Adventure Time Returns In April 2025

Oni Press has announced a new Adventure Time monthly comic book series debuting in April 2025 called, quite simply, Adventure Time #1.

Oni Press has announced a new Adventure Time monthly comic book series debuting in April 2025 called, quite simply, Adventure Time #1. In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Cartoon Network, Adventure Time will include work by animator Nick Winn, 2024 Eisner Award winner Caroline Cash of PeePee PooPoo, former Adventure Time writer/storyboard artist and 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard, Asia Simone of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Jorge Monlongo of Over the Garden Wall, Brenda Hicke of My Little Pony and more.

"Beginning with part one of the all-new story arc "BEST OF BUDS" by cartoonist Nick Winn in April 2025, Oni's all-new ADVENTURE TIME #1 will kick off in whimsical force as it rushes headlong into an unexpected new quest for Finn the Human and Jake the Dog that will bring new challenges, new creatures, and a brand-new princess crashing into their path. And, then, in the months to follow: All-new stories and unexpected surprises from cartoonists Caroline Cash, Derek Ballard, and more of the most inspired talents working in comics today! "ADVENTURE TIME was such a huge part of me growing up," said series writer and artist Nick Winn." Not only was it hilarious, but it had such an emotional intelligence that very few shows could pull off back then. Being able to revisit the land of Ooo through Oni Press has really been such a joy and a challenge to build something new while still keeping the energy and charm the show cast on me in middle school!" "We're thrilled to welcome readers back to distant lands with all new adventures featuring their favorite ADVENTURE TIME characters", said series editor Megan Brown. "The land of Ooo has long been home to some of the most radically unique comics, and we're excited to add to their rich legacy with an incredible creative team crafting a story that is full of friendship, heart, and wild new challenges for Finn & Jake to overcome. BEST OF BUDS is the perfect jumping-off point for new readers—and a return to form for old friends!"

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #1

WRITTEN BY NICK WINN WITH DEREK BALLARD

ART BY NICK WINN WITH DEREK BALLARD

COVER A BY NICK WINN

COVER B BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER C BY TRUNG LE NGUYEN

COVER D (RETURNABLE) BY TILLIE WALDEN

COVER E BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

COVER F "FINN BLUE" SKETCH VARIANT

GOLD FOIL VARIANT ($7.99) BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

SILVER FOIL VARIANT ($7.99) BY TRUNG LE NGUYEN

INFINITE INTERLOCKING (1:10) BY SHELLI PAROLINE & BRADEN LAMB

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY CAROLINE CASH

VARIANT COVER (1:50) BY ERICA HENDERSON

B&W VARIANT (1:100) BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ON SALE APRIL 9, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC

IOC: 2/27/2025 FOC: 3/17/2025

