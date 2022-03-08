All Manner Of Batmannery In Batman-Related Comics Today (Spoilers)

Batman has a film out. You may have encountered it. Which is why it seems there are even more Batman comic books published today by DC Comics than ever. Today in Bleeding Cool's Batmannery, you will need your spoiler filters on. And we start as we mean to continue with Batman's new love interest.

And yes, thanks to Batman: Urban Legends #13, this is totally serious. Your Constantayne/Brucestantine shipping must begin now.

In Detective Comics #1056, Nightwing gets thrown out of a window. Now, In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8, that would not be a problem. There he doesn't need saving.

Someone had a sneak peek of The Batman movie. However, in Detective Comics, it's a lot trickier with your hands tied. Thankfully someone is back in town.

At least Future State Gotham lets us know Nightwing has a bright future ahead.

Batman as well, in Justice League Vs Legion Of Super-Heroes #2. Though as we have seen, he is always keen to get home.

Never know when there's a Nightwing to catch. While Nightwing's clothing of choice right now raises more questions than it answers.

While in Batman & Scooby-Doo Adventures, it goes the other way around…

With everyone else on hand for the rescue of Batman.

Even Ace The Bat-Hound. Talking of whom, back in Batman: Urban Legends #13 he has his own team to lead…

Though sadly without Scooby-Doo. Over in I Am Batman #7, there's another team, the Strike-Force Bat being put together.

Even if no one wants to call it that. Not the New York Commissioner…

…not the Gotham police on assignment to New York…

… not even the mayor's PR team who should know a good name when they see one. Over in The Joker #12, the clown prince of crime is either talking his way out of – or into – a beating. With The Joker, you just don't know which way his kink will go.

It just might take a little time to come to fruition.

But while The Joker talks his way into trouble, his protege Punchline is doing the diametric opposite,

While in Detective Comics, The Joker's former partner Harley Quinn got herself into trouble and is not getting herself out of it.

She has a bright future ahead of herself too. Slightly less colourful.

And Batman in Urban Legends is prepared for all manner of trouble. Even more topical threats.

Someone managed to escape sanctions against oligarchs. But there are other ways and means.

Flamethrower mask? Not even Peacemaker gets to have one of those. Still it could be worse, he could have been written by Brian Bendis…

…that's something that's a lot harder to come back from.

