by JOHN McCREA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Batman has a new Robin: a rash, impulsive, reckless kid with a troubled past, who Batman was certain he could mold into Gotham's next crime-fighter. But can the Dark Knight save Jason Todd from the darkness within himself? And when a mysterious new villain sets his sights on Jason, Batman finds himself doubtful that even he has what it takes to train the anger and torment out of his new young ward.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #22

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Horrors, both natural and supernatural, await Batman on the journey to save his son! Gotham City has many dark secrets, and no one knows them better than Bruce—but with Damian trapped somewhere in its labyrinth of shadows, the demons, forgotten skeletons, and memories of despair that line the city are more of a threat than ever before. The clock is ticking, and Batman must interrogate the demon Etrigan if he has any hope of rescuing Damian. Will Batman be able to save his son before time runs out?

BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE #8

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:25 variant cover by ANDREW MacLEAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 6/18/25

The General's search for Batman and Robin's true identities comes to Wayne Man-or's doorsteps! Can the dynamic duo find a way to repel the General's forces and still keep their identities secret?!

FIRE & ICE: WHEN HELL FREEZES OVER #3

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

With their powers still haywire and dang near everyone in Smallville now body-swapped, Fire and Ice must make a deal with the Demon to chase the key to their salvation—a ring that once belonged to the Lords of Order last seen in the bowels of Hell.

ZATANNA #5

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by ALEXANDER LOZANO and SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:25 variant cover by ZOE THOROGOOD

George Perez Postcard variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

The trap is sprung. All cards are drawn. The guillotine descends. As a tragic tale of loss and demise is told, Zatanna has one chance to discover the secrets of the cursed sword, regain control over the narrative, and save herself. If not, when the story concludes, so does her life!

BIRDS OF PREY #22

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by ANNIE WU

Variant covers by RIAN GONZALES and SERG ACUÑA

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

George Perez Postcard variant by GEORGE PEREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

The Birds investigate the disappearance of one of their own, hoping it will lead them to both their missing comrade and the truth about the mysterious villains attacking from the shadows. Meanwhile, the Shadow Army makes another big move, with Oracle on the explosive receiving end.

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #7

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

Case 03: The Old Gangs of Gotham

When a dead body is found burned to a crisp in the heart of one of Gotham's oldest neighborhoods, the Rookery, the Dark Knight Detective finds himself enmeshed in a twisting murder mystery dating back to the early days of the Red Hood Gang.

DC PRIDE 2025

Written by TIM SHERIDAN, VITA AYALA, JOSH TRUJILLO, SAM MAGGS, MAYA HOUSTON, and JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by EMILIO PILLIU, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, A.L. KAPLAN, MAX SARIN, VINCENT CECIL, and others

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA and JULIA RECK

1:25 variant cover by JACK HUGHES

$9.99 US | 88 pages | One-shot | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

When a 100-year-old queer speakeasy-turned-bar-turned-restaurant-and-community-space in Gotham announces that it will soon be closing its doors, generations of patrons come to pay their respects—including Alan Scott, the Green Lantern. After all, this is the place where he and his first love, Johnny Ladd, long ago carved their names into the basement wall before it all went to hell…and a love lost is never a love forgotten.

But they weren't the only ones to put their names in the wall over the years, and suddenly queer heroes, villains, and civilians alike from across the DCU—the Question, Midnighter and Apollo, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern Jo Mullein, Bunker, Connor Hawke, and Blue Snowman among them—find them-selves spirited away to a strange alternate dimension that seems to provide everything they could possibly want…but at what cost?

In this single, oversized story of interweaving narratives, the vanished will need to come together and look into the very depths of the Starheart itself if they hope to escape that which ensnares them in this triumphant and timely story of community amid chaos!

RESURRECTION MAN: QUANTUM KARMA #3

Written by RAM V

Art by ANAND RK

Cover by JEFF DÈKAL

Variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

Born to die and repeat, Resurrection Man finds himself lost in an endless cycle of violence with his brother, Vandal Savage. Can he escape it and break the cycle in the name of love? Or is he doomed to repeat the same mistakes over and over?

GREEN LANTERN DARK #5

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art and cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant covers by JESSICA FONG and W. SCOTT FORBES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 7 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

With terrors lurking around every corner, the Green Lantern and her band of misfits fend off the dark with campfire stories—their tragic pasts and deeply-held secrets revealed as they cut a blazing path through New England, freeing town after town from the evil sorceress Demona's iron grip.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #10

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and CECIL CASTELLUCCI

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and MARLEY ZARCONE

Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE and TYLER CROOK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

The heroes and their vampire allies get ready to launch a massive counteroffensive, but someone is noticeably absent from the attack…what could Damian possibly be up to? Meanwhile—John Constantine, Doctor Fate, and the other magic wielders convene to craft a shaky plan that might be the only thing standing between the heroes and Darkseid himself.

PEACEMAKER PRESENTS: THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE #4

Story consult by JAMES GUNN

Written by TIM SEELEY and REX OGLE

Art by MITCH GERADS and MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and RAFAEL DE LATORRE

with Vigilante diary page by FREDDIE STROMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 4 of 5

ON SALE 6/25/25

DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant for five issues of insane $%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight (and equal page count)!

Well, fart noise. Peacemaker tried to be all tough in front of the pretty ladies and got himself impaled and may be dying. What a freakin' idiot. Luckily, his best friend and mentor—the magnificent and majestic Eagly—can back up his buddy. Which of course leads to victory! Yay! The good guys (can we call them good guys?) win!!! The end!!!! …Oh. Wait. There's a traitor in their midst? Not good.

All the while, our poor Adrian wants to kill some villains! But first, he's going to need to get through a whole lot of "protection." This is a condom joke. Yes, we do an entire insane action scene in a scented prophylactic factory. Look what we've done to your beloved Eisner-winning Mitch Gerads now.

An original DC Comics story inspired by James Gunn's visionary Peacemaker series on MAX, ya best get ready to rumble!

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #4

Written by IAN FLYNN

Art by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover by PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

The world of Sonic the Hedgehog is in peril! Thankfully, the Justice League is here to save the day! Even completely out of their element, Earth's greatest defenders will not stop protecting those in need. But can Superman lead the team to victory against the forces of both Dr. Eggman and Darkseid?

TEEN TITANS GO! #4

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by AGNES GARBOWSKA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/4/25

When Blackfire's latest doomsday machine backfires and blows up her entire invasion fleet before the Titans can leap into action, our heroes are left with a free afternoon. Good thing there's a giant sack of (Justice League) fan mail to answer! Everything's fine until they open a "special delivery" from one of the League's greatest foes: an Amazo robot that'll crush the Titans with its own powers! And until the postal inspector shows up, don't open other people's mail, kids.

BATMAN #618 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/4/25

Jason Todd lives!…or does he? As Batman battles a frightening foe claiming to be his fallen protégé returned from the grave, new clues are revealed, and new betrayals are brought to light. By the time this fight is over, a trusted friend will meet a tragic end as Hush steps out of the shadows at last.

BATMAN #619 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/18/25

It's all led to this! Whose is the face behind the bandages? Why has this mystery mastermind made it his mission to destroy everything Bruce Wayne holds dear? Friends stand revealed as enemies, enemies choose to become saviors, and all the answers are finally revealed in the unforgettable conclusion of "Hush"!

BATMAN: GHOSTS – A LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT HALLOWEEN SPECIAL FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

Foil variant cover by TIM SALE ($8.99 US)

$6.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 6/25/25

Bruce Wayne leads a darkly driven life, with his chosen mission as Batman leaving room for little in the way of personal happiness, but need it always be that way? On one feverish night—the night before Halloween—the sad specter of Dr. Thomas Wayne appears to his son, offering a dire warning: "Tonight, beginning when the clock strikes one, you will be visited by the first of three spirits…"

BATMAN: MADNESS – A LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT HALLOWEEN SPECIAL FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

Foil variant cover by TIM SALE ($8.99 US)

$6.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 6/11/25

Runaway children have been going missing in Gotham Central Park—the latest unwilling guests at the Mad Hatter's psychotic tea party. When a fight between Captain James Gordon and his newly adopted daughter, Barbara, unwittingly leads to her becoming the Hatter's latest Alice, it will be up to Batman to ensure Barbara's first Halloween in Gotham won't be her last!

BATMAN #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER

Art by BOB KANE and JERRY ROBINSON

Cover by FRED RAY

Foil variant cover by FRED RAY ($9.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($7.99 US)

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 6/11/25

A crew of hardened criminals must face the horrific consequences of their theft of a prized ruby as Batman and Robin investigate the killing curse of the Four Fates! Then it's all aboard for a whale of a tale as the Dynamic Duo find themselves battling a crooked captain on the high seas! All this, plus the riotous return of the Joker, and Batman and Robin fight to get a young boy all he wants for Christmas—his father's freedom!

ACTION COMICS #775 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by DOUG MAHNKE and LEE BERMEJO

Cover by TIM BRADSTREET

Foil variant cover by TIM BRADSTREET ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99)

$3.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 6/4/25

When a powerful and alarmingly popular new team—the Elite—announces itself by dealing out swift, merciless justice on a global scale under the leadership of the brutal Manchester Black, Superman is forced to defend both his life and his lifelong ideals of truth and justice before the eyes of a skeptical world.

ADVENTURE COMICS #210 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by OTTO BINDER

Art by CURT SWAN, RAMONA FRADON, and GEORGE PAPP

Cover by CURT SWAN

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 6/18/25

A young Clark Kent rediscovers a Superboy's best friend in this heartwarming reunion spanning years of time and light-years of space. Introducing Krypto—"The Superdog from Krypton!" Then thrill as Aquaman thwarts a team of smugglers attempting to sink a nautical newspaper, and Green Arrow and Speedy match wits against the insidious intellect of Mr. Genius!

DEATH OF SUPERMAN: ABSOLUTE EDITION

Written by DAN JURGENS, ROGER STERN, LOUISE SIMONSON,

and JERRY ORDWAY

Art by DAN JURGENS, JON BOGDANOVE, TOM GRUMMETT, BUTCH GUICE, and more

Cover by DAN JURGENS

$125 US (Standard Edition) | $150 US (Direct Market Edition) | 424 pages

8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-174-9

ON SALE 11/25/25

Experience The Death of Superman like never before, in its largest format to date! Featuring an extensive gallery of over 200 pages of never-before-seen artwork, brand-new essays, scripts, retrospectives, a trading card gallery, and more!

This edition is housed within a resealable black polybag marked with the bleeding S, and features a funeral box with replicas of the memorabilia included with the Superman #75 Memorial Edition, a remastered reproduction of Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman, and new in-world artifacts from the event!

For the Direct Market edition, the standard edition is held within Super-man's tombstone—a recreation of the famous cover, with an openable hatch to bury the book. Exclusive to 1993 copies, this one-time-only set comes with a signed copy of Dan Jurgens' original design for Doomsday.

Collects Superman: Man of Steel #18-19, Justice League America #69, Superman #74-75, Adventures of Superman #497, Action Comics #684, and pages from Superman: Man of Steel #17, Superman #73, Adventures of Superman #496, and Action Comics #683.

NUBIA: TOO REAL

Written by L.L. McKINNEY

Art by ROBYN SMITH and MANOU AZUMI

Cover by ROBYN SMITH and BEX GLENDINING

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6″ x 9″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-017-9

ON SALE 9/2/25

After a turbulent school year, Nubia is both thrilled and anxious as she embarks on a transformative summer training with the Amazons on Themyscira! Amid the mounting pressure of expectations, she grapples with feeling like an outsider, letting the weight of her self-doubt strain her most important relationships.

Just when she thought her life couldn't get more complicated, her biggest fear threatens the safety of everyone on Paradise Island. Will Nubia rise above the chaos and embrace her true self as the hero she was destined to be.

TEEN TITANS: ROBIN CONNECTING COVER EDITION

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6″ x 9″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-731-4

ON SALE 9/2/25

Raven Roth, Garfield Logan, Maxine Navarro, and Damian Wayne are on the run…from Slade Wilson, from H.I.V.E., and from the horrible experiments H.I.V.E. conducted at their expense. But where will they go? Who can they trust? Dick Grayson just wants to know what happened to his brother, Damian. Does he need help? Why hasn't he been in contact? And why did his tracking device go silent?

One thing is for sure—they all need answers and there is only one person that might be able to help them defeat H.I.V.E. for good.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN VOL. 1: THE ZOO

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by NICK DRAGOTTA and GABRIEL WALTA Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

HC $24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-524-2

SC $17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-525-9

ON SALE 8/5/2025

A gang of masked killers terrorizes the streets of Gotham. A vigilante fights for his city—but he's not the Batman you know.

The Absolute Universe, born out of the Justice League's apocalyptic battle with Darkseid, ushers in a set of brand-new realities that reimagine your favorite heroes as you've never seen them before. In Absolute Batman, meet a young Bruce Wayne with no Wayne Manor, no Alfred by his side, and a different axe to grind as the Dark Knight.

From the minds of writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta, and featuring special guest artist Gabriel Walta, comes an origin story you won't want to miss! Collects Absolute Batman #1-6.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN VOL. 1: LAST DUST OF KRYPTON

Written by JASON AARON

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL and CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

HC $24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-532-7 SC $17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-533-4

ON SALE 8/19/2025

Spiraling out of the catastrophic events of Absolute Power, a new side of the DC Universe is born—the Absolute Universe!

In a different, darker world, Kal-El landed in a remote Kansas field, the last survivor from an alien planet…but even before that moment, nothing unfolded as you'd expect. As he tries to survive in a world seemingly determined to repeat the mistakes of the demolished Krypton, he'll come into conflict with the globe-straddling Lazarus Corporation and its agenda of exploitation…and go fist- to-fist with its brutal army of Peacemakers!

Best-selling writer Jason Aaron (Star Wars, Thor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

is joined by superstar artist Rafa Sandoval (The Flash, Action Comics) to reinvent Superman from the ground up! Collects Absolute Superman #1-6.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: THE LAST AMAZON

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN and MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

HC $24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-529-7

SC $17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-530-3

ON SALE 8/12/2025

In a different, darker world, Diana of Themyscira was exiled to the underworld as a baby and raised by an enemy. They did not destroy her; instead, they made her all the stronger—tragedy, danger, and magic honed her into an even greater weapon. Long denied her Amazonian heritage, it is now time for Diana to rejoin the surface world. Armed with new weapons forged in Hell and a mission that looks a bit more like justice than peace, Diana won't be stopped on her quest to save the world and discover her place in it, even if that means carving it herself!

Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson is joined by breakout artist Hayden Sherman to reinvent Wonder Woman from the ground up! Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-7.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED VOL. 1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

HC $24.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-571-6

SC $17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-528-0

ON SALE 8/5/2025

When evil threatens the world, the Justice League is there to help! No matter how many crises there are or foes to be fought, Earth is protected by the Watchtower in the sky, sending teams of heroes wherever they're needed. Now, a terrible threat known as Inferno has arisen, taking many forms as it seeks to spread destruction all around the globe. Will the Justice League find the key to stopping Inferno in time? Or will they be betrayed by one of their own? In the aftermath of Absolute Power comes a stronger Justice League, united together and with unlimited strength. Brought to you by the tremendous team of Mark Waid (Superman: Action Comics, Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and Dan Mora (Absolute Power, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent)!

THE NEW GODS VOL. 1: THE FALLING SKY

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE, BERNARD CHANG, ANDREW MacLEAN, JESSE LONERGAN, JORGE FORNÉS, RICCARDO FEDERICI, and FILIPE ANDRADE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

HC $24.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-561-7

SC $17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-541-9

ON SALE 8/26/2025

Darkseid is dead. New Genesis is at peace. How long will it last? Only Metron knows for sure. But sometimes, the cost of peace is as devastating as the price of war. Orion, son of Darkseid and champion of New Genesis, has been charged by Highfather to undertake a very special quest. But instead of fulfilling it, Orion turns to Mister Miracle to help him escape it. The stakes are only the life of a child…and the Fourth World. From Ram V (Detective Comics, Catwoman) and Evan Cagle

(Catwoman), the New Gods live again! Collects The New Gods #1-6!

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: DESTRUCTIVE COMICS

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-221-0

ON SALE 7/29/2025

The bigwigs at DC want me to be a bit clearer in these snooze-licit texts, so here goes nuttin'! When Harley (that's me!) discovers her favorite dangerous neighborhood in Gotham City has been gentrified beyond recognition, she (re)breaks bad and sets out on a one-clown-woman mission to make Gotham City safe for crime again, thanks to her new creative team of Elliott Kalan (The Flop House podcast, Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Mindy Lee (Bounty, Harley Quinn: Everybody Hates Side Quests). Collecting Harley Quinn #44-49!

GREEN LANTERN VOL. 4: CIVIL CORPS

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by XERMÁNICO, SALVADOR LARROCA, and V KEN MARION

Cover by BRAD WALKER

$19.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-233-3

ON SALE 8/5/2025

The Green Lantern Corps is at war…and the only hope for the heroes of Oa is to escape the control of the corrupt United Planets and survive the rise of the Fractal Lanterns! While Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner fight for the survival of all sentient life in the universe, what will these conflicts mean for Kilowog, Mogo, and Kyle Rayner? Collects Green Lantern #16-18, Green Lantern: Civil Corps Special #1, and Green Lantern: Fractured Spectrum Special #1.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS

Written by DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by TIRSO

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-217-3

ON SALE 7/22/2025

Meet the Creature Unit, a ragtag group of the cursed and the creepy, brought together to fight against evil by an unstable but talented scientist for a dangerous mission. From gorgons to werewolves, the Creature Commandos have their work cut out for them, delving into the deepest corners of the DC Universe to uncover what mysteries may lie in wait. In this spine-tingling new era of Creature Commandos, masterfully crafted by Count Crowley creator David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Late Night with the Devil), the air is thick with dread, claws are poised to strike, fangs glisten, and blood flows freely. Are they monsters, or are they humanity's last hope? The answer lies in the shadows.

DC FINEST: JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE RETURN

Written by GERRY CONWAY, J.M. DeMATTEIS, DAN MISHKIN, and others

Art by LUKE McDONNELL, GEORGE TUSKA, BILL WRAY, and others

Cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

$39.99 US | 584 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-244-9

ON SALE 8/5/25

In the mid-1980s, the Justice League did one of their most radical lineup revamps ever by making offbeat heroes such as Zatanna, Vixen, Elongated Man, Vibe, Gypsy, and Steel mainstay members. Headquartered in Michigan, Justice League Detroit may not have had the name pedigree of previous iterations, but their adventures were no less exciting—and dangerous! This DC Finest volume collects the beginning of the Detroit Era issues from Justice League of America #241-261, Justice League of America Annual #3, and Infinity, Inc. #19.

DC FINEST: BLUE BEETLE: BLUE BEETLE CHALLENGES THE RED KNIGHT

Written by JOE GILL, STEVE DITKO, D.C. GLANZMAN, and BENJAMIN SMITH

Art by BILL FRACCIO, TONY TALLARICO, STEVE DITKO, and DAN REED

Cover by BILL FRACCIO and DICK GIORDANO

$39.99 US | 368 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-248-7

ON SALE 8/12/25

When archeologist Dan Garrett discovers a mystical scarab in an Egyptian tomb, he is granted super-human abilities and becomes the first Blue Beetle! Later, inventor Ted Kord uses his genius intellect to become a more gadget-based version of the Blue Beetle who continues to crusade for justice.

This volume collects never-before-reprinted Charlton Blue Beetle stories, including the Dan Garrett-era issues from Blue Beetle (1964) #1-5 and Blue Beetle (1965) #50-54, plus the early Ted Kord stories from Captain Atom #83-86, Blue Beetle (1967) #1-5, and Charlton Bullseye #1.

DC: THE NEW FRONTIER: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by DARWYN COOKE

Art by DARWYN COOKE

Cover by DARWYN COOKE and DAVE STEWART

$9.99 US | 416 pages | 5.5″ x 8.5″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-234-0

ON SALE 8/5/2025

Welcome to mid-century America and the Silver Age of the DC Universe—a time of promise and paranoia, of shimmering cities, segregated slums, dizzying scientific progress, and simmering Cold War conflict. Into this milieu comes a young and bold new generation of adventurers who bravely accept the challeng-es of the New Frontier.

DC: The New Frontier features story and art by Eisner Award-winning writer/artist Darwyn Cooke with colorist Dave Stewart. Within these pages is a timeless tale of idealism and one of the most acclaimed superhero comics of the 21st century.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST VOL. 7: TOTAL ECLIPSO

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ, LUCAS MEYER, TRAVIS MERCER, and FRAN GALÁN

Cover by DAN MORA

HC $24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-526-6

SC $17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-527-3

ON SALE 8/5/2025

Darkness falls! Eclipso, master of light and shadow, has risen once again to plague Superman and Batman! Powered like never before, Eclipso plunges the Earth into a state of eternal night—and eternal despair! Can the combined might of the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight Detective overcome the wrath of a god? Sounds like this is a job for the Justice Society! Collects Batman/Superman: World's Finest #31-34 and Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World's Finest Special #1!

BATMAN BY TOM KING BOOK TWO

Written by TOM KING with JOSHUA WILLAMSON

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, JOËLLE JONES, and others

Cover by DAVID FINCH

$49.99 US | 520 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-238-8

ON SALE 8/12/25

The award-winning saga continues, as all of Gotham's villains are choosing sides in a battle of wits quickly turning into a full-blown war—complete with civilian casualties! And when Catwoman accepts Batman's marriage proposal, they must embark on a quest for redemption and happiness…including a double date with Superman and Lois!

Collects Batman #21-40, The Flash #21-22, and "Good Boy" from Batman Annual #1.

BATMAN BY TOM KING OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by TOM KING and others

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, DAVID FINCH, MITCH GERADS, and others

Cover by CLAY MANN

$150 US | 1008 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-239-5

ON SALE 8/19/25

What has become of Bruce Wayne after years spent in service of vengeance? Is there still a man under the mask, or has the man become the costume? The first chapter in Tom King's renowned Dark Knight epic begins here!

Collects Batman: Rebirth #1, Batman #1-32, Batman/Elmer Fudd Special #1, Detective Comics

#941-942, The Flash #21-22, Nightwing #5-6, and "Good Boy" from Batman Annual #1. Featuring a brand-new introduction by King, a new wraparound cover by Clay Mann, and never-before-seen material from the making of the legendary run.

BATGIRL: STEPHANIE BROWN VOL. 2 (2025 EDITION)

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by PERE PÉREZ, DUSTIN NGUYEN, DEREK FRIDOLFS, RAMÓN BACHS, and more Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$29.99 US | 312 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-531-0

ON SALE 8/12/2025

Batgirl: Stephanie Brown Volume 2 features classic stories from Bryan Q. Miller (Smallville) with art by Pere Pérez (Action Comics), Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Li'l Gotham), Derek Fridolfs (Batman: Streets of Gotham), and others. Collects Batgirl #13-24, Bruce Wayne: The Road Home: Batgirl #1, and a story from Batman Incorporated: Leviathan Strikes! #1.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS BY MARIKO TAMAKI OMNIBUS

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by DAN MORA, IVAN REIS, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, MAX RAYNOR, and others

Cover by DAN MORA

$150 US | 1000 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-240-1

ON SALE 8/19/25

No mansion. No fortune. With anti-vigilante sentiment on the rise and both new and old villainy sweeping Gotham, Bruce Wayne must rethink how to be Batman…or risk losing his city for good! Collects Tamaki's saga from Detective Comics #1027, #1034-1061, Detective Comics 2021 Annual #1, Batman: Secret Files: Huntress #1, and Future State: Dark Detective #1-4, along with Batman –

One Bad Day: Two-Face #1 and tales from Batman Secret Files #3 and Batman: Black and White #5. Featuring a new cover by Dan Mora, a new introduction by series editor Paul Kaminski,

and more!

BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL OMNIBUS VOL. 3: KNIGHTSEND (2025 EDITION)

Written by DOUG MOENCH, ALAN GRANT, CHUCK DIXON, JO DUFFY, and DENNIS O'NEIL Art by MIKE MANLEY, GRAHAM NOLAN, PHIL JIMENEZ, and more

Cover by KELLEY JONES and MICHELLE MADSEN

$100.00 US | 896 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-241-8

ON SALE 8/5/2025

The Knightfall saga concludes with an epic showdown between Bruce Wayne and

the man he chose to be his successor, Jean-Paul Valley. In the end, only one Batman will be left standing! Knightfall Omnibus Volume 3: Knightsend includes the bestselling storylines "KnightsEnd," "Prodigal," and "Troika" from Batman #509-510 and #512-515, Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #62-63, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #29-30 and #32-35, Catwoman #12-13, Detective Comics #676-677 and #679-682, Robin #8-9 and #11-14, Showcase '94 #10, Nightwing: Alfred's Return #1, and Batman: The Vengeance of Bane II. #9

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: LEGENDS OF JUSTICE

Written by KARL KERSCHL, DELILAH S. DAWSON, GABRIEL HARDMAN, and more

Art by KARL KERSCHL, SERG ACUÑA, GABRIEL HARDMAN, and more

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-677-5

ON SALE 8/12/2025

Gotham Academy is back in session with an astonishing team-up between Batman and Maps Mizoguchi! Years have passed since Dr. Kirk Langstrom was infected with the Man-Bat serum, and he's found renewed purpose teaching at Gotham Academy—but the arrival of a new Man-Bat may threaten everything he's built! Join Maps and Batman as they uncover a sinister mystery running through the heart of Gotham City! Read these and more—starring the Signal, Bat Lash, and Sgt. Rock—in one volume containing Legends of Justice!

BATMAN: YEAR THREE: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by PAT BRODERICK

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$19.99 US | 112 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-243-2

ON SALE 8/12/25

In the wake of Jason Todd's murder, Batman has become violent and erratic, stalking the streets angry and alone. Fearing the worst, Alfred enlists Nightwing's help. All the while, the man who murdered Dick Grayson's parents has been released from prison!

Through a tale of interweaving mysteries, the past will come back to haunt them. Only by reliving Year Three—the story of Dick Grayson's adoption and his becoming Robin—can the truth behind the murders plaguing Gotham's criminals be revealed. Collects Batman #436-439, with a brand-new introduction by the story's associate editor Dan Rapler, and a brand-new afterword by Broderick.

CREATURE COMMANDOS PRESENT: FRANKENSTEIN, AGENT OF S.H.A.D.E. BOOK TWO

Written by JEFF LEMIRE and MATT KINDT

Art by ALBERTO PONTICELLI and others

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$29.99 | 304 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-222-7

ON SALE 7/29/25

For decades, S.H.A.D.E. has defended the Earth against threats too eldritch and terrible to reveal to the public at large. And one man—one monster—has been their secret weapon: Frankenstein.

This final volume collects Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. #0, #8-16, Flashpoint: Franken-stein and the Creatures of the Unknown #1-3, and a story from Young Monsters in Love #1.

THE TERRIFICS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by JEFF LEMIRE, GENE LUEN YANG, MARK RUSSELL, and JAMES ASMUS

Art by IVAN REIS, JOE BENNETT, EVAN "DOC" SHANER, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, and others Cover by IVAN REIS

$59.99 US | 760 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-226-5

ON SALE 7/29/25

What do you get when you put the world's smartest billionaire, a shape-shifting loose cannon, an intangible alien, and an elemental super-being together? We don't know either, but when fate brings Mr. Terrific, Plastic Man, Phantom Girl, and Metamorpho together, this most unlikely group of heroes will discover that they truly do make a terrific team!

This all-in-one volume contains the complete 2018 series by Jeff Lemire, Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis, Joe Bennett, and others. Collects The Terrifics #1-30 and The Terrifics Annual #1.

WONDER WOMAN BY PHIL JIMENEZ OMNIBUS (2025 EDITION)

Written by PHIL JIMENEZ, DEVIN GRAYSON, J.M. DeMATTEIS, GEORGE PÉREZ,

and more

Art by PHIL JIMENEZ, TRAVIS MOORE, CLIFF CHIANG, JAMAL IGLE, BUZZ,

and more

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ and JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA

$100.00 US | 856 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-247-0

ON SALE 8/12/2025

Featuring more than 300 pages of rarely seen material, Wonder Woman by Phil Jimenez Omnibus collects years of spectacular storytelling from this unforgettable writer and artist. Includes Wonder Woman #164-188, Wonder Woman: Donna Troy #1, Wonder Woman: Our Worlds at War #1, and DC Special: The Return of Donna Troy #1-4 as well as pinups, variants, secret files, and more.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL BOOK TWO: AROUND THE WORLD (2025 EDITION)

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by KEVIN MAGUIRE, TY TEMPLETON, BART SEARS, and more

Cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-223-4

ON SALE 7/29/2025

Now that the World's Greatest Heroes have gone international, even more members are joining their ranks—making it the most unlikely grouping of heroes yet! Batman, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Martian Manhunter, Guy Gardner, Mister Miracle, Captain Atom, Rocket Red, Fire, Ice, and…the Huntress?

Collects Justice League International #18-27, Justice League Europe #1-6, and Justice League International Annual #1.

RED HOOD: OUTLAWS VOLUME FOUR

Written by PATRICK R. YOUNG

Art by NICO BASCUÑÁN

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 6″ x 9″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-019-3

ON SALE 8/5/25

The Outlaws get down to Earth, and down to business!

Now that the team is back on Earth, and back in real life, things are great. For Jason and Artemis, at least. Poor Bizarro is having a much rougher time letting go of the life he was living on the Watchtower. Will his teammates be a solution to his difficulties or will they fail him again?

Collecting episodes #34-46 of WEBTOON's smash-hit series, including never-before-seen bonus content from the creators themselves!

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS BY DAN JURGENS OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by DAN JURGENS, PAUL DINI, PATRICK GLEASON, GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, and others Art by DAN JURGENS, LEE WEEKS, TYLER KIRKHAM, ROB LEIGH, ART THIBERT,

DANNY MIKI, and more

Cover by DAN JURGENS

$125.00 US | 848 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-511-2

ON SALE 8/5/2025

He was the world's greatest hero. Then came Flashpoint…and the world he knew was no more. Now, Superman, Lois Lane, and their son Jonathan find themselves on an Earth like their own, but populated by young heroes—including a whole new Superman! Will he hide in the shadows or emerge once more for his new home?

Collects Action Comics #957-976, Convergence: Superman #1-2, Justice League #52, Superman #18-19, Superman: Lois and Clark #1-8, Superman: Rebirth #1, and pages from DC Universe: Rebirth #1.

SUPERMAN: THE CITY OF TOMORROW COMPENDIUM

Written by JOE KELLY, JEPH LOEB, J.M. DeMATTEIS, MARK MILLAR, and others Art by DOUG MAHNKE, ED McGUINNESS, and others

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

$59.99 | 1040 Pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-220-3

ON SALE 7/22/25

The turn of the century has come to Metropolis! With the arrival of

Brainiac, so begins an all-out assault on the City of Tomorrow and, soon…

an all-new Metropolis?!

Collects Superman #151-159, Adventures of Superman #573-581, Action Comics

#760-768, Superman: The Man of Steel #95-103, Superman: Y2K #1, Superman: Metropolis Secret Files #1, and a story from Secret Origins of Super-Villains

80-Page Giant #1.

SWAMP THING BY RICK VEITCH BOOK TWO: SYNCHRONICITY

Written by RICK VEITCH, JAMIE DELANO and STEPHEN R. BISSETTE

Art by RICK VEITCH, JOHN RIDGWAY, and others

Cover by RICK VEITCH

$29.99 | 408 Pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-299-9| 17+

ON SALE 8/5/25

With John Constantine struggling to prevent multiple apocalyptic events from converging, Swamp Thing and Abby must maneuver the synchronicity maelstrom and secure the planet's future without sacrificing the unborn elemental's life.

Experience the landmark crossover as it was meant to be read, with the interweaving narrative between Swamp Thing and Hellblazer restored. The sequel to the Moore saga continues in Book Two (of three)! Collects Swamp Thing (vol. 2) #74-79, Swamp Thing Annual #4, and John Constantine, Hellblazer #6-12.

