Absolute Zero In Absolute Batman #7-8, And Absolute Joker In #13-14

Absolute Zero with Mister Freeze in Absolute Batman #7-8, and the story behind Absolute Joker coming in Absolute Batman #13-14

Article Summary Explore "Absolute Zero" with Mr. Freeze in a fresh twist, featured in Absolute Batman #7-8.

Uncover a new Joker with vast resources, teased in Absolute Batman #13-14.

Scott Snyder reveals plans for future arcs, including an exciting Arkham storyline.

First hints of the Joker's background emerge in the series, building anticipation for fans.

Scott Snyder posts the following "Absolute Batman 5 tease. This issue pulls no punches." Before adding, "The zoo is 6 issues (then we have a 2 issue story called absolute zero, and then another 6 issue arc and onward!)"

Absolute Zero? One of Scott Snyder's best-known Standard-Batman comics was Zero Year with Greg Capullo, looking at the early days of Bruce Wayne as Batman. But… are we talking about temperature instead? Because talking to Owen Likes Comics on YouTube, Scott Snyder talked about upcoming issues saying that Absolute Batman #7 and #8 will feature Mr Freeze, but that he is very different to the Prime Freeze, and has no frozen wife for a start. That Absolute Batman #13 and #14 and beyond. will see a different Joker, with the resources, the cave, the vehicles, "and he's not sitting there as a white long-faced clown. He's very different," and the first big hint about him also comes in #7.

"If you think about those interstitial arcs plus the arcs being about five issues a piece you're talking about probably about #18, #19, #20 issues to do sort of the three arcs that we had planned as our initial pitch, but we're not stopping there. You'll see the first hint of the Joker's background in seven you'll get a big piece of it. We're going to do an Arkham issue about Arkham itself sometime in late spring/early summer. You'll get the real stuff and #13 plus so it's going to be a lot of fun. "I'm excited to be part of not just Absolute Batman but to consult with them for another year plus and sort of make sure that the meta story that we started with Darkseid has places to go and to manage whatever we're doing in the fall event wise and that stuff and just to be a part of it." "If I stay at DC and consult, my goal would be really simple. It's not only to keep it going through #25 but to build on it so that a year from now again in the beginning of #26, end of #25, we can do something that ups the ante for us as a company. It doesn't necessarily mean expanding, it doesn't mean calling it All In again. It just means when my goal is when we get to #26 … that I can have the line be something that you guys look at as readers, and I look at and other creators look at and be, like, that's where I want to be."

Lots more Absolute to come… and lots more to learn in that interview as well.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WILL THE PARTY END HERE FOR ABSOLUTE BATMAN? With his friends lives at stake, will a broken, beaten, and ultimately defeated Bruce Wayne finally compromise and give up both himself and his morals to Black Mask? Or does he have something even BIGGER than himself to help? And what does this have to do with Mayor James Gordon and his relationship with a young Bruce Wayne? All this and more in the penultimate issue to the first arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #6

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Frank Quitely

THIS IS IT! CATCH UP TO ARC ONE BEFORE THE START OF ARC TWO! Bruce Wayne, a young man who has built his entire life on leveling up, on becoming a bigger man than both his enemies and the obstacles that stand in his way, will have to break down the Black Mask and his gang of Party Animals. Will he be able to do this without the help of his unlikely new MI6 ally, Alfred Pennyworth? And how do his childhood friends–Edward Nygma, Waylon Jones, Harvey Dent, and Oswald Cobblepot (among others)–play a crucial role in Batman's legacy as Gotham's Vigilante? Absolute Batman's first story arc, The Zoo concludes with this larger-than-life story, while introducing a few new elements to come in arc 2. You'd have to be Absolutely MAD to miss it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: /12/2025

