After DC Bloodbath II – What's Going On At DC Comics Today?

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on details of DC Comics staffers who were laid off yesterday in a new round of redundancies from Warner Bros. We also looked at how Marie Javins' promotion to DC Comics EIC was intentionally set up at relatively-friendly media organisations by the big cheeses at Warner Bros as a way to dull the impact of the redundancies leaking today. To quote David Brent "Well, there's good news and bad news. The bad news is… some of you will lose your jobs… on a more positive note, the good news is I've been promoted. So every cloud. You're still thinking about the bad news."

There is an all-hands-on-deck meeting taking place at DC Comics today, with those who are remaining. There will have to be a lot of job changes – even though with all the NDAs, no one can actually talk about their lost jobs or their new jobs publicly for some time. People can't even update their LinkedIn accounts without losing their redundancy payments.

Daniel Cherry III, newly appointed DC Comics General Manager, is doing exactly what he was brought in to DC by Warner Bros President Pamela Lifford to do, to calculate corporate downsizing, assess minimum requirements, fire the highest paid people, promote the juniors with small raises, imply "you're lucky to still have a job in this economy" and cut freelance rates and commitments.

It is also notable that Marie Javins as EIC is reporting directly to Cherry rather than to DC Comics Publisher and CCO Jim Lee. Lee has denied earlier rumours that he was planning to transition out of DC in 2020, but this does seem to cut him out of the editorial loop. I have been informed that DC Comics' YA original graphic novel editors are being reassigned, nicknamed Javins' "lieutenants".

Bleeding Cool wishes to extend our good wishes to all those both leaving and staying at the publisher. It's a horrible time for this to be happening to anyone.