Alex Ross' Marvel Mural – An Oversized Wall Calendar For 2023

It may only be March (just about). But thoughts turn to the 2023 calendars. Including the Alex Ross Marvel Mural calendar from Abrams. Rather than one page a month, it's a whole bunch of pages that fold out across the year.

Unfolding to 6 ft. wide x 2 ft. tall, this oversized wall calendar features a mural of 35 Marvel Comics Super Heroes painted by renowned comics artist Alex Ross. From Spider-Man and the Hulk to Doctor Strange and Wolverine, 35 of your favorite Marvel Comics Super Heroes come alive in this 2023 calendar featuring an over-sized mural by Alex Ross—one of most respected and influential artists working in comics. Originally commissioned for Marvel's New York City offices, the mural presents the Marvel Super Heroes painted in the award-winning, breathtaking style that made Alex Ross famous. As realistic as any on the silver screen, these classic heroes appear as never seen before. Features include:

72" wide x 24" tall (12" x 12" closed)

Packaged in a full-color, keepsake envelope

Printed on FSC-certified paper with soy-based inks

Perforated, removable 2023 calendar grid

Reverse features full-color portraits of 10 Marvel Super Heroes

Unfolds to showcase the full-color Marvel Super Hero mural by Alex Ross

Does that mean, if you want the whole thing on the wall, you'll need to buy two? Comic creator Alex Ross is best known for his painted interiors, covers, and design work depicting Marvel and DC superheroes. He made his name with the 1994 comic book series Marvels, created with Kurt Busiek, as well as Kingdom Come with Mark Waid, Astro City, Earth X, Uncle Sam, Justice League of America, as well as working on the Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 movies for Sony, the M. Night Shyamalan film Unbreakable and more. He has recently returned to Marvel to revive his Marvels creation in a variety of forms.