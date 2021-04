Alien And Women Of Marvel Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Alien and Aliens top the Advance Reorders lists, with Omnibus and Alien #2 throughout, which must make it sickening for Marvel to have had to cancel Predator orders, for whatever reasons. Way Of X places relkatovely low for a new X-launch, while Ultramega places higher for a Skybound title. Women Of Marvel has a strong Peach Momoko launch, and Alice In Leatherland sneaks in…

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher ALIENS ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 MENDOZA DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 MOMOKO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WHAT IF ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BUSCEMA DM $100 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1 CVR A HARREN 2ND PTG (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #2 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ALIEN #2 HANS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH MONSTERS HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 FANTAGRAPHICS ALIENS ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 ASRAR CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS WAY OF X #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #2 CVR A HARREN (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS WHAT IF ORIGINAL MARVEL SERIES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WILSON CVR $100 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #28 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #2 (OF 4) HOTZ VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #2 CVR C 5 COPY INCV B&W VIRGIN (M $7.99 IMAGE COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #2 CVR B BERTRAM (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS #3 CVR B HORROR MOVIE VAR FORSTNER & FLEECS $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #13 CVR D RAPOZA (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 WOLF VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #2 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AVENGERS #45 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ALICE IN LEATHERLAND #1 CVR A ROMBOLI (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 SILVA CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 ROMITA JR DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100 MARVEL COMICS JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-1) $90 IDW PUBLISHING X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 07 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BAGLEY DM VAR NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN INFERNO OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 (MR) $100 MARVEL COMICS OFFICIAL HANDBOOK MARVEL UNIVERSE DLX ED OMNIBUS HC FRENZ DM $150 MARVEL COMICS SECRET INVASION BY BENDIS OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC LIM CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT THE LAST RONIN DIRECTORS CUT #1 $10.99 IDW PUBLISHING BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA GN VOL 01 (C: 1-0-0) $9.99 VIZ LLC DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DELLOTTO CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS THOR HEROES RETURN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125 MARVEL COMICS