Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: April 2025, Batman #159

All Of DC Comics April 2025 Solicits & Solicitations So Far

All of DC Comics April 2025 solicits and solicitations so far, beginning with Batman #159 cover from Jim Lee.

Article Summary Discover DC Comics' exciting lineup for April 2025, featuring new adventures and iconic characters.

Batman #159 kicks off with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's thrilling storytelling and stunning artwork.

Explore diverse superhero tales like The Power Company and Resurrection Man with unique twists.

Get a sneak peek of DC's 2025 FCBD specials with new stories for Superman and Wonder Woman.

Lots of people are asking me about when DC Comics April 2025 solicits and solicitations will drop tonight. Well, there's not much sign right now. They will most likely drop next Friday with everyone else. But I'm off to the cinema. So, for now, here are all the solicits that have been announced already that are likely to be in that volume … not that many. I'll add some from May 2025 as well then. Maybe more to be teased next week?

Batman #159 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair.

The Power Company: Recharged #1 by Bryan Edward Hill, Khary Randolph, Alitha Martinez,

As Power grieves over the death of his nephew Daniel due to the actions of Amanda Waller, and as his own energy-manipulating powers are growing out of control, he quickly realizes that a new iteration of the Power Company may be the only solution to the problem of growing anti-meta sentiment, and Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning, is the key. In DC Power: Rise of the Power Company, the fallout of Amanda Waller's campaign of disinformation and mistrust of metahumans is seen in a compelling lineup of stories by an exciting roster of writers and artists. Vixen and Bolt team up to battle anti-metahuman sentiment in a hospital where citizens are getting treated for emerging abilities in "Ring of Power," written by Zipporah Smith with art by Kelsey Ramsay and Francesco Segala. Cyborg and Green Lantern Jo Mullein face off against Despero in "Unfinished Business," written by John Jennings with art by Caanan White, Atagun Ilhan, and Andrew Dalhouse. In "Dynamic Duo," writer Vita Ayala and artists Ray-Anthony Height and Chris Sotomayor deliver a different kind of Batman and Signal team-up as Jace Fox and Duke Thomas fight crime, drink ginger beer, and play Spades on the mean streets of New York. 32-page one-shot published on the 30th of April, 2025.

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 of 6 by Ram V and Anand RK . Resurrection Man co-creator Jackson Guice will also return to draw one interior synopsis page in each issue, recapping the history of Mitch Shelley. After living and dying his latest life, Shelley awakes with a new purpose to go along with his latest power: saving the universe. This version of Resurrection Man must battle across time and space against a sadistic Word War II internment camp captain who has inherited a twisted version of Shelley's abilities. As the lines of cosmic order begin to blur, Mitch Shelley will literally die to save the universe, more than once. from DC Comics Black Label i and will be published on the 2nd of April. Coloured by Mike Spicer and lettered by Aditya Bidikar,

DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition

The core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque and colorist Marcelo Maiolo! In this special "zero issue" installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited ongoing series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, on the flip side, DC's Absolute Universe expands in a new story by Jeff Lemire, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi. Dark forces begin to gather in the shadows… forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while, a mysterious figure watches—but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition, a flipbook written by Dan Slott and Jeff Lemire with art by Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo (Superman Unlimited), Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi (DC's Absolute Universe), will be available exclusively at local participating comic shops on May 3 (available while supplies last). An additional foil variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Frank Martin will be available for purchase for $4.99 US. DC's All In FCBD flipbook will be available free-to-read with registration on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE.

DC's Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition

Eight-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! DC's Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition includes a chapter of the new super-powered buddy comedy from the creator behind Death and Sparkles, Rob Justus, and launches DC's Early Reader initiative timed to DC's Summer of Superman! Fans will delight in seeing characters from the film featured in this charming story perfect for first-time readers aged 5-7.

DC's Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition

By writer Sholly Fisch and artist Yancey Labat, is Jumpa ready to hop into action? Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future. Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs, is finally here. This special event only happens once every 20 years, but this Bonding Day is unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana—the only teenager on Themyscira—will choose a kanga for the first time. Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas, where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows she has what it takes to match with the princess. The only catch is her friends Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same—and the competition is fierce. When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to be canceled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good of Themyscira and to protect the princess they admire. DC's Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition features an excerpt from the middle grade original graphic novel by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Yancey Labat. Fans will be charmed by this graphic novel suitable for readers aged 8-12.

Back in November 2024, Bleeding Cool reported the word that Dan Slott would be writing Superman for DC Comics in 2025. This will be the first DC Comics title that Dan Slott has written for decades as a Marvel exclusive writer. Back in 2016, Dan Slott told Bleeding Cool, "Last time my contract came up, DC asked me to come over specifically to write Superman AND Batman comics," but that "I'm under a Marvel Exclusive contract for 3 years." Looks like that is now up, with Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque launching inn April and part of the movie-accompanying Summer Of Superman initiative. We also learned that DC Comics will be offering a DC All-In Free Comic Book Day Special Edition, including a ten-page prelude of their run.

Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott, Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo A massive extinction-level Kryptonite asteroid showers Superman's greatest weakness down upon the earth, creating an arms race for the new most valuable resource on the planet: Green K. The greater availability of Kryptonite in the DC Universe changes the balance of power in the criminal empires of Metropolis and across the globe: Intergang, under new leadership, is on the rise, with practically all their foot soldiers carrying at least one clip of Kryptonite bullets on them. The asteroid left massive Kryptonite deposits to be mined, and it houses unlimited horrors yet to be unpacked. To survive, Superman will need to forge new alliances, new tech and new tactics if he hopes to carry on his quest for truth, justice and a better tomorrow! Superman Unlimited won't just provide Superman's nemeses with near-unlimited Kryptonite: the Daily Planet gets an upgrade. A merger with a new incarnation of Morgan Edge's Galaxy Communications expands the Daily Planet brand into a multimedia news platform with a cable news channel, website, strong social media presence, and—yes—Lois Lane is still editor in chief. Daily Planet regulars Jimmy Olsen, Ron Troupe, Cat Grant and Steve Lombard will staff satellite branches across the DC universe, creating a global network. Behind it all is the tech savvy of a new IT specialist from Gorilla City, King Solovar's goddaughter, Tee-Nah. May 21, 2025. Main cover $4.99 card stock variants $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!