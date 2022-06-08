Afro Samurai Vol. 1 Gets Limited Edition Foil Variant

Millennial nostalgia has finally pushed the comic book industry to the brink! Once upon a time, the excesses of 1990s comic book publishing were viewed largely as a cautionary tale, with an overreliance on the speculator market, number one issue reboots, and ever-escalating variant cover gimmicks seen as the cause of the near-collapse of the comics industry by the end of the decade. But as Millennials creep further into midlife crises and lament their lost youth and looming old-age and eventual death, their desire to relive their 1990s glory days has brought back many of those aforementioned excesses, including, unbelievably, the foil variant cover! Yes, Titan Comics has revealed that the upcoming collection of Afro Samurai vol. 1 will feature a foil variant cover by Takashi Okazaki. God help us all… and especially help the Millennials. They really need it.

You can order the Afro Samurai vol. 1 foil variant here (for US Millennials) and here (for UK and Europe Millennials).

AFRO SAMURAI VOL 01 CO-PIC FOIL LOGO EDITION

(W) Takashi Okazaki (A/CA) Takashi Okazaki

Publisher: Titan Manga (imprint of Titan Comics)

$29.99 US, $38.99 CAN, £26.99 UK

ISBN: 9781787739932

On sale September 14, 2022 NEW DIRECTOR'S CUT EDITION OF THE OUT-OF-PRINT CULT CLASSIC BOOK! PX EDITION FEATURES AN EXCLUSIVE CO-PIC VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI WITH FOIL LOGO. LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES. In a feudal, futuristic Japan, samurai battle to become No.1 and rule the world, but when his father, who holds the coveted position, is challenged and killed, the young Afro Samurai vows vengeance. Relentlessly pursued by murderous assassins, will he stay alive long enough to keep his promise? In Afro Samurai Vol. 1 & 2, we witness the beginnings of young Afro's quest, his battles with an array of assassins and warlords, that climaxes in the epic confrontation with the powerful Empty Seven Clan and a showdown with an old enemy… Also available – AFRO SAMURAI VOLUME 1 and VOLUME 2 regular editions.