Aftershock Launch Party&Prey, Chicken Devil, Cross To Bear, After Dark

AfterShock Comics has a lot of comic books to publish – and to launch – in their October 2021 solicitations. A new original queer thriller graphic novel Party And Prey by Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe and Alex Sanchez, a new series called Chicken Devil by Brian Buccellato and Hayden Sherman, Marko Stojanovic and Sinisa Banovic's Jack The Ripper in the Wild West series Cross To Bear and a horror anthology for Halloween, After Dark by Cullen Bunn, Jim Starlin, Joe Pruett, Frank Tieri, Cliff Richards, Nikkol Kelenic, Szymon Kudranski, Joe Eisma and Tony Harris.

PARTY & PREY OGN (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe (A / CA) Alex Sanchez

Alan is used to being ignored by younger guys, so he hardly believes his luck when lithe, handsome Scott makes a move on him in the crowded gay club. But there's a wolf on the dance floor tonight, and he's hungry for fresh prey…

A taboo-breaking queer thriller from co-writers Steve Orlando (KILL A MAN) and Steve Foxe (Razorblades) and artist Alex Sanchez (The Evil Within), packed with twists sharp enough to draw blood.

CHICKEN DEVIL #1 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Mitchell Moss is about as regular as it gets. He's married with two children, and co-owns a successful chain of Memphis Hot Chicken restaurants. It's not the life that screams hero/vigilante…until he discovers that his business partner is in bed with the mob and owes them $2 million. Unfortunately, Mitch is ill-equipped to be a badass-he's just a guy who makes really good chicken. Can he protect his family from cold-blooded gangsters? Absolutely not.

But maybe the CHICKEN DEVIL can…

Writer Brian Buccellato (Detective Comics, The Flash, Witchblade) and artist Hayden Sherman (COLD WAR, MARY SHELLEY MONSTER HUNTER) serve up a darkly comedic crime drama that's juicy, tender and finger-lickin' hilarious.

CROSS TO BEAR #1 CVR A BANOVIC

(W) Marko Stojanovic (A / CA) Sinisa Banovic

Jack the Ripper was never caught because no one was looking for him in the Wild West…No one accept The Order. An organization made up of the descendants of Crusaders sworn to eradicate the unnatural, The Order will stop at nothing to fulfill the pledge their forefathers made, even if it means crossing the ocean or a line or two…

AFTER DARK ONE SHOT CVR A TONY HARRIS

(W) Cullen Bunn, Jim Starlin, Joe Pruett, Frank Tieri (A) Cliff Richards, Nikkol Kelenic, Szymon Kudranski, Joe Eisma (CA) Tony Harris

Tales from the Crypt meets The Twilight Zone-four tales of horror, lost souls and things that go bump in the night.

A prestige format "One-Shock" featuring top creative talent just in time for the most horrific month of the calendar year, AFTER DARK is a collection of tales you'll want to read with the lights on! A disparate tale from a possible future; a chance encounter with a mythical Black-Eyed Kid, a children's fable gone awry; and a gut-wrenching last meal at the local diner.

These horrific, bone-chilling tales are conceived and written by Cullen Bunn (DARK ARK, EDEN, Harrow County), Jim Starlin (Thanos, Dreadstar, SHOCK), Joe Pruett (BLACK-EYED KIDS, Cable, X-Men Unlimited), Fran Tieri (Wolverine, Harley Quinn, PESTILENCE) and drawn by Cliff Richards (10 YEARS TO DEATH, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Nikkol Kelenic, Szymon Kudranski (BLACK-EYED KIDS, Spawn) and Joe Eisma (Morning Glories, SHOCK).

SEARCH FOR HU #2

(W) Steve Orlando, Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Rubine

Aaron's quest for revenge lands him in the middle of a shootout between the Hu and Margolis families. With guns drawn and no way out, Aaron must not only prove his lineage to the Margolis family – he must also prove his worth. Aaron's quick thinking saves his newfound family from a failed attack on the Hu, but not without a great loss.

ALMOST AMERICAN #2

(W) Ron Marz (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Rus Wooton

Based on the real-life story of intelligence operative Jan Neumann, who fled his native Russia and found himself marooned along with his wife in America.

As the Neumanns adjust to being strangers in a strange land, trying to work with the FBI and CIA, a mysterious man from their past begins a deadly hunt for them. The true story is captured by acclaimed comics scribe Ron Marz (Green Lantern, Witchblade) and hot new artist Marco Castiello, working closely with the Neumanns. In the espionage world, truth is literally stranger than fiction!

CAMPISI #3

(W) James Patrick (A) Marco Locati (CA) Fran Galan

Sonny Campisi is learning that dragons are a pain in the keister. You can't fool them, you can't bribe them, and you can't kick their teeth in. On top of that, he has to stop some of the neighborhood idiots from trying to take care of the problem themselves with their beer muscles. And then Sonny's mob boss, Mr. Rossi, is growing very impatient with this dragon situation and is about to make a very poor decision. And if Sonny can't manage every single problem, the neighborhood he grew up in will be burned to the ground.

Each issue of CAMPISI: THE DRAGON INCIDENT features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

BEYOND THE BREACH #4

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

The origin of The Breach is revealed, and Samuel's dark, bloody past along with it. But is it too late? Can The Breach be reversed? Or is this life the new normal for Vanessa, Dougie and Kai? With a group of inter-dimensional bounty hunters hot on their heels, this new life may very well be a short one.

CLANS OF BELARI #4

(W) Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Andy Clarke

It's only a suicide mission if you actually die doing it.

Separated, Te'a and Gummy find themselves on divergent paths. Under pressure from Cluthian, Te'a is forced into carrying out a mission that most pilots wouldn't even dream of attempting-but Te'a is not "most pilots".

Each issue of CLANS OF BELARI features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

OUT OF BODY #5

(W) Peter Miligan (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

Dan's uncanny near-death experience comes to a shocking and unexpected climax as he's used as bait to lure Abi McGrath's astral into the clutches of lascivious magician August Fryne. Meanwhile, in an effort to pay Dan's medical bills, Dan's brother does something stupid.

A demonic visitation, a disgusting multicellular organism, a suicide, a funeral and Dan's trippiest journey yet: inside the body of a dying man. All this and more in the drop-dead gorgeous denouement of OUT OF BODY.

SEVEN SWORDS #5

(W) Evan Daugherty (A) Federico Dallocchio (CA) Andy Clarke

The true nature of Cardinal Richelieu's quite literally diabolical plan has been revealed, and now the Seven Swords must square off against an infernal nemesis the likes of which they've never encountered before. Even the most cohesive team would be hard-pressed to stand up to the taunts and temptations of the Devil himself – how can our heroes unite to slay Lucifer in the ultimate contest of swords when they can barely keep from killing one another?

SHADOW DOCTOR TP

(W) Peter Calloway (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Mark Chiarello

Years in the making, this is the true story of writer Peter Calloway's grandfather, Nathaniel Calloway, a Black man who graduated from medical school in the early 1930s. Unable to get work at any Chicago hospital (because he was Black) and unable to secure a loan from a bank to start his own practice (because he was Black), Nathaniel turned to the only other source of money in Prohibition-era Chicago: the Mafia, run by none other than Al Capone.

One of the most profoundly fascinating, startling and significant stories AfterShock has ever published, SHADOW DOCTOR features the artwork of Eisner Award-winner Georges Jeanty (The American Way, X-Tremists) and covers illustrated by the inimitable Mark Chiarello!

This volume contains issues #1-5.

MANIAC OF NEW YORK TP VOL 01 DEATH TRAIN

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Four years ago, a masked slasher began stalking the streets of New York City.

Maniac Harry is inhuman, unkillable and unstoppable. Which is why the authorities' solution has been to ignore him, and let New Yorkers adapt to a world where death can strike at any moment. When Maniac Harry starts killing his way through the subway system, trauma-haunted political aide Gina Greene and disgraced NYPD detective Zelda Pettibone become determined to go rogue and destroy him. But how can they fight a monster when they can't fight City Hall?

From Emmy Award-winning writer Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show, MST3K, Spider-Man & The X-Men) and artist Andrea Mutti (Port of Earth, Hellblazer, BUNNY MASK) comes the horrifying story of what happens when terror becomes the new normal. A frightening, thought-provoking, sometimes funny, always timely tale of murder, obsession and urban living, this volume contains the first arc, issues #1-5.

DARK RED YEAR ONE HC

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Corin Howell (CA) Aaron Campbell

Charles "Chip" Ipswich isn't one of those coastal elites with a liberal arts degree and a job at a social media start-up who knows where all the best brunch places are…

No, Chip is one of the "forgotten men." He lives in a rural area in the middle of the country where Jesus still has a place at the dinner table and where factories send jobs to Calcutta.

Chip is also a vampire.

Stuck working the last shift at a gas station, Chip is lonely and bored…and then his dull, bleak life is turned upside down when SHE comes to town.

Tim Seeley (BRILLIANT TRASH) and Corin Howell (Ghostbusters, X-Files Origins: Scully, Bat-Mite) bring you a contemporary and horrifying tale of vampirism in the heart of America – one that'll make you jump right out of your boots. This 256-page hardcov-er edition collects issues #1-10.

NUCLEAR FAMILY TP VOL 01

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Tony Shasteen

America, 1957. Elvis dominates the airwaves and apple pie is served after every meal. But, with the dark cloud of nuclear holocaust looming, Korean War vet Tim McClean's major concern is taking care of his family in the atomic age.

When the first bomb does drop on an unexpecting Midwest city, Tim and his family find themselves plunged into a strange new world, where what's left of the Unites States has gone underground while continuing to wage war on Russia with unthinkable tactics.

Based on Philip K. Dick's short story "Breakfast at Twilight," NUCLEAR FAMILY is written by Stephanie Phillips (Butcher of Paris, Heavy Metal, ARTEMIS AND THE ASSASSIN, RED ATLANTIS) and illustrated by Tony Shasteen (Star Trek). Cold War-era science fiction at its most timely and terrifying, this volume contains issues #1-5.

