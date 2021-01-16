Alex Ross' Astro City Poster Pencils Up For Auction, Only $360 So Far

I remember this, the Alex Ross Astro City poster popping out of an issue of Wizard Magazine, featuring all the main characters from the series, as a promotional piece that really worked. And the original pencils for that double splash of a poster page, are now up for auction as part of their 2021 January 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122103. I looked at some really underpriced pieces and I have to say that, for what it is, this is also really underpriced, currently at only$360. It has to go higher than that, doesn't it?

Here's a scan of the original poster for comparison.

Alex Ross Wizard the Comic-Magazine #83 "Astro City" Pull-Out Poster Preliminary Artwork Original Art (Wizard, 1999). Alex Ross' original pencil design for the poster that would come in the polybagged issue of Wizard was just jam-packed with characters from the Astro City series by Kurt Busiek, Brent Anderson, and Alex Ross! The Samaritan, the Confessor, Jack-in-the-Box, the Hanged Man, the Furst Family, and Winged Victory are among the 23 characters on this impressive image! Pure graphite on paper with an image area of 9.5 x 7.75". Signed in the right side margin. In Excellent condition.

Astro City is an American superhero anthology comic book series centred on a fictional American city of that name. Created and written by Kurt Busiek, the series is mostly illustrated by Brent Anderson, with character designs and painted covers by Alex Ross. The first volume was published from 1995 to 1996 by Image Comics. In 1996, a second volume was launched under the Homage Comics imprint of Image partner studio WildStorm, which was then acquired by DC Comics, where the series later transitioned to the WildStorm Signature Series imprint and continued until 2010. During this period it switched from a regular ongoing series to a sequence of periodic mini-series and special issues. A third, ongoing volume was launched under DC's Vertigo imprint in 2013 and concluded in 2018, reverting to occasional miniseries and original graphic novels. Counting all series, mini-series and special issues, over 100 issues have been published.