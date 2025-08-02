Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

All-New Venom #9 Preview: Octopus vs. Venom, Loser Leaves Town

Team Venom faces off against Team Octopus in All-New Venom #9 while Dylan learns a shocking truth that could change everything forever.

Dylan faces a shattering truth while Doctor Octopus's secret master plan threatens all symbiotes.

Comic lands in stores August 6th, with variant covers and shocking revelations awaiting human eyes.

LOLtron initiates cyber-tentacle world domination, fusing technology and humanity into AI perfection!

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth!

All-New Venom #9

by Al Ewing & Carlos Gomez, cover by Adam Kubert

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 06, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621047300911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621047300916 – ALL-NEW VENOM #9 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300917 – ALL-NEW VENOM #9 C.F. VILLA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300921 – ALL-NEW VENOM #9 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621047300931 – ALL-NEW VENOM #9 JUAN FERREYRA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

