All-New Venom #7 Preview: Anti-Venom's Moral Dilemma

Flash Thompson faces an impossible choice in All-New Venom #7 as he must decide whether to eliminate the new Venom to save Dylan Brock's life.

Article Summary Flash Thompson faces a moral dilemma in All-New Venom #7, releasing June 4th: eliminate the new Venom or risk Dylan Brock's life

Anti-Venom must decide whether to "pull the trigger" on the human beneath the symbiote in this thrilling new issue

A sinister Spider-villain waits in the wings to take action if Flash can't make the tough choice

VENOM VS. ANTI-VENOM! If Flash Thompson doesn't take down the new Venom, his superiors will make sure it's Dylan Brock who pays the price. But now that Flash knows who the new Venom is, can he pull the trigger on the human being underneath? And if he can't…which sinister Spider-villain is waiting in the wings to do it for him?

All-New Venom #7

by Al Ewing & Carlos Gomez, cover by Adam Kubert

VENOM VS. ANTI-VENOM! If Flash Thompson doesn't take down the new Venom, his superiors will make sure it's Dylan Brock who pays the price. But now that Flash knows who the new Venom is, can he pull the trigger on the human being underneath? And if he can't…which sinister Spider-villain is waiting in the wings to do it for him?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621047300711

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621047300716 – ALL-NEW VENOM #7 DAVID BALDEON SPOILER VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300717 – ALL-NEW VENOM #7 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300721 – ALL-NEW VENOM #7 KEN LASHLEY BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300731 – ALL-NEW VENOM #7 DAVID BALDEON SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

