Alan Davis Original Painted Fury Art From Captain Britain At Auction

I had this on my bedroom wall as a young teenager. Well, I wasn't allowed Samantha Fox. But this poster of The Fury by Alan Davis from the Captain Britain strip in the Marvel UK anthology comic Daredevils had a couple of other things to recommend it. The creature created by Sir James Jaspers to kill all superpowered characters (apart from himself) ripped its way through universe after universe. These days in the Marvel Universe there are multiple Furies living in Otherworld and gaining their own agency away from Mordred. But nothing quite beats the original. And the original colour artwork of that poster goes under the hammer today as part of an extensive and desirable original artwork lot up for auction today from Heritage Auctions. There's tonnes of amazing stuff, including a bunch of X-Men, Fantastic Four: The End, Justice League: The Nail and Captain America artwork from Alan Davis and Mark Farmer. But if you really wanted to bribe me, that Fury artwork would do nicely.

Alan Davis Daredevils #10 "The Fury" Poster Pin-Up Original Art (Marvel UK, 1982). This insert poster featured the villain from the Captain Britain story of this issue… "The Sound and the Fury"! Rich colors and gorgeous shadows make this a fine example of Alan Davis' work. The image was also featured as an inset image on the lower left of the issue's cover. Produced in opaque watercolor on illustration board with an image area of 12.25" x 17.5". There is a clear plastic overlay taped over the piece. Signed in the image area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $2500.

Alan Davis and Mark Farmer JLA: The Nail #1 Story Page 13 Original Art (DC, 1998). In an parallel reality (Elseworld) where Jonathan and Martha Kent never discovered Kal-El's spaceship, familiar heroes carry on without the influence and inspiration of Superman. This story page features a wide gamut of heroes from the Justice League of America including Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), Hawkwoman (Shayera Thal), Aquaman, The Flash (Barry Allen), the Atom, Martian Manhunter, and Lois Lane! Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of approximately 10.25" x 15.75". Paste-ups, discolored production tape, minimal whiteout correction/clean-up, minor production mark, and light handling wear. In Excellent condition. Currently at $1860.

Alan Davis and Mark Farmer X-Men #96 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2000). The X-Men battle the new incarnation of Death — who just so happens to be Wolverine! Archangel, Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee have their hands full with the converted Horseman of the Apocalypse. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". Light handling wear. Signed by Davis in the bottom margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $2340.

Alan Davis and Mark Farmer Justice League of America: Another Nail #3 Story Page 46 Original Art (DC, 2004). The destruction of the multiverse has been averted, but at a heavy cost. A fantastic panel page featuring Superman, Green Lantern, Black Canary, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, the Flash, Firestorm, Big Barda, Hawkgirl, the Atom, Zatanna, and the Phantom Stranger. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Paste-up text bubbles, editorial marks, and light smudging/handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition. Currently at $1860.

Alan Davis and Mark Farmer X-Men #445 Story Page 8 Original Art (Marvel, 2004). Featuring Storm, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Warbird. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Davis and Farmer at the bottom right. In Excellent condition. Currently at $1100.

Alan Davis and Mark Farmer Fantastic Four: The End #6 Story Page 2 Original Art (Marvel, 2007). Invisible Woman attempts to convince Mister Fantastic, the Human Torch, and the Thing that they change the past — and save the lives of their children — on this page from the final issue of the dramatic miniseries. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15". In Excellent condition. Currently at $1080.

Alan Davis Captain America #7 Story Page 15 Original Art (Marvel, 2012). The Falcon is on the verge of being overwhelmed by a riot on this page from the "Shattered Heroes" crossover event issue. Ink over blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". Signed by Davis in the bottom margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $490.