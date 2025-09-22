Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Afterlight Comics, Joseph Oliveira

Afterlight Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits… For November

Afterlight Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits... for November, with Inuit #2, Slasher Royale #3and Moth Hill #2

Article Summary Afterlight Comics unveils its December 2025 comic book solicits with chilling new releases for horror fans.

Inuit #2 continues a mythic horror saga as a giantess fights for survival against supernatural threats.

Moth Hill #2 explores tragedy and mystery as two brothers are drawn into eerie secrets after losing their parents.

Slasher Royale #3 escalates the horror with escaped killers and a scout camp caught in a night of terror.

Afterlight Comics is a Welsh small press comic book publisher from writer Joseph Oliveira, which is distributed by Diamond Comic Distribution, and because Diamond UK is still working fine, it remains one of the few comic book publishers still distributed by Diamond. And it also seems they have a schedule all of their own with their December 2025 solicits for Inuit #2 by Massimo Rosi and Nicola Izzo, Moth Hill #2 by Joseph Oliveira and Chris W Jany and Slasher Royale #3 by Joseph Oliveira and Dominic Racho.

INUIT #2 (OF 4) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

OCT250044

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Nicola Izzo

Haunted by ancestral spirits and hunted by a monstrous tribe, a giantess gives birth alone in the frozen wilds. With her newborn and a loyal beast by her side, survival is fleeting-until a darker force rises from beneath the ice. Brutal, mythic, and heart-wrenching, Inuit #2 is primal horror unleashed.

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

MOTH HILL #2 (OF 6) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

OCT250045

(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Chris W Jany (CA) Marco Fontanili

After the deaths of both their parents in a car accident, two brothers find themselves lost in Moth Hill and stumble upon something that will change everything.

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

SLASHER ROYALE #3 (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

OCT250046

(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Dominic Racho (CA) Jann Galino

After the chaotic prison break, the slashers carve their bloody paths across the nearby forest. The Jester stumbles upon an unsuspecting scout camp, promising a twisted night of terror. Meanwhile, Charlie barely clings to life, reeling from his brutal clash with The Flesh Eater. Will he find the strength to continue his mission for revenge, or will he be the next victim in this relentless bloodbath?

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

