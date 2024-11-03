Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Absolute Superman #1 Preview: Lonely Kryptonian Seeks New Fortress

In Absolute Superman #1, Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval strip the Man of Steel of his familiar comforts. How will Superman fare without his fortress, family, or home?

Article Summary Absolute Superman #1 unleashes a new take on the Man of Steel by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval.

The comic explores Superman's challenges without his fortress, family, and home comforts.

Release date: November 6th, 2024. Available with various collectible covers for eager fans.

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

DC Comics

0824DC024

0824DC025 – Absolute Superman #1 Wes Craig Cover – $5.99

0824DC026 – Absolute Superman #1 Jim Lee Cover – $5.99

0824DC027 – Absolute Superman #1 Clayton Crain Cover – $5.99

0824DC028 – Absolute Superman #1 Logo Cover – $7.99

0824DC835 – Absolute Superman #1 Blank Cover – $5.99

0824DC836 – Absolute Superman #1 Jim Lee Cover – $7.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

In Shops: 11/6/2024

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

