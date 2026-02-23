Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

Absolute Wonder Woman Tops 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Martian Manhunter top the 40 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Article Summary

  • Absolute Wonder Woman leads this week's most anticipated comics, topping fan pull lists for new releases.
  • DC Comics dominates the top spots, with Martian Manhunter and Detective Comics closely following Wonder Woman.
  • The League of Comic Book Geeks ranks comics based on readers' pull lists, reflecting peak fan interest.
  • Marvel and Image titles like The Ultimates, Iron Man, and Void Rivals also feature high in weekly rankings.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics as the Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Martian Manhunter and, slightly more surprisingly, Detective Comics tops the list, over and above The Ultimates. DC's K.O. tie-in titles also do well, with Superman, Justice League Unlimited and The Flash following….

Top 10 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
  1. Absolute Wonder Woman #17, $4.99, DC Comics
  2. Absolute Martian Manhunter #9, $4.99, DC Comics
  3. Detective Comics #1106, $4.99, DC Comics
  4. The Ultimates #21, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  5. Superman #35, $4.99, DC Comics
  6. Justice League Unlimited #16, $3.99, DC Comics
  7. The Flash #30, $3.99, DC Comics
  8. Green Lantern #32, $4.99, DC Comics
  9. Iron Man #2, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  10. Void Rivals #27, $3.99, Image Comics
  11. The Infernal Hulk #4, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  12. Punisher #1, $5.99, Marvel Comics
  13. The Mortal Thor #7, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  14. Spider-Man & Wolverine #10, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  15. Skinbreaker #6, $4.99, Image Comics
  16. Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral #1, $5.99, Marvel Comics
  17. Rogue #2, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  18. Harley Quinn #59, $3.99, DC Comics
  19. Escape #6, $3.99, Image Comics
  20. Sorcerer Supreme #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  21. The Power Fantasy #16, $3.99, Image Comics
  22. Hyde Street #10, $3.99, Image Comics
  23. Gunslinger Spawn #51, $3.99, Image Comics
  24. Psylocke: Ninja #2, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  25. The Bat-Man: Second Knight #3, $6.99, DC Comics
  26. Conan the Barbarian #29, $4.99, Titan Comics
  27. Inglorious X-Force #2, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  28. New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1, $5.99, DC Comics
  29. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #7, $4.99, DC Comics
  30. The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #1, $3.99, DC Comics
  31. Wiccan: Witches' Road #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  32. Spawn: The Dark Ages #3, $3.99, Image Comics
  33. Capes #4, $3.99, Image Comics
  34. The End 2099 #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  35. Supernatural #5, $4.99, Dynamite
  36. Universal Monsters: Phantom of the Opera #1, $4.99, Image Comics
  37. Hulk: Smash Everything #3, $3.99, Marvel Comics
  38. Final Boss #4, $3.99, Image Comics
  39. Predator: Bloodshed #1, $4.99, Marvel Comics
  40. Black Panther: Intergalactic #3, $4.99, Marvel Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

