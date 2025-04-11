Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Absolute Flash #2 Preview: Wally's Absolute Daddy Issues

Check out a preview of Absolute Flash #2, in which Wally West finds himself on the run from dear old dad while trying to master his terrifying new powers. Sounds familiar!

Article Summary Absolute Flash #2 races into stores on April 16th, featuring Wally West on the run from his father and Fort Fox

Wally must master his terrifying new abilities while evading an elite group sent to bring him back

Multiple cover options available, including artwork by Jorge Corona, Christian Ward, and Clayton Crain

CAN WALLY WEST OUTRUN THE ROGUES?! Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back?

ABSOLUTE FLASH #2

DC Comics

0225DC054

0225DC055 – Absolute Flash #2 Jorge Corona Cover – $5.99

0225DC056 – Absolute Flash #2 Christian Ward Cover – $5.99

0225DC057 – Absolute Flash #2 Clayton Crain Cover – $5.99

0225DC827 – Absolute Flash #2 Jeff Spokes Cover – $5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CAN WALLY WEST OUTRUN THE ROGUES?! Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back?

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

