Alan Moore Narrates Non-Binary BBC Sitcom, Streaming Globally For Free

Andrew O'Neill is a British stand-up comedian of the surrealist order. They have a new sitcom on BBC Radio 4 called Damned Andrew which they have written with Tom DeVille. The first episode has aired and is available to stream globally, free on the BBC Sounds app or through the BBC website. And it happens to be narrated by one comic book creator, film writer, musician and performance artist Alan Moore. The whole four-episode series. Only one episode, And So It Begins, is available now, but that's enough to be going on with, right? What with Alan Moore doing a BBC Maestro course, is he becoming the face – or voice – of the BBC? Could be…

The sitcom tells the story of delivery driver and musician Andrew O'Neill who opened a portal into another dimension a year ago, and all sorts of demons flooded through. It's been a year now though and so everyone is dealing with the new normal… "Middle-class students get into punch-ups with mums over the last Ouija board…"

Damned Andrew Struggling musician and successful delivery driver Andrew O'Neill has inadvertently opened a portal to another dimension in their flat. This is a very bad thing. A million demons have flooded through and they're getting in everyone's way. A comedy about being stuck between worlds – human and demon, millennials and boomers. This is the first narrative comedy starring a non-binary character. Written by Andrew O'Neill and Tom DeVille and narrated by writer and graphic novelist Alan Moore Episode One – And So it Begins.

Andrew has inadvertently opened a portal to another dimension and a thousand demons flooded into London and parts of Leeds. That was a year ago and, although people are pretty much getting used to them, they're really getting in the way. Andrew needs to find a way to close the portal. Which isn't easy when they're completely in denial about it having happened in the first place. Not only that, their friend and landlord Pad (Sanjeev Kohli) wants to sell the flat Andrew shares with their partner Gabriella (Jen Brister) and Andrew enlists their sister's help (Carly Smallman) to change his mind. Meanwhile, a weird tramp (Phil Nichol) keeps appearing and seems to be trying to tell Andrew something. Cast:

Andrew ….. Andrew O'Neill

Gabriella ….. Jen Brister

Pad ….. Sanjeev Kohli

Phil ….. Phil Nichol

Siobhan ….. Carly Smallman.

Stolas ….. Lucy Pearman.

Driver/announcer ….. Toby Hadoke

Announcer and slayer T Shirt wearer ….. Joel Trill

Waiter and announcer ….. Sami Abu Wardeh.

Bookshop owner ….. Ninia Benjamin Written by Andrew O'Neill and Tom DeVille Producer: Alison Vernon-Smith A Yada-Yada Audio production for BBC Radio 4