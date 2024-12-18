Posted in: Comics | Tagged: family tree, matt fraction

Adventureman by Matt Fraction, Terry & Rachel Dodson in March 2025

Adventureman by Matt Fraction, Terry Dodsaon and Rachel Dodson digs up The Family Tree in March 2025 from Image Comics

Matt Fraction, Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson are bringing back Adventureman for a new three-issue series from Image Comics coming in March 2025, Adventureman: Family Tree. Originally meant to launch this month, it has had a little delay… but to be fair, given that Adventureman picks up the story of a pulp action hero eighty years after he supposedly, it's probably par for the course. And now, it's time for a deep dive into that fictional legacy and his family roots. Adventureman began on June 2020 and ran for fourteen issues until May 2022. It returned in 2024 with the two-issue limited series Ghost Lights. Now it gets a full three issues in 2025…

"As the Connell family reels from the shattering events of Adventureman: Ghost Lights, they'll need to tap into the roots of the Adventureman family tree of heroes to make the world right again, starting with a luchador dynasty, savage savate kick-fighting, and the star-crossed teenage romance that brought Adventureman and Mme. Chagall the Superscientist together!"

"We're thrilled to be kicking off a brand new arc of standalone stories that grow the genre-mashed world of Adventureman and gives our cast moments to shine as Claire, her sisters, and readers, learn about the history of the pulp heroes whose mantles they've inherited," said Fraction.

Terry Dodson added: "This is most excited I've been about Adventureman, as the story is hitting at a break neck pace with action, and there's tons of great character moments and elements. Matt has come up with some amazing scenarios, places and characters and we're having an absolute blast playing in the ADVENTUREWORLD! I can't for everyone to see how we are tying everything together for a big finale!"

Adventureman: Family Tree #1 with covers by Terry and Rachel Dodson, as well as Rion Chow will both be available on the 19th of March.

