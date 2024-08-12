Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, green lantern

Bring On The Bad Guys For Absolute Power This Week (Spoilers)

This week sees two spinoff Absolute Power comic books hit the stands, Task Force VII #4 and Green Lantern #14.

Article Summary Task Force VII #4 and Green Lantern #14 spinoff Absolute Power comics are out this week.

Voodoo faces Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe in Task Force VII #4 for climactic showdown.

Green Lantern #14 sees Hal Jordan using villain weapons to escape Amanda Waller's grasp.

Waller's shadowy plans involve mad scientists and advanced tech.

This week sees two spinoff Absolute Power comic books hit the stands, Task Force VII #4 and Green Lantern #14. With the return of Wildstorm character Voodoo going up against Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe…

… it does not end well. Bleeding Cool ran the rumour she was coming back for Absolute Power, though maybe we thought she might be around a little longer than this suggests. Over in Green Lantern, Hal Jordan may no longer have access to his Green Lantern ring powers… but he may find access to those from others, as all sorts of super technology have been seized and categorised by Green Arrow. So what does he find?

That's, um, that's Condiment King's stuff, right? Did Amanda Waller really have to take him down? Still, maybe he has a scientific mind. Because, while there are a number of heroes kept in chokey by Amanda Waller…

… she seems to have other plans for the supervillains. Especially all the mad scientists who seem to pop up across the DC Universe.

Looks like she's building… um… a Stargate? She's already got a Mother Box and a Boom Tube… where will this all go?

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Claire Roe is published on Tuesday, as is Green Lantern #14 by Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim. Fernando Pasarin and Darick Robertson.

ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #4 (OF 7) CVR A PETE WOODS

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Claire Roe (CA) Pete Woods

Failsafe–the relentless android with all of Batman's skills and none of his morals–hunts Nightwing and his newest recruits in a chilling issue from acclaimed writer Pornsak Pichetshote (Infidel, The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives) and artist Claire Roe! On the run from Amanda Waller and her Amazo army, Dick Grayson is gathering heroes to bolster the growing resistance. But even his surprising new allies may not be enough to protect them from brutal consequences when Failsafe finds their hidden lair!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/14/2024 GREEN LANTERN #14 CVR A ARIEL COLON (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Darick Robertson (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC's greatest villains to escape Amanda Waller's clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way. PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/14/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!