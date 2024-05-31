Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: After School Etude, Hirune Cyan, seven seas

After School Studies in Seven Seas August 2024 Solicits

After School Etude by Hirune Cyan launches its first volume translated into English in Seven Seas's August 2024 solicits and solicitations,

After School Etude by Hirune Cyan launches its first volume translated into English in Seven Seas's August 2024 solicits and solicitations, though the books are out in October. A Boys Love manga about two unlikely dance partners, it is also joined in that by the launch of Hiroko Natsuno's At 25:00 In Akasaka about about actors "researching" a relationship. While mocchi-au-lait and majoccoid have the complete collection of the Girls Love manga, Handsome Girl & Sheltered Girl…

AFTER SCHOOL ETUDE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242306

(W) Hirune Cyan (A) Hirune Cyan

Love hits the right notes in this Boys' Love manga about two unlikely dance partners who make the perfect pair. When Minobe Chihiro is admitted to a private arts academy to study ballet, the last person he expects to train with is surly second-year Ichinomiya Shun. Yet by some stroke of luck, the two are paired up for their school's mandatory pas de deux practice. While Minobe has fallen at first sight for Ichinomiya's superior dance sense, the second year's attitude leaves a lot to be desired. For Ichinomiya, being paired with Minobe as a dance partner is just one of the ways he'd like to be together with his new partner. It's not just grades that have Ichinomiya dancing with Minobe-he's head over heels, and he's after Minobe's heart!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

AT 25 00 IN AKASAKA GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242307

(W) Hiroko Natsuno (A) Hiroko Natsuno

The award-winning Boys' Love manga about actors "researching" a relationship is finally available in English print. Yuki Shirasaki finally landed his big break. But the pressure is on when he's cast alongside current superstar (and his former classmate!) Asami Hayama. Determined to do his best, Shirasaki decides to dive deep into researching playing the role of a gay man and visits a gay bar for a one-night stand. To his surprise, Hayama is there and gives Shirasaki the shock of his life by suggesting they become friends with benefits! Can Shirasaki keep his attention on the role, or will he be captivated by Hayama's good looks and irresistible charm?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

HANDSOME GIRL & SHELTERED GIRL COMPLETE COLL GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242317

(W) mocchi-au-lait (A) majoccoid

A case of mistaken identity blossoms into love in this lighthearted yuri/Girls' Love manga! When Okuma Satomi's friend seeks her help wrangling guys for a crossdressing cafe, Satomi winds up with a boyfriend! Sort of. After asking her handsome and aloof classmate, Kanda Mizuki, to help out in the cafe, Mizuki agrees, but on one condition: the two of them must go on a date. Satomi eagerly agrees, delighted to have such a good-looking guy interested in her, but Mizuki realizes that Satomi has completely misunderstood something crucial: Mizuki is a girl! Will this case of mistaken identity blossom into something beautiful, or will the truth leave both girls brokenhearted?In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: $21.99

CALL TO ADV DEFEATING DUNGEONS WITH SKILL BOARD GN VOL 08 (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242308

(W) Aki Hagiu (A) Renji Kuriyama

Haruki and Karen's restorative hot spring trip takes a decidedly unrelaxing turn when they decide to participate in a hunt hosted by Kagemitsu. With the healing effects of the spring on his side, Haruki is back to normal-but the hunt soon proves to be far from routine when he encounters a shrine maiden on her way to Kamuykotan to pray. Is this new heroine here to stay?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

CAT FROM OUR WORLD & FORGOTTEN WITCH GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242309

(W) Hiro Kashiwaba

The sudden appearance of a horde of demons puts the royal capital of Grifford Kingdom in danger of being destroyed! While the people cry out for help, young King Robbins, who can do nothing but overlook the brutal Dowager Empress's misrule, meets the witch whom the kingdom once exiled. Meanwhile, in a corner of another world, those who are guided by a cat have encounters that continue to change their past, their future, and their entire world, bit by bit.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

DINOSAUR SANCTUARY GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242310

(W) Itaru Kinoshita (A) Itaru Kinoshita

Dinosaurs are alive! In 1946, a remote island was discovered where dinosaurs never went extinct. Through breeding and genetic manipulation, dinosaur populations increased and dino-mania reached a fever pitch worldwide… until a certain terrible incident occurred. Afterward, dinosaur reserves like Enoshima Dinoland fell on hard times. Enter Suma Suzume, a kindhearted rookie dino-keeper! Can she be the one to save Dinoland from extinction?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

DOES IT COUNT IF LOSE VIRGINITY TO ANDROID GN VOL 04 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242311

(W) Yakinikuteishoku

Beautiful, brainy Tsuda Akane is indispensable at the robotics manufacturer where she works, but her colleagues never saw her private side. At home, Akane's a hot mess with an apartment that looks more like a landfill than a living space. When she drunkenly orders a maid to help her tidy up, the lady android who arrives is a horny hottie who's about to give Akane more service than she bargained for!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 14

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242312

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

The source of the Duke's curse has been found! He can finally be free! The Duke, Alice, and the world's future are all on the line. Everyone gathers to help with a time travel journey that should bring a brighter tomorrow.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

DUNGEON PEOPLE GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242313

Clay's gotten used to her life working in the dungeon, placing slimes and bats, manufacturing skeletons and zombies, and even learning a bit about the darker secrets surrounding its management. Now that she feels like she understands how to use her magic power properly, she decides to try to make it all the way down to level nine. What will she find?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

ECCENTRIC DOCTOR OF MOON FLOWER KINGDOM GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242314

(W) Tohru Himuka, Tohru Himuka (A) Tohru Himuka

Upon Miura Naotsugu's request to find his elder brother, Jinya visits the Miuras' family home to investigate his disappearance. But as soon as Jinya and Naotsugu step into the missing brother's room, they are pulled into a strange, other world. There, they discover a little girl playing with a ball and the elder brother by her side… Was the brother spirited away by a demon, after all? A surprising truth awaits them as they unravel the mystery of his departure…

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS GN VOL 08 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242315

(W) Kakeru (A) Kakeru

The Immortal Princess Anastasia has made a lot of new discoveries in the VR MMORPG Free Life Fantasy Online thanks to her new skeleton servant, but there are still horizons left unexplored! For instance, the mining town of Welshtead is the perfect place to grind her producer skills. Meanwhile, a new patch is in the works that'll bring some familiar and new faces into the sprawling land of FLFO. What new skills will Anastasia discover? How powerful can her skeleton servants get? And… is that a sexy radish?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242316

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) Luo Di Cheng Qiu

Feared and hated for his sinister abilities, Wei Wuxian-the grandmaster of demonic cultivation-was driven to his death when the most powerful clans united to destroy him. Thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian is reborn. Summoned by a young man who sacrificed his soul in a forbidden ritual, Wei Wuxian is now bound to seek vengeance on the stranger's behalf or risk the destruction of his own soul. But when an evil entity emerges, a familiar face from Wei Wuxian's past suddenly appears amidst the chaos-a powerful cultivator who will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them. Don't miss this full-color xianxia fantasy manhua/comic from China about two powerful men who are drawn to each other through war and across lifetimes!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

HATSUKOI NOTE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242318

(W) Amekiri (A) Amekiri

Shouya, a high school boy whose heart has never known romance, comes across an internet diary filled with wistful whispers of love toward the writer's same-sex crush. A photo posted to the page provides a hint as to the blog's owner: Tsubame, a fellow classmate known for being a lone wolf. Shouya realizes that his friend Ryuu is the object of the diary writer's affections, so he attempts to play matchmaker… but where will his own feelings take him in the process?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

HATSUNE MIKU CANTARELLA POISON OF BLUE GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242319

(W) WhiteFlame (A) Ichika

A thrilling forbidden romance based on the VOCALOID song "Cantarella" featuring Hatsune Miku and KAITO! Cesare, the eldest child of the notorious Borgia household in fifteenth-century Italy, learns he has a sister he's never met-Lucrezia. He is also given a poison called "Cantarella," which has been handed down in the family for generations. The story unfolds after Cesare (here played by Kaito) meets Lucrezia (Hatsune Miku) for the first time…

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

HOW MY DADDIES BECAME MATES GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242320

(W) Mikkamita (A) Mikkamita

Sparks and fists fly in this Boys' Love omegaverse spin on the "how I met your father" trope! As teenagers, Kuroga Akane and Shirosaki Aoi couldn't have been more different. An alpha and an omega from rival schools, their initial meeting wasn't exactly love at first sight. In fact, it was downright brutal! Fast forward to adulthood, and not only are they mated and married, but they even have an adorable daughter! How did these former delinquents go from wanting to beat each other to a pulp to falling in love?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

HUNTING IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY ELF WIFE VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242321

(W) Jupiter Studio (A) Kaltoma

After being killed by a bear, professional hunter Shin Nakajima has awakened in another world. Armed with only his shotgun, things get hairy when wolves attack. It looks like his second chance at life is short-lived until the beautiful elf Saran comes to his rescue. A skilled hunter in her own right, she and Shin instantly connect. Perhaps she can help him find his way in this strange new land.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

I ABANDONED MY ENGAGEMENT GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242322

(W) Fuyutsuki Koki (A) Masuke Mawata

A saint wrongly accused of mistreating her sister meets a prince dedicated to justice in this romance manga-inspired by the light novel! Leia, a saint of the Kingdom of Elshaid, has her happily-ever-after shattered when her "tragic heroine" of a younger sister accuses her of abuse. Believing the lies, Leia's fiancé breaks off their engagement, leaving her despondent. But a surprise encounter with the crown prince changes everything. Charming and righteous, Prince Erik is determined to discover the truth about Leia's character-by having her come live with him in the royal palace!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

I QUIT MY APPRENTICESHIP AS A ROYAL COURT WIZARD GN VOL 01 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242323

(W) Sei Kamiizumi (A) EDO

In this fantasy manga based on the light novel, a contract with the king of Hell makes one young woman's career change easy-peasy! After forging a contract with Berial, the king of Hell, young Illya obtains an incredible education in the art of magic. Her skills grow by leaps and bounds, catching the attention of the royal court and qualifying her for an elite apprenticeship. But court life isn't all it's cracked up to be. Illya quickly grows tired of the manipulative machinations of nobles and the scheming of the high court wizard. Her only choice? To quit! Leaving her post and the entire country, Illya now searches something new. Could crafting magical items be her true destiny?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

IM A WOLF BUT MY BOSS IS A SHEEP GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242324

(W) Shino Shimizu (A) Shino Shimizu

Oogami, a salaryman working for a bedding company, has a pretty standard routine. He does his work, keeps to himself, and hides his huge crush on his beautiful supervisor. Normally this does just fine for him, but when he's suddenly transferred to his secret crush's department, it's a blessing and a curse. His biggest problem? He's a literal wolf, while his boss and all his coworkers are sheep! This wolf-boy is in for more than a case of simple puppy-love…

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: 0

INVISIBLE MAN & SOON TO BE WIFE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242325

(W) Iwatobineko (A) Iwatobineko

Tounome, the kind and dapper invisible detective, and Yakou, the shy and bashful woman, are as lovey-dovey a couple as it gets. Between clumsily asking for kisses and sleeping over after a long day at work, Yakou has kept the butterflies in her stomach plenty busy, but Tounome seems like he's getting cold feet… Will a heart-to-heart clear the way for them to travel through life together, or will it force them to part?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

KARATE SURVIVOR IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242326

(W) Yazin (A) Takahito Kobayashi

Nomad commits a crime so that his comrades can escape, and now he hides deep within a forest teeming with monsters. His survival skills have failed, though, as he is soon discovered by a group of rangers looking to collect the bounty on Nomad's head! And then a mysterious stranger with a shocking secret enters the fray! Is this the end of Nomad's journey?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

LAST GAME GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242327

(W) Shinobu Amano

In elementary school, the rich and spoiled Yanagi Naoto was known for excelling in both studies and sports. But then he suffered the first setback of his life when Kujou Mikoto, a girl from a poor family, transferred to his school and performed better than Naoto at every turn. Reeling from this unforgivable blow to his pride, Naoto decided that he had to make Mikoto lose at something… by making her lose her heart to him, which he could then break! Now that they're both in college, will Naoto finally be able to win Mikoto's affections-or will he lose this final game with her?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

LEGEND OF DORORO & HYAKKIMARU GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242328

(W) Osamu Tezuka (A / CA) Satoshi Shiki

Followed by a strange yokai child and in search of Hyakkimaru's body parts, the trio stumble upon a village deep in the valley. While Dororo and Hyakkimaru are received warmly by the village chief, mysteries lurk around every corner. Why was a local temple burned down? What secret are the villagers hiding? What's with all the moths? And how come all the women have the same face?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

LETS BUY LAND & CULTIVATE IT GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242329

(W) Rokujuuyon Okazawa (A / CA) Jun Sasameyuki

A corporate drone is summoned to another world and granted a powerful skill, "Supreme Wielder," which is invisible to those who summoned him. They're dismayed to see he's useless to them, so he asks only for a little plot of land to work for himself. His skill allows him to use any tool to its greatest abilities, including fishing poles, cooking utensils, and construction tools. When he fishes up a mermaid who wants him for her bridegroom, charms a young dragon with his cooking, and excites an undead king with his rare skill, how long can his quiet country life last?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

MASTERFUL CAT DEPRESSED AGAIN TODAY GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242330

(W) Hitsuji Yamada (A) Hitsuji Yamada

Two trespassers disturb the tranquility of Saku's home… wait, it's Mom and Dad?! Dad came up to the city for his work as a shogi teacher and Mom came to meet Yukichi. Now, Saku is at the mercy of these two visitors staying over. In the midst of this chaos at the Fukuzawa house, it's Yukichi who ends up mending the relationship between Saku and her mom!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID KANNA DAILY LIFE GN VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242331

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A) Mitsuhiro Kimura

Making carp streamers with Saikawa, going camping with the gang, moon-viewing, and more! Kanna even spends a day working as a shrine maiden and winds up ringing in the new year with her new friend… the shrine's deity?! Dragons might be known for their greed, but Kanna finds her happiness in everyday life in this charming spin-off of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MUSHOKU TENSEI ROXY GETS SERIOUS GN VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242332

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

The final volume! After years full of adventure and uncertainty, the days Roxy spent with the Greyrat family have healed her troubled soul and helped her grow. Some time has passed since she started tutoring young Rudeus, and just when the people of Buena Village are finally starting to accept her, Roxy realizes she doesn't have much left to teach. The day of Rudeus's graduation exam is fast approaching!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

MY GIRLFRIENDS NOT HERE TODAY GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242333

(W) Kiyoko Iwami

Yuni loves how passionate her secret girlfriend can be, but honestly…? It's starting to feel like volleyball takes up all of Nanase's time. Especially when her latest game is all the way in Osaka, where Yuni will not only have to spend a lot of money but also be alone most of the time. However, Fuuko offers the perfect solution: She'll pay IF Yuni goes on a date with her. It's not cheating if you're doing it to support your girlfriend, right?

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

MY SISTER TOOK MY FIANCE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242334

(W) Yu Sakurai (A) Kiduki Hoshikawa

Cordelia and Leonhart work together to reveal Katricia's scheming. With one scandal avoided, Leonhart works to help Cordelia avoid another. The prince talks with Cordelia's father about how Priscilla's continued interference with Cordelia's engagements has left both sisters with a stained reputation. To let the family name regain its polish, Leonhart and Cordelia must meet without Priscilla's interference. But Cordelia's not the only one with sibling troubles. Leonhart's brother Zayd has a grudge against his younger brother. How far will he go to settle the score?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

MY WIFE HAS NO EMOTION GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242335

(W) Jiro Sugiura (A) Jiro Sugiura

There's a whole world outside of Mina and Takuma's apartment, filled with different humans and robots all connected to the happy little family. Now, they're all about to intersect as a man with a serious grudge against robots plans a terrorist attack. Junior high students, stray robots, and even a Martian all have a role to play. Meanwhile, Mina's job, as always, is to protect Takuma-even as he rushes headfirst into the fray!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

OBEY ME COMIC GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242336

(W) Subaru Nitou

Ibuki has ended family squabbles and united the demon brothers! Now the boys can start their journey to a healthy familial relationship. However, the brotherly love is put on hold when Ibuki suddenly faints. They must unite to save their favorite sheep. But a painful choice lies ahead of them…

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

OTONARI COMPLEX GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242337

(W) Saku Nonomura (A) Saku Nonomura

An endearing manga about childhood best friends-a "girly" boy and a "boyish" girl-working through their feelings about identity and love. Kuji Akira and Ninomiya Makoto are childhood friends and neighbors. Since Akira is "handsome" for a girl and Makoto is "pretty" for a boy, their gender presentation is often confused. As they try to untangle their complex feelings about themselves and each other, they find out their friends are crushing on them, too. It's a complicated childhood friend love story!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

PERFECT BUDDY GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242338

(W) Lash (A) daki

The popular, full-color Boys' Love webtoon in English in print for the first time! As the new Design Team lead for the prestigious men's magazine, City Casual, Seo Hyunsoo wants nothing more than to live a simple, routine life. But Planning Team lead, Baek Youngchan, is proving to be an irritating complication. The two constantly butt heads, and Hyunsoo cannot stand the other man's sunny disposition! Try as he may to avoid Youngchan, Hyunsoo ends up catching the man doing something very not safe for work in the men's bathroom. What's worse, Youngchan won't leave him alone after the awkward encounter! Can Hyunsoo keep his work on track, or will things heat up at the company retreat?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

PLUS SIZED ELF GN VOL 07 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242339

(W) Synecdoche (A / CA) Synecdoche

Naoe has been having trouble sleeping lately. It seems he has caught the eye of a creature that eats dreams, and she's determined to give Naoe the strangest ones possible! Later on, Elfuda and the gang bust out their swimsuits for a return visit to the beach, but little do they know that an old enemy waits for them in the shallows.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

PLUS SIZED ELF SECOND HELPING GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242340

(W) Synecdoche (A / CA) Synecdoche

Massage therapist Naoe Tomoatsu certainly has his hands full. Not only does he have his job at the Smiley Boar clinic, but he's inadvertently become the go-to health expert for all sorts of bodacious fantasy babes, especially fry-loving elf, Elfuda! Now that she's back under his roof and rounder than when she arrived, will Naoe-kun be able to help Elfuda keep the weight off for good this time?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

SWORD OF DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242341

(W) Motoo Nakanishi (A / CA) Yu Satomi

Upon Miura Naotsugu's request to find his elder brother, Jinya visits the Miuras' family home to investigate his disappearance. But as soon as Jinya and Naotsugu step into the missing brother's room, they are pulled into a strange, other world. There, they discover a little girl playing with a ball and the elder brother by her side… Was the brother spirited away by a demon, after all? A surprising truth awaits them as they unravel the mystery of his departure…

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242342

(W) Ashi (A) Keyaki Uchiuch

With her longtime friends and Triela in tow, Ren sets out for a long weekend at the Harvest Festival. Between hitting up food stalls and the many events to take in, Ren enjoys herself to the fullest. As the nobles gear up for their ritual battles, a pair of the contestants catch Ren's eye! Will it be war, love, or more lazin' about in his slowlife epic?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

TIME STOP HERO GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242343

(W) Yasunori Mitsunaga (A) Yasunori Mitsunaga

The island's sacred ritual, the mysterious game of Vol-Ley, has reached its final round! Sekai's strategy of utilizing Miria's healing magic worked splendidly to deal damage to the Gugunkel Sisters, and now victory is in sight! But then the match's flow-and the island's political future-takes a sudden turn! The coronation is imminent, and who will ascend the throne?! With no time to think… except for the moments he can steal with his amazing power to press pause on the universe, Sekai must act!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

TRUE LOVE FADES AWAY WHEN CONTRACT ENDS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242344

(W) Kosuzu Kobato (CA) Fumi Takamura

The lovers' roles have been cast! Fiona convinces Giles, the Ice Scion, to take a chance on faking a public courtship. Together, they promise to endure the looming social season by putting on a flawless facade, one that requires numerous dates to get to know each other-in the name of their clever ruse, of course. But with the stage for their debut set, how will the two fare under the scrutiny of their peers?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

WE STARTED A THREESOME GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242345

(W) Katsu Aki

The final volume! Struggling to recover from a childhood of abuse, Emito attempts to find peace with his polyamorous partners Lia and Suisei. Together, the three of them free him from his coercive mother-but is it too late for happiness? Will they be able to return to life as it was? Just when the clouds seem to have lifted, Suisei discovers something troubling about Lia's health. The story of these three lovers and their devotion to one another reaches a dizzying, dramatic climax!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

WHITE MAGE DOESNT WANT TO RAISE HEROS LEVEL GN VOL 03 (MR) (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242346

(W) Kirie

Irie has been kidnapped by the Demon Lord Army Operative! Shina gives chase, infiltrating the Demon Lord Army's hideout in disguise as a succubus. But when she is caught, the succubi cannot help themselves, and a fondle party begins! Can Shina safely reunite with Irie?! Can Irie level up and free himself, or will he forever be the favorite cuddle toy of whatever big-breasted fantasy creature grabs him next?

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

WHO MADE ME A PRINCESS GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242347

(W) Plutus (A) Spoon

Despite the castle gag order keeping Claude's illness a secret, rumors begin to spread among the aristocrats about the emperor's indisposed state. With Claude unconscious, Athanasia must serve as the emperor's proxy, though she struggles to contain the rumor mill while caring for her father and also managing the affairs of state. When a parliamentary meeting veers terribly off course and Duke Alpheus acts in a manner unbefitting his usual self, a shrouded figure reveals himself before the gathered nobles. The shocking true identity of the visitor revealed, Athanasia must stem the beginnings of a coup!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

YAKUZA FIANCE GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242348

(W) Asuka Konishi (A) Asuka Konishi

Yoshino grew up the sheltered yakuza princess of the largest crime family in Osaka, the Somei. Due to her resting bitch face and dangerous family, no man has ever approached her. When her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, he offers her up as a truce bride to the Miyama leader's grandson! Kirishima Miyama is popular, charming, and seems totally normal. But behind his smile is a violent sadomasochist who thirsts for her dominance even more when she impresses him with her moxie! Even though she knows how bad yakuza can be, she's stunned by Miyama's viciousness. She can't turn him down with the East-West peace treaty on the line… so instead she steels herself to play ball!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

BALLAD OF SWORD & WINE SC NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242349

(W) Tang Jiu Qing (A) St

In this historical tale of war and political intrigue, an intense relationship burns between the son of an infamous traitor and the vengeful nobleman who despises him… at first. Shen Zechuan is the eighth son of the traitorous Prince of Jianxing, a man who doomed his cities and people to destruction at the hands of the foreign enemy. As the only surviving member of his reviled line, Shen Zechuan is dragged to the capital in chains. He bears the hatred of the nation, but no one's hate burns hotter than that of Xiao Chiye, the youngest son of the powerful Prince of Libei. Xiao Chiye would love nothing more than to see Shen Zechuan deadagainst all odds, he clings to life. Rather than succumb to his family's disgrace, he becomes a thorn in Xiao Chiye's side, clawing his way into the cutthroat political world of the capital. Yet as these two bitter enemies beat against the bonds of their fate, they find themselves kindred spirits, unlikely allies…and perhaps something more.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

KINNPORSCHE L NOVEL VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242350

(W) Daemi (A) Tamtam

The Thai novel that inspired the hit live-action Boys' Love drama KinnPorsche: The Series! In this action-packed romance, a hot-tempered college student is sucked into the criminal underworld after a chance encounter with the heir to a crime family.

Ever since the tragic death of his parents, Porsche's life has been a balancing act between attending college and bartending to support his younger brother and pay off his deadbeat uncle's gambling debt. When he witnesses a gang of thugs attacking a handsome young man in the alley behind his bar, he's reluctant to intervene-until he's offered fifty thousand baht to help the stranger escape. The stranger is known as Kinn, the second son of a notorious crime family. Impressed with Porsche's fighting skills, Kinn hatches a devious plan: hire Porsche to be his own personal bodyguard and he'll pay off his debt. Porsche doesn't want any trouble, especially not the kind of trouble Kinn deals in. But Kinn always gets what he wants.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

LOUT OF COUNTS FAMILY L NOVEL VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242351

(W) Yu Ryeo-Han (A) Yu Ryeo-Han

The wildly popular Korean novels that inspired the hit webtoon! All Kim Roksu wants is a peaceful life. Unfortunately for him, he nods off while reading an action-packed novel-only to wake up inside it! Worse yet, he's in the body of Cale Henituse, a count's handsome slacker son destined to take a serious beating from the novel's hero. Leeching off the count's wine and wealth is fine and all, but there's no way he's going to be the hero's punching bag… or worse! In this world of dragons, magic, and deception, can Kim Roksu change the novel's plot to get off scot-free and enjoy the finer things in life?

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

SRP: 0

STARS OF CHAOS SHA PO LANG L NOVEL VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN242352

(W) Priest (A) Priest

The steampunk danmei/Boys' Love series set in a world like historical China that inspired multimedia adaptations. The discovery of violet gold, a vital fuel for steam-powered machines, propelled the empire of Great Liang into an age of prosperity. But for Chang Geng, a young man raised on the impoverished northern border, the concerns of the empire are as distant as the stars above. When raiders from the north attack Chang Geng's small village, he discovers that the life he knows is a lie. His mother, his teacher, and even his godfather whom he trusted more than any other, Shen Shiliu, are not what they seem. As enemy nations close in, Chang Geng follows his godfather to the heart of the imperial capital, where a greater fate lies in store for him.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE SC NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242353

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

Rishe has been utterly restless since her heart-pounding kiss with Arnold, but she hardly has time for distractions. Under the pretense of procuring her wedding dress, the two visit a bustling port town-only to witness a kidnapping by pirates! Then a familiar figure from Rishe's past resurfaces, looking to dispatch the pirate menace. If Rishe wants to help take down the marauders and prevent Arnold from gaining a valuable war weapon, she'll have to reinvent herself as pirate bait… But what's this about Arnold role-playing as her servant for the job?!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

AN AUTUMN IN AMBER ZERO SECOND JOURNEY L NOVEL SC (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242354

(W) Mei Hachimoku (A) Kukka

From the award-winning author of The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes and Wait For Me Yesterday in Spring comes a brand-new light novel about setting aside differences to solve the mystery of a world frozen in time. Socially awkward loner Kayato has an intense fear of being touched and finds making friends extremely difficult. When he and his high school classmates visit Hakodate for a field trip, he suffers through some attempts to engage with the others, until… Time stops for the entire world, but not for him. All the hustle and bustle of the city fades into an eerie veil of silence, leaving him the only soul left in motion-until he finds another in Akira, a sharp-tongued local delinquent. Though she's his total opposite, she begrudgingly agrees to help him solve the mystery. Their only lead is something Kayato's uncle said just before he died about a "world plucked out of time," as if preserved in amber. Hoping to find a clue among his late uncle's possessions in Tokyo, the two teens must travel through the frozen world.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 19

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242355

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

As the revival of a monstrous snake known as the orochi imperils the Land of Wa, the shrine maiden Sakura declares Yuna their prophesied savior. Together with Kagari, current protector of the seal that keeps the orochi imprisoned, Yuna embarks on a journey that will take them all the way from the Land of Wa to the elven village. With the clock ticking on the orochi's escape, the fate of a nation rests on Yuna's shoulders! Can she pull off a miracle-or is the Land of Wa doomed?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

MODERN VILLAINESS ITS NOT EASY BUILDING EMPIRE SC NOVEL VOL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242356

(W) Tofuro Futsukaichi (A / CA) Kei

When the economy collapses in September 2008, an exhausted career woman's fate is left in flux… until she's reincarnated! Now she's Keikan Runa-the villainous daughter of the Keika Group-in an otome game set before the pop of Japan's economic bubble. Keika Group's financial situation isn't great: they're on the verge of ruin if left unchecked. However, Runa is determined to save both Keika Group and Japan through risky, smart investments. Thanks to an interest in cold hard cash, knowledge of future technology, and her awareness of Japan's real-world future doom, Runa might just be able to nip the looming economic collapse in the bud!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

MOST HERETICAL QUEEN VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242357

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

Although war broke out earlier than Pride expected, she and her allies can now revel in their victory. All her hard work thwarting disaster has finally paid off, and the world enters a brand-new future. The princess and her companions make a triumphant return to Freesia, where everyone rejoices and reunites with their loved ones. Enjoying their well-deserved peace, Pride plans a special surprise for her friends. And while the war may be over, the battle for her heart has only just begun!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER L NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242358

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

Amaori Renako is walking on sunshine. Everything's gonna be totally great forever! The End. Except the story's not quite over. It turns out dating's harder than she thought. Plus, she's got that strange text from Koto Satsuki to reckon with. How on earth did things turn out like this? For now, Renako resolves to spend time with both Sena Ajisai and Oduka Mai while preparing to battle the Quintet's rivals in an inter-class athletics competition basketball game! Welcome to season two of There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless…, where becoming lovers is only just the beginning!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

SRP: 0

TRAPPED IN A DATING SIM SC NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN242359

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Moge Toi

When Leon invites Marie to spend summer break with his family, everyone assumes the pair are as good as engaged. Marie, being little more than an aristocrat in name only, resigns herself and parts ways with Leon. But that smile and receding silhouette is hauntingly familiar, reminding Leon of his sister from his previous life. Can he really let Marie go?

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: 0

