Action Comics #1052 Preview: Metallo is On a Roll How many Superfolk can Metallo take on at once in this preview of Action Comics #1052? Three and counting so far.

ACTION COMICS #1052

DC Comics

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams (A) Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage (CA) Steve Beach

METALLO ATTACKS! The crown jewel of Superman's new Metropolis is in ruins, and the increasingly violent Blue Earth movement is keeping the entire Super-Family on their toes. Meanwhile, Metallo's powerful new body is evolving in unforeseen, horrific ways. As Metallo's life and sanity continue to unravel, he sets out to capture the only person who can help him: John Henry Irons. It's Steel versus Metallo as the new era of Action Comics continues!

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

