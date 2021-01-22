Alice In Leatherland, White & Godkiller – Black Mask April Solicits

Black Mask Comics have their April 2021 solicitations out, including Alice In Leatherland #1 from Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, the new Black AF series, White by Kwanza Osajyefo and Jamal Igle and the return of Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes by Matteo Pizzolo and Anna Wieszczyk.



ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #1 CVR A ROMBOLI (MR)

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A/CA) Elisa Romboli

Alice, a young writer of children's story books, is hurtled out of her fairytale-like life when she discovers her girlfriend has been cheating on her!

Charmingly defiant, she leaves her small forest town and leaps into a new adventure to seek love (and find herself) in the fast life of San Francisco. There, her concept of pure, magical love will be completely overturnedher biggest challenge won't be reckoning with other people's sexual drive, it'll be getting a grip on her own!

From your new favorite writer and artist team of Iolanda Zanfardino and Elisa Romboli, Alice In Leatherland is a comedy about sex and so, inevitably, about every other aspect of life, too.

As Iolanda and Elisa describe the book: "Sex is recounted as a way to investigate our relationship with ourselves and others, with our bodies and our place in the world; sexual pleasure as self-affirmation and growth. There is room for Love, too, and bravery. And for many good laughs, that never hurts."

ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #1 CVR B ZANFARDINO

ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #1 CVR C ROMBOLI B&W

WHITE #1 (MR)

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle (CA) Khary Randolph

The team that asked, "What if only Black people had superpowers?" is back with the sequel to the critically acclaimed series, BLACK. It's been three years since the world learned only Black people have superhuman abilities, and the United States has responded by electing Theodore Mann to the presidency. The only person standing in the way of his policies to control empowered Blacks are Kareem Jenkins and his allies.

WHITE comics are limited to 2,500 copies each, grab them before they sell out!

DESTINY NY #2 (MR)

(W) Pat Shand (A/CA) Manuel Preitano

After meeting the mysterious Lilith, former prophecy girl Logan McBride's life is thrown into turmoil when her ex (and now, rising MMA star and former prophecy girl herself) Bailey comes back into town.Â Â

Also, Gia is hanging out with Lilith… you know, the woman she's destined to kill.Â Â

Basically, everything is going well.

SPACE RIDERS HC VOL 02 GALAXY OF BRUTALITY (RES) (MR)

An ancient evil is gathering power throughout the cosmos, and it falls upon the legendary SPACE RIDERS to kick its a**! Having disbanded, the crew of CAPITAN PELIGRO, MONO, and YARA must reunite for what may be their final ride! The cult comic that electrified comic readers in the brain RETURNS to blast your fragile human psyche into oblivion!! Collects issues 1-4.

This gorgeous hardcover edition is limited to 900 copies.

LAST SONG #4 (MR)

(W) Holly Interlandi (A) Sally Cantirino (CA) Natalie Jackson

Â Â An end is all that was ever going to happen, but it's still gutting. Moving on seems futile. A death makes the news. Nicky hangs on rituals. Rewind, rewind, rewind. Something has to break. What's it going to be?

Exciting new artist Natalie Jackson takes over pencils and inks for this finale of Holly Interlandi's rock n roll journey.

GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #1 CVR A NEN (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Wieszczyk (CA) Nen

IT'S BACK! From Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT) and Anna Wieszczyk, the comic that Zac Thompson said "pushed me further than I've ever been pushed" returns to ratchet up the chaos and roar through the comic market, spitting punk rock fury, thundering into your eyeballs and running roughshod across your brains with its often mindbending, sometimes horrifying, always clever & devious tale of sci-fi magic, apocalyptic sex, and subversive mindbombs.

GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #1 CVR B WIESZCYK

GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #1 CVR C DEL DUCA

GODKILLER TP VOL 02 WALK AMONG US PT 2 (RES) (MR)

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Wieszczyk (CA) Ben Templesmith

Part two of Pizzolo & Wieszczyk's futuristic chaos and conspiracy epic. Strap on your gas mask and dive back into the devious and twisted world of Godkiller.

"GODKILLER is that early display of genius.Â Â A nascent voice ready to make a lot of fucking noise. It showed Pizzolo's skills, his tastes, his balls, and it set the stage for what would come from Black Mask and Pizzolo." -Tim Seeley (Batman Eternal, Hack/Slash)

Collects issues 4-8.

