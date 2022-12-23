Aftershock Comics Tells A Little White Lie In Its March 2023 Solicits

They may be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but they are still publishing comic books. And in March, AfterShock Comics are launching two new titles, Ridgeline #1 by P J Taegal and Roberta Ingranata and A Little White Lie one-shot by Ray Fawkes and Mark Torres. Here are AfterShock Comics' full March 2023 solicitations for the first time on Bleeding Cool.

A LITTLE WHITE LIE ONESHOT CVR A MARK TORRES

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN231053

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Mark Torres

A Brand-New Horror Prestige Format One-Shock from Ray Fawkes!

When wealthy identical twin brothers find a bizarrely seductive shape-shifting creature living on their isolated estate, they get drawn into a mind-bending battle of predator and prey against an enemy that turns all their greatest strengths against them.

From Ray Fawkes (JACKPOT!, ALL NIGHT & EVERY DAY, Constantine) and Mark Torres (PHANTOM ON THE SCAN, Cold Spots, Hellraiser) comes a viscerally horrifying new prestige format One-Shock in which the truth might be the greatest liability.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 6.99

RIDGELINE #1 CVR A INGRANATA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN231050

JAN231051 – RIDGELINE #1 CVR B FREE 15 COPY TBD INCV – 4.99

JAN231052 – RIDGELINE #1 CVR B 15 COPY TBD INCV – 4.99

(W) P J Taegal (A / CA) Roberta Ingranata

Jack and Janie Sparks, a father and daughter team of wilderness survival guides, are hired to lead a fractious executive team on a grueling "primitive" on a remote Montana mountain. Little do they know their client has enemies – enemies who find the isolated retreat to be the perfect opportunity to strike. Will Janie and Jack's survival skills be enough to keep the pampered techies – and themselves – alive?

RIDGELINE is a pulpy, violent action-adventure written by P. J. Taegal (Vandal, The 2nd) and illustrated by Roberta Ingranata (Doctor Who, Witchblade, Red Mother, TALES OF BUNNY MASK) that will knock you out!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

A LITTLE WHITE LIE ONESHOT CVR B FREE 10 COPY INCV FAWKES

A LITTLE WHITE LIE ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY INCV FAWKES

BRAM STOKER MONSTER HUNTER #2 CVR A EMILIO PILLIU

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN231056

(W) Olivia Cuarteeo-Briggs, Adam Glass (A / CA) Emilio Pilliu

The writing team behind MARY SHELLEY MONSTER HUNTER reunites!

The arduous trial of Oscar Wilde continues in London, along with the mysterious killings. Meanwhile, in the past, a teenage Bram Stoker finds himself in the seductive clutches of the head vampire of Dublin Castle – Dorian Gray.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BULLS OF BEACON HILL #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN231057

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Boston Surgeon Christopher Boldt has spent his whole life ashamed of his father's gangster background – so, when Chris decides to run for public office, it's in the name of building his own legacy. Unfortunately, his father can't tolerate that, and puts a hit out on his own son. But no matter how far it tried to fall, the apple landed close to the tree. Chris's family tradition of violence explodes, he survives the hit, and now he's out for revenge on his own father, someone his mother hates as well, but never divorced…so just where do her loyalties stand?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK DONT CALL IT A COMEBACK #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JAN231058

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Detective Zelda Pettibone is on her own against the murderous Maniac Mary! Well, on her own if you don't count the legion of Maniac Mary stans stampeding through the halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Can renegade ex-Mayoral aide Gina Greene get there in time to help her only friend destroy the Maniac for good? She doesn't have any more issues after this one, so she better hurry!

Each issue of MANIAC OF NEW YORK: DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99