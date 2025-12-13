Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Absolute Flash #10 Preview: Wally's Mystery Chase Intensifies

Absolute Flash #10 races into stores this Wednesday! Wally West dives deeper into Fort Fox as mysterious voices call out. What secrets await?

Article Summary Absolute Flash #10 arrives December 17th, unleashing new mysteries for Wally West in Fort Fox!

Wally is haunted by mysterious voices as he dives deeper, while the Rogues seek revenge in this issue.

Written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Nick Robles, featuring multiple collectible variant covers.

THE ROGUES AND ABSOLUTE FLASH SEEK REVENGE! The deeper into Fort Fox Wally West goes, the more mysteries appear for him to chase. And whose voice is that calling to him?

ABSOLUTE FLASH #10

DC Comics

1025DC0068

1025DC0069 – Absolute Flash #10 Haining Cover – $5.99

1025DC0070 – Absolute Flash #10 Clayton Crain Cover – $5.99

1025DC0071 – Absolute Flash #10 Joe Quinones Cover – $5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES AND ABSOLUTE FLASH SEEK REVENGE! The deeper into Fort Fox Wally West goes, the more mysteries appear for him to chase. And whose voice is that calling to him?

In Shops: 12/17/2025

SRP: $4.99

