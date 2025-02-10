Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

All-New Venom #3 Preview: Daddy Issues in Symbiote Form

In All-New Venom #3, Dylan Brock finally comes face-to-face with the new symbiote host, while Madame Masque causes trouble wearing black and gold. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Dylan Brock meets the new symbiote in All-New Venom #3, releasing on February 12th!

Madame Masque gets a stylish symbiote makeover while causing trouble for A.I.M.

Heartwarming Venom tale promises family drama and intense alien bonding moments.

HERE COMES THE SON! At last – the All-New Venom comes face-to-face with Dylan Brock! After all this time, how will symbiote and son react? Meanwhile, Madame Masque is making her move against A.I.M. – but is she doing it from inside a black-and-gold symbiote? As another suspect is eliminated, the answers are closer than ever…

All-New Venom #3

by Al Ewing & Carlos Gomez, cover by Adam Kubert

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621047300311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621047300316 – ALL-NEW VENOM #3 EDWIN GALMON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300317 – ALL-NEW VENOM #3 ADAM KUBERT VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300321 – ALL-NEW VENOM #3 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300331 – ALL-NEW VENOM #3 FEDERICO SABBATINI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

