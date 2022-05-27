Action Comics 2022 Annual #1 Preview: Mommy Issues for Mongul

Anyone who's anyone in comics these days has got Daddy Issues. From Superman to Batman to Thor to Wonder Woman to The Hulk to Iron Man… the list goes on and on. Being a comic book character with Daddy Issues is nothing special, so the best characters have got to have Mommy Issues too. Like, well, Batman again. Batman has a lot of issues. In this preview of Action Comics 2022 Annual #1, we get a sad glimpse at Mongul's childhood and the Mommy Issues that made him the monster he is today. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS 2022 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0322DC038

0322DC039 – Action Comics 2022 Annual #1 Steve Rude Cover – $6.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Si Spurrier (A) Dale Eaglesham, Ian Churchill (CA) Francesco Francavilla

As the Warworld Saga reaches a breaking point, battle lines are drawn between the two towering forces at odds: Mongul and Superman. In this special 2022 annual we'll explore how our combatants have evolved over the years to represent the beacons of hope and tyranny that they respectively embody…and witness the first chilling chapter of their ultimate final battle!

In Shops: 5/31/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.