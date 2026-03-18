Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, jeff lemire

Absolute Mirror Master's Promise In Absolute Flash #1 (Spoilers)

Absolute Mirror Master's Promise In Absolute Flash #1, One Year Later, now in Absolute Flash #13 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Mirror Master resurfaces in Absolute Flash #13, fulfilling a year-old promise from issue #1

The Absolute Universe version of Mirror Master has impacted stories across DC’s new continuity

Connections between the Absolute and DC Prime Universes deepen, with risks for Wally West

Upcoming issues tease deadly new threats as Wally and Linda face a twisted mirror dimension

In Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles published by DC Comics this time last year, we had an epilogue to the story of Wally West, playing out across its pages. A Flash Forward to One Year Later, introducing someone new.

The Absolute version of The Mirror Master.

Though we weren't entirely sure that was him at the time.

Since then, this Mirror Master hasn't appeared in Absolute Flash. But he has popped up in a number of other titles. The DC All-In/Absolute Universe Free Comic Book Day issue from last May…

Running around the Absolute Universe, jumping from Gotham…

… to Smallville…

… to Gateway City, joining all the dots over Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman and everyone else to come, including The Flash.

And giving us his Absolute Universe version of the Whiteboard of Doom, with Darkseid's Omega symbol front end sentre, and lots of questions, some of which have been answered, some not.

But also providing a route from the Absolute Universe to the DC Prime Universe, as he had a little visitor with a Glaswegian accent.

Long before DC's K.O. this was the first example of an Absolute character meeting their original DC counterpart. We haven't seen the DC Prime Mirror Master since, but the Absolute Evil version did pop up in the Absolute Evil One-Shot from late last year, assisting Brainiac…

Letting him spy on the Absolute Justice League meeting, and learning enough of the DC Prime Universe, suggesting that the Absolute Mirror Master has been doing a lot of travelling there…

… to go searching for the Absolute Lex Luthor. And now, one year on from that one year Flash Forward, it's time…

To go back to that epilogue of issue 1… and for Wally West to reflect on everything that has happened.

And exactly who it is he is putting in danger…

And what exactly the Absolute Mirror Master is going to do to try and make the whole world fall…

It's not going to go well, is it? And why can't he get out himself? What did he do? Absolute Flash #13 by Jeff Lemire, Haining is published today by DC Comics, kicking off Mirror Master Part One Of Two…

Absolute Flash #13 by Jeff Lemire, Haining

Wally tries to pick up the pieces of his life after the battle at Fort Fox. Adrift and unsure what to do, the young speedster looks for a way forward.

Wally tries to pick up the pieces of his life after the battle at Fort Fox. Adrift and unsure what to do, the young speedster looks for a way forward. ABSOLUTE FLASH #14

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: HAINING

Wally and Linda find themselves trapped within a twisted dimension made of mirrors. Confronted with their past and hunted by a mysterious assailant, the Flash will need to run faster than he ever has to escape this haunting realm! On Sale: 4/17/26

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE Artist: HAINING Wally and Linda find themselves trapped within a twisted dimension made of mirrors. Confronted with their past and hunted by a mysterious assailant, the Flash will need to run faster than he ever has to escape this haunting realm! On Sale: 4/17/26 ABSOLUTE FLASH #15

(W) JEFF LEMIRE

(A) NICK ROBLES

On the hunt for answers, Wally is drawn to the derelict facility of the now defunct super-science lab, S.T.A.R. LABS. But something is dwelling within the halls of this place, and the Flash is not ready for this new threat! On Sale: 5/20/26

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