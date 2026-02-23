Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Absolute Wonder Woman, Anticipated Comics

Absolute Wonder Woman Tops 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter top the 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman leads this week's most anticipated comics, topping fan pull lists for new releases.

DC Comics dominates the top spots, with Martian Manhunter and Detective Comics closely following Wonder Woman.

The League of Comic Book Geeks ranks comics based on readers' pull lists, reflecting peak fan interest.

Marvel and Image titles like The Ultimates, Iron Man, and Void Rivals also feature high in weekly rankings.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics as the Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Martian Manhunter and, slightly more surprisingly, Detective Comics tops the list, over and above The Ultimates. DC's K.O. tie-in titles also do well, with Superman, Justice League Unlimited and The Flash following….

Absolute Wonder Woman #17, $4.99, DC Comics Absolute Martian Manhunter #9, $4.99, DC Comics Detective Comics #1106, $4.99, DC Comics The Ultimates #21, $4.99, Marvel Comics Superman #35, $4.99, DC Comics Justice League Unlimited #16, $3.99, DC Comics The Flash #30, $3.99, DC Comics Green Lantern #32, $4.99, DC Comics Iron Man #2, $4.99, Marvel Comics Void Rivals #27, $3.99, Image Comics The Infernal Hulk #4, $3.99, Marvel Comics Punisher #1, $5.99, Marvel Comics The Mortal Thor #7, $4.99, Marvel Comics Spider-Man & Wolverine #10, $3.99, Marvel Comics Skinbreaker #6, $4.99, Image Comics Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral #1, $5.99, Marvel Comics Rogue #2, $3.99, Marvel Comics Harley Quinn #59, $3.99, DC Comics Escape #6, $3.99, Image Comics Sorcerer Supreme #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics The Power Fantasy #16, $3.99, Image Comics Hyde Street #10, $3.99, Image Comics Gunslinger Spawn #51, $3.99, Image Comics Psylocke: Ninja #2, $3.99, Marvel Comics The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3, $6.99, DC Comics Conan the Barbarian #29, $4.99, Titan Comics Inglorious X-Force #2, $3.99, Marvel Comics New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1, $5.99, DC Comics Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #7, $4.99, DC Comics The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #1, $3.99, DC Comics Wiccan: Witches' Road #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics Spawn: The Dark Ages #3, $3.99, Image Comics Capes #4, $3.99, Image Comics The End 2099 #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics Supernatural #5, $4.99, Dynamite Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #1, $4.99, Image Comics Hulk: Smash Everything #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics Final Boss #4, $3.99, Image Comics Predator: Bloodshed #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics Black Panther: Intergalactic #3, $4.99, Marvel Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

