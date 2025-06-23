All Of Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe September 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's expanding Spawn Universe line is part of Image Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Black Ritual, Bloodletter, Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger, Gunslinger, Spawn, King Spawn, Scorched, Sam And Twitch, and Rat City… Although Spawn #370 is solicited for September below, Spawn #369 is currently delayed and scheduled for October 2o25, unless we are going to return to the classic Todd McFarlane Can't Count meme, expect these dates not to be set in stone.

BLOODLETTER #4 (OF 5)

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE, TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Tasha must confront the decisions she has made in the past in order to figure out her own future. Making peace is one thing, but when Al Simmons is involved, hard choices must be made.

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #6 (OF 7)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A NAT JONES

COVER B BRYAN

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Nyx's world has been turned upside down. She just came to NYC to find a place to call home. She now realizes that her destiny lies on a different path. A path that will lead to her certain death.

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #3

STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B DANIEL HENRIQUES

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

Sherlee and the Stranger survive—but at a cost. The weight of what happened won't let go. A distant camp offers hope, but danger moves in the shadows. Something ancient awakens, and what falls from above may not be salvation. As Heaven arrives and Beliafon strikes, old truths rise—and the past won't stay buried.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #11

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART DUDU PANSICA

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B GIANENRICO BONACORSI

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 17

The Gunslinger continues his search for answers. How did he become the creature he now is? Who are the men hounding him at every turn? What does this have to do with his missing sister?

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #48

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B MIRKO COLAK

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

The Gunslinger has always tried to avoid complicated relationships. But now, with the return of someone from his past, he has to make a choice that might make his return to his own time impossible.

RAT CITY #18

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART / COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B THOMAS NACHLIK

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

The Deviant has come to accept his new lot in life. As a former soldier, he has always wanted to help people. Now he can be the hero that he was meant to be.

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #19

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART VON RANDAL

COVER A FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 3

A new creative team and a new case for Sam and Twitch! Spawn Universe Editor-In-Chief THOMAS HEALY and celebrated artist VON RANDAL delve into one of the earliest cases in which Sam and Twitch worked together. A case that they knew was solved. Now, after the retirement of a fellow detective, new details come to the surface. Is it the work of a copycat serial killer or something even more sinister and otherworldly?

THE SCORCHED #46

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Vicerator has finally assembled her new team in full. The Scorched are in her sights, and all HELL is about to break loose!

SPAWN #370

STORY TODD MCFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A JONATHAN URIBE

COVER B FEDE MELE

$3.99 US | 24 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 24

Things are quiet. Too quiet for Al Simmons. He suspects that something is happening in the shadows. Someone is moving against him and his allies.

