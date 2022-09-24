All Marvel Fortnite Download Codes, Free With Marvel Unlimited

In recent years, DC Comics published Fortnite comic books that included exclusive download codes for characters, weapons and skins, which saw big queues outside comic book stores, and astronomical prices being asked for a small line of code. This year it was Marvel's turn, with Christos Gage writing the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comic to follow his Batman/Fortnite: Zero Hour comic, joined by Epic Games CEO Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davíla. With the digital download codes to match, only available to those who published the print comics, not the digital versions or the second printings.

But now Marvel has changed the rules of the game as the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War series is now available to read on the Marvel Unlimited app. If you read all five issues of the series on Marvel Unlimited, before the 27th of October, you will get all six download codes to be redeemed on the Fortnite game for skins, clothing and items.

Paid Marvel Unlimited subscribers (not people using a free trial) with a registered Marvel.com email account will receive an email with a code for all five previously released in-game cosmetics as well as a sixth in-game cosmetic item.

Spider-Man Zero Outfit Stark Seven Wrap Adamantium Claws Pickaxe SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray Zero War Loading Screen Bonus Outfit (Coming Soon)

Any complaints for those who may have paid over the odds, or lined up to get the code, thinking it was their only chance? We will see.

All five issues of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will be available on Marvel Unlimited beginning 28th of September, 2022. If you complete reading all five issues via a paid, registered Marvel Unlimited account between September 28th and October 27th and a unique code for the six in-game cosmetic items will be sent to your email within 48 hours of completion and type it into fortnite.com/redeem.