Ahoy Parodies Iron Man: Demon In A Bottle for Alcohol Awareness Month

(DATE) You fell in love with campy superhero Dragonfly and his gritty counterpart Dragonflyman in THE WRONG EARTH — and again in DRAGONFLY VS. DRAGONFLYMAN — and yet again in THE WRONG EARTH: NIGHT & DAY and THE WRONG EARTH one-shots — and once more with feeling in THE WRONG EARTH: WE COULD BE HEROES. Now indie Syracuse-based company AHOY Comics' acclaimed tentpole series from co-creators Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle is back for a new five-issue run by the original creative team in THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS.

Featuring words by Peyer and art by Igle with inks by Juan Castro and colors by Lee Loughridge, each issue of the latest installment in the superhero parody series that launched AHOY will also feature covers by Igle that pay tribute to classic band photos from rock and hip-hop history, starting with issue #1's homage to Public Enemy's iconic 1990 publicity photo. Issue #1 will also feature a variant cover from Felipe Sobreiro.

"This one's a bit different from previous installments, though we're still playing with superhero tropes through the ages," said Peyer. "But now we get to do it with fistfights in space, secret identity crises, and the whole rich history of lame attempts by middle-aged comics creators to come off as youthful. Come for the action, stay for the cringe!"

"It's really amazing to me that we've come so far with this series," said Igle from his underground bunker. "When I was invited by Tom to join the series, I had no idea what to expect but we've built a rich, complex story over the last six years. I'm on for the ride as long as people want to see these guys mix it up."

Dragonflyman and Stinger are finally back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha — but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved culture? And what happens when two heroes want to share Dragonflyman's civilian identity, billionaire Richard Fame? The agonizing answers will shake Fortune City to its foundations in THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS!